Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, and Others Misuse Millions in COVID-19 Relief Funds: Shocking Report.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The pandemic-induced chaos that engulfed the globe left many industries grappling for survival. Among the hardest hit was the entertainment sector, with independent artists and venues struggling to stay afloat. In response, the U.S. government introduced relief programs like the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) to provide financial support to those in dire need. However, a recent exposé by Business Insider reporters Jack Newsham and Katherine Long has unveiled a shocking narrative: high-profile celebrities, including Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, and Marshmello, allegedly misused millions of dollars in SVOG funds for extravagant personal expenditures.

This revelation has sent ripples through the entertainment world, with fans and critics alike questioning how some of the wealthiest names in the industry managed to exploit a program designed to uplift struggling artists. Let’s dive into the scandal and uncover the details that have painted these music icons in a questionable light.

Lil Wayne’s Luxurious Spending Spree

Lil Wayne, a name synonymous with chart-topping hits and Grammy-winning performances, reportedly received a staggering $8.9 million in SVOG funds. Rather than directing this financial aid toward revitalizing his touring operation or supporting his crew, the rapper allegedly funneled a significant portion of the money into his personal luxuries.

Private Jet Travel: Over $1.3 million of the grant was reportedly spent on private jet travel, a luxury that hardly aligns with the intended purpose of SVOG. The funds, meant to support hard-hit venues and artists, were instead used to maintain Lil Wayne's airborne lifestyle.

Designer Wardrobe: Wayne is said to have splurged $460,000 on high-end clothing brands such as Balenciaga, Gucci, Marni, and Raf Simons. While the rapper is known for his eclectic style, taxpayers didn't expect their money to fund his shopping sprees.

Marijuana Brand Promotion: Adding to the controversy, approximately $175,000 was allegedly billed for expenses related to promoting GKUA, his marijuana brand, including clothing for artists under his label.

Nonexistent Concert Costs: In perhaps one of the most baffling moves, Wayne billed taxpayers just under $88,000 for a concert that never took place. The New Year's Eve event scheduled in California for 2021 was canceled, yet the expenses were charged nonetheless.

Further raising eyebrows, Wayne reportedly used around $15,000 of the funds for flights and luxury accommodations for women with no clear connection to his touring or business operations. The blatant misuse of taxpayer money has left many questioning how such allocations were approved in the first place.

Chris Brown’s Birthday Extravaganza

Chris Brown, another megastar embroiled in the scandal, has also come under scrutiny. His company, CBE Touring, received a $10 million grant, with Brown personally pocketing $5.1 million of the funds. While fans might have assumed the money would go toward his music projects or supporting his crew, the details tell a different story.

Lavish Birthday Party: Brown's 33rd birthday celebration reportedly cost taxpayers almost $80,000. The extravagant bash featured "atmosphere models" (a term for professional partygoers who enhance the vibe of high-end events), an LED dance floor, bottle service, hookahs, and even "nitrogen ice cream."

Personal Indulgences: The funds were allegedly used for personal expenses unrelated to the entertainment industry's recovery. Critics argue that this was a blatant violation of the SVOG program's intended purpose.

Brown’s spending choices have reignited debates about accountability and ethics among the industry’s elite, particularly during a time when smaller artists and venues were struggling to make ends meet.

Marshmello’s Self-Serving Payout

Producer and DJ Marshmello, known for his enigmatic persona and chart-topping hits, reportedly received $9.9 million in SVOG funds. Unlike his peers, Marshmello didn’t even attempt to allocate portions of the grant to his team or operations. Instead, he awarded the entirety of the funds to himself.

Exploiting the Loophole: Because Marshmello’s 2019 touring income exceeded the grant amount, he qualified for the maximum payout. This revelation has led to widespread criticism, with many accusing him of exploiting a loophole in the system to prioritize personal gain over collective recovery.

While Marshmello’s case is legally sound due to the SVOG’s revenue-based eligibility criteria, it highlights the program’s glaring flaws and the lack of scrutiny over how funds were spent.

Steve Aoki and Alice in Chains Members Under Fire

The scandal doesn’t end with Wayne, Brown, and Marshmello. Business Insider also named other notable artists, including Steve Aoki and members of the iconic band Alice in Chains, for allegedly misusing SVOG funds. Although details about their spending are less elaborate, their inclusion in the report suggests a broader pattern of abuse among industry heavyweights.

The Small Business Administration’s Oversight Failure

The SVOG program, administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA), was designed with noble intentions. However, the agency’s decision to evaluate only revenue and not the assets or financial status of applicants created a loophole that millionaire musicians exploited.

In a statement to Business Insider, the SBA defended its approach, emphasizing its directive to assess revenue declines rather than overall wealth. Critics, however, argue that this oversight enabled affluent artists to receive grants at the expense of independent venues and less-privileged creators genuinely in need.

Fan Reactions: Outrage and Disillusionment

The exposé has sparked intense reactions across social media, with fans expressing a mix of outrage and disappointment. Many feel betrayed by artists they once idolized, accusing them of exploiting a system meant to support the less fortunate. Hashtags like #ReliefForTheRich and #SVOGScandal have trended on Twitter, highlighting the public’s anger over the misuse of taxpayer money.

“I can’t believe Lil Wayne used relief money for a canceled concert. This is beyond shameful!” tweeted one fan.

“Chris Brown throwing a taxpayer-funded party while venues were closing down? Disgusting,” another user wrote.

“Marshmello took every penny for himself? Guess charity isn’t part of his vibe,” quipped a critic on Instagram.

As the dust settles, many are calling for stricter regulations and oversight to prevent similar abuses in the future. Advocacy groups have demanded that the SBA take action to recover misused funds and impose penalties on those who violated the program’s spirit. Whether these artists will face legal consequences or public backlash strong enough to impact their careers remains to be seen.

The SVOG scandal serves as a stark reminder of the disparities within the entertainment industry. While independent artists and venues fought to survive, millionaire musicians capitalized on a flawed system to fund their luxuries. The revelations have reignited conversations about accountability, privilege, and the need for systemic reform.

As fans and critics continue to process the shocking details, one thing is clear: the misuse of COVID-19 relief funds has tarnished the reputations of some of the biggest names in music. Whether they can rebuild public trust or face lasting repercussions will depend on how they respond to this unfolding controversy.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.