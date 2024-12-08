Kodak Black Calls Out Drake: ‘Kendrick Lamar Beat You to It’ – Rapper’s Frustration Over Collaboration Snub.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Kodak Black, never one to mince words or hide his feelings, has once again found himself at the center of an intriguing and drama-filled narrative in the hip-hop world. This time, the Florida-born rapper has taken aim at Drake, the self-proclaimed “6 God,” for what he perceives as a lack of effort to collaborate with him. In a candid and somewhat fiery video, Kodak expressed frustration, claiming that Drake, despite publicly stating he’s a fan, allowed their mutual rival, Kendrick Lamar, to “beat” him to the punch when it came to working together.

Kodak, known for his unfiltered demeanor, didn’t hold back as he paced around a room, venting his disappointment. “I’m Drake’s favorite rapper. He always says that. Even his people always say that,” Kodak said. “It don’t make no sense how Kendrick Lamar beat you to it, you know what I mean?”

The Kendrick Lamar Factor

This isn’t the first time Kodak has collaborated with a rap titan. Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, one of the most critically acclaimed albums of 2022, prominently featured Kodak, solidifying his place among hip-hop’s elite. The partnership was both surprising and refreshing, as Kodak brought his raw energy and streetwise storytelling to a project filled with introspection and layered narratives.

For Kodak, this collaboration with Kendrick was a milestone moment, but it also sparked comparisons. Why, he wondered, had Drake—someone who professes to be a fan and even a friend—not taken similar steps to work with him in a meaningful way? The situation, in Kodak’s eyes, was exacerbated by the fact that Drake reportedly referred to him as his favorite rapper multiple times, both publicly and privately.

A History of Generosity

Kodak’s frustration, however, isn’t rooted solely in professional snubs. He has long viewed Drake as a friend and even recounted instances of the Canadian superstar’s generosity. In an interview with MONTREALITY, Kodak revealed that Drake had once sent him a jaw-dropping $600,000 in Bitcoin.

“That boy Aubrey! That’s my dog,” Kodak said during the interview. “Drake sent me like 600 bands in Bitcoin. Drake dropped that shit on me. He said I’m his favorite rapper. I love that n-gga.”

While the gift certainly showcased Drake’s support and admiration, Kodak now sees it in a different light. In his recent video, he alluded to the Bitcoin transfer, suggesting it might have been a way for Drake to compensate for not collaborating sooner. “I get why he sent all that money now. That’s why he sent that out of nowhere like that,” Kodak said, his tone a mix of sarcasm and resentment.

A Promised Project Gone Cold

Kodak’s disappointment also stems from a long-standing promise of a joint project with Drake. The two artists have reportedly recorded a significant amount of music together, with Kodak previously teasing fans about the possibility of a collaborative album. In earlier interviews, Kodak spoke enthusiastically about the potential project, hinting that it was simply a matter of timing and Drake’s readiness.

“Me and Drake, we got so much music,” Kodak shared at one point. “It’s really on, like, whenever bruh might feel like he be ready and stuff. Or when he be like, ‘We gon’ drop the album, we gon’ do this or we gon’ do [that].’ It’s really on him. We got a lot of songs, though.”

Despite this apparent stockpile of material, no collaborative album or even a single track has been released. Kodak’s frustration seemed to boil over after Drake dropped Her Loss, a joint project with 21 Savage, in late 2022. According to Kodak, the release of that album derailed their plans, leaving him feeling overlooked.

“I had told Drake I ain’t wanna do no collab actually,” Kodak said during an Instagram Live session last year. “No songs or no album, ’cause we supposed to been did a whole album together before him and lil buddy did that shit.”

He further explained that he had requested to delay their collaboration until 2023, hoping to revisit the idea after February. However, as months passed with no progress, Kodak’s patience began to wear thin.

The Fallout

The absence of a collaboration between Kodak and Drake has become a hot topic among fans, many of whom are eager to see what the two artists could create together. Some speculate that Drake’s decision to prioritize his project with 21 Savage over his plans with Kodak may have been a strategic move, given the commercial success and mainstream appeal of Her Loss. Others believe that the delay could simply be a matter of scheduling conflicts or creative differences.

Regardless of the reason, Kodak’s recent comments have added fuel to the fire, raising questions about the state of their relationship. While Kodak has expressed admiration for Drake in the past, his tone in the latest video suggests a growing sense of resentment.

Fan Reactions and Speculation

Fans have been quick to weigh in on the situation, with reactions ranging from sympathy for Kodak to criticism of his approach. Some supporters argue that Kodak has every right to feel slighted, given Drake’s repeated declarations of admiration. Others, however, believe that Kodak’s public airing of grievances may do more harm than good, potentially straining his relationship with one of the industry’s biggest stars.

Social media has also been abuzz with speculation about what could have caused the apparent rift. Some users have pointed out that Drake has a history of collaborating with a wide range of artists, from emerging talents to established icons, and that Kodak’s frustrations may stem from a misunderstanding rather than intentional neglect. Others have suggested that Drake’s recent focus on projects like Her Loss and his foray into dance music with Honestly, Nevermind may have left little room for a joint album with Kodak.

Kodak’s Place in Hip-Hop

Despite the controversy, Kodak remains a polarizing yet influential figure in hip-hop. His raw lyricism and unfiltered personality have earned him a dedicated fan base, while his collaborations with artists like Kendrick Lamar have solidified his reputation as a versatile and dynamic artist.

For Kodak, the lack of a collaboration with Drake is more than just a missed opportunity; it’s a perceived slight from someone he considers a peer and a friend. Whether the two will reconcile and finally deliver the music fans have been waiting for remains to be seen.

The tension between Kodak Black and Drake serves as a reminder of the complexities of relationships in the music industry, where personal bonds often intersect with professional ambitions. While Kodak’s recent comments may have stirred the pot, they also highlight his desire for recognition and respect from one of hip-hop’s biggest stars.

As fans eagerly await a resolution, one thing is clear: the prospect of a Kodak Black and Drake collaboration remains an enticing possibility, and the potential for their combined talents to create something unforgettable continues to spark excitement and speculation. Whether or not it happens, the conversation surrounding their dynamic is sure to keep the hip-hop world buzzing.

