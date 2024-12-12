Donald Trump’s Re-Election: Examining America’s Moral Compass and Evangelical Hypocrisy.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Those who need proof of the true heart and soul of the majority of the American people need only look to the presidential election results and Donald Trump’s re-election as the next U.S. President. The outcome negatively reflects the American people rather than the candidate himself. Trump’s victory resulted from a coalition of different groups giving their support, but one group will always stand out.

The contrast and choice between right and wrong, between good vs. evil, is something that our white evangelical counterparts have always portrayed. Their Bible makes the distinction very clear. There is a Biblical passage about separating the “sheep from the goats.” The passage serves as a means of distinguishing good people from bad. The sheep it describes are individuals willing to serve those in need and, therefore, are welcomed and praised by God.

On the other hand, the goats represent those who did not serve those in need and will, therefore, be condemned. By becoming a powerful political force within the GOP, the white evangelical voters are a voting bloc in a prime position to be the moral compass concerning the character and integrity of candidates from both political parties. As a voting bloc originating throughout the Southern Bible Belt states, it has become a political kingmaker by developing a strong national influence. Today, the term “white evangelical” is identified more with conservative politics than being Christ-like. Many white Christians prefer to be no longer identified with the “white evangelical” label.

During the past presidential primary election, the deceitful character of Donald Trump was not enough political baggage for the white evangelical voting bloc to select a different Republican nominee. It became a missed opportunity to take a moral stand and make a statement that certain types of behavior by a presidential candidate will not be tolerated and accepted. Rather than leading by example, the Golden Rule, do unto others what you would have them do to you, was consistently rejected. An important part of the U.S. Constitution’s Preamble is establishing justice to form a more perfect union. Those who follow a just God also reject this idea of fairness. It’s clear that this is not a representation of all white Christians but those who have historically proven to be more aligned with their cultural and white supremacy beliefs over their Biblical teachings.

As Martin Luther King Jr. was bold in calling out the moral hypocrisy of white Christians, we must do the same by exposing it now and in the future. He said that “shallow understanding from people of goodwill is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will.” He expressed sharp disappointment with white moderates, whom he called “the Negro’s great stumbling block” in the fight for racial equality. He also said that “lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.” His point is understandable and relevant to today’s political and cultural environment. In 2024, we still face those within the church who choose to be defenders of white supremacy while making no attempt to hide their position. There is no doubt or confusion about where they stand. Then there are those with their “lukewarm acceptance” of racial equality by saying the right things as sheep, but their actions and even their silence at times reveal they are truly goats.

As we call out the hypocrisy, we must also call out the idolatry. One would not think Jack Johnson and Barack Obama had anything in common. One man was known as the Galveston Giant, who in 1908 fought his way to become the first Black world heavyweight boxing champion. The other came from a middle-class upbringing and became the first person of color to occupy the White House. Johnson easily won the heavyweight title by defeating the defending champion, Tommy Burns. Johnson’s victory and his boxing career challenged the claims of racial supremacy by whites while demonstrating that Blacks were no longer willing to give in to white dominance.

In the ring, Johnson destroyed one White fighter after another, and each time, he taunted both the fighter and the crowd. Johnson was brash, arrogant, and invincible, and there was a racist backlash to a Black man holding the world championship. Former champion James Jeffries was called out of retirement to become the “Great White Hope,” representing and championing white people. He announced to the world that he would “reclaim the heavyweight championship for the white race.” The Daily News in Omaha, Nebraska, reported that a Jeffries victory over Johnson would restore superiority to the White race. The previously undefeated Jeffries ultimately lost to Johnson in a title defense.

As Johnson’s championship sparked a racial backlash, the same was true with Barack Obama’s election to the U.S. Presidency. When Donald Trump used the birther issue to challenge the legitimacy of Obama’s citizenship and presidency, he became seen and accepted as the champion representing white people. White America, including white evangelicals, found their “Great White Hope.” The election of Donald Trump showed who we are as a people. It also revealed the extent to which white moderates are goats trapped in idolatry and are willing to worship a man who can do no wrong in their eyes.

Written by David W. Marshall

Official website; https://davidwmarshallauthor.com/