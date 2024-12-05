We the People vs. Sanctuary Politics: The Clash Over Illegal Immigration in America.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) As a kid, in between cartoons on Saturday, there was this thing called Schoolhouse Rock. One Schoolhouse Rock episode was about The Preamble. It was part of their “America Rock” series, which educates children about the Constitution and other aspects of U.S. history through catchy songs and animations. The Preamble sets the stage for the Constitution, outlining its fundamental purposes and guiding principles.

“We the People, in order to form a more perfect Union,

Establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility,

Provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare,

And secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity,

Do ordain and establish this Constitution

For the United States of America.”

I ain’t gonna lie, it was a catchy tune and allowed me to learn the Preamble of the Constitution verbatim.

The main keys expressed in the Preamble are forming a more perfect union, establishing justice, ensuring domestic tranquility, supporting the well-being of all citizens, and protecting the nation against external threats for WE THE PEOPLE to protect freedoms for current and future generations.

It seems that since the past presidential election outcome, many which I have coined Bluesky Liberals, desire to ignore the will of the people and place the rights of criminal illegal aliens over WE THE PEOPLE. Why BlueSky liberals? Because they all live on Bluesky, a social media platform founded by Jack Dorsey in 2021. Even elected political officials.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu strongly opposes Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans, reiterating Boston’s commitment to being a sanctuary city. She declared that Boston would not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts targeting undocumented immigrants, emphasizing the city’s Trust Act, which limits police involvement in immigration enforcement. Wu stated her priority is protecting the safety and rights of all residents. Translation: protecting criminals is essential in her worldview

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has made it clear that she will not support Donald Trump’s proposed mass deportation plans if implemented during his potential second administration. She emphasized that Massachusetts law enforcement, including the state police, would not assist federal authorities in carrying out mass deportations, reaffirming her commitment to protecting residents, defending democracy, and adhering to the rule of law. She also predicted that such plans would face legal challenges and encouraged the use of state-level tools to resist federal overreach on immigration enforcement. Governor Healey desires to continue Massachusetts’ reputation as a sanctuary state.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston stated that Denver Police could be used to block federal authorities from enforcing deportation efforts under President-elect Trump’s proposed immigration policies. However, like the bich mutha fucka he is, he later walked back to those comments, acknowledging that his earlier remarks were a poor choice of words, saying that he intended to encourage civil disobedience rather than physical confrontation.

Johnston highlighted the potential for Denver residents to protest what they perceive as illegal or unjust actions, adding that he would personally participate if necessary. He also mentioned his willingness to face jail if standing up against policies he considers immoral or unconstitutional.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has expressed strong opposition to former President Donald Trump’s deportation plans also, especially in light of his re-election campaign, where Trump has promised to carry out the largest deportation campaign in U.S. history. Newsom warns that such a policy would have significant fiscal and economic repercussions for California, which is home to a large immigrant population of undocumented workers. In California, Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta are preparing to fight these policies through the courts. Newsome ignores how his highly over-regulated government restrictions and ridiculous tax policy have more negative fiscal and economic repercussions for California.

Advocates fear the anxiety among undocumented individuals, like those working in agriculture in California’s Central Valley, could lead to widespread fear and disruption, as seen during Trump’s first term. These fears are particularly heightened as immigrant communities brace for the possibility of mass deportations.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has firmly rejected threats from Tom Homan, Trump’s appointed “border czar,” regarding sanctuary cities. Homan had threatened to flood sanctuary cities with ICE agents and cut federal funding if they didn’t cooperate with deportations. Johnson emphasized that Chicago will not bend to these threats, reaffirming the city’s commitment to protecting criminal illegal immigrants. He stated that the police would not assist federal immigration authorities.

I’m sure there is a bevy of other elected dumb fcks who share this sentiment. Me? Not me, I with WE THE PEOPLE. Last time I checked, a recent Scripps/Ipsos poll found that 54% of Americans back mass deportations, but there is a significant partisan gap: 91% of Republicans, 58% of independents, and only 25% of Democrats are in favor?.

First, they need to arrest these mayors for harboring criminals and cut the federal funding for these sanctuary cities and states. Period. These mayors and Governors do not understand that an illegal immigrant IS NOT a citizen. Plain and simple. What part of “illegal” don’t they understand?

The mayor of Denver is cutting services to his constituents because he spent the money in his budget that was for his constituents on illegal aliens and he’s blaming others for his poor decisions. I think Pam Bondi would probably throw in a RICO, on top of harboring, since he’s encouraging the citizens to commit felonies from an elected office. “Our residents?” He seems confused about who the actual residents of Denver are.

The sheer arrogance of these mayors. No respect for what the people voted for. If there are law enforcement officers and politicians who break federal law and aid illegal immigrants- jail time and no pension is the answer. Last I checked, violating the oath of office is a 10-year penalty and a lifetime ban on holding public office. Great way to end your career and wind up millions in debt.

These mayors need to either work with Trump or face the consequences. Now we see who the real insurrectionists are. I can not understand the level of stupidity that these people have. They are willing to cut off their nose to spite their face.

As an American who happens to be black and a father, it saddens me that my community remains silent when it comes to illegal immigrants receiving more benefits and help from the government than we’ve ever received in our whole lives. We burn down our neighborhoods for a drug addict, George Floyd, in mass protest. But we can’t have that same energy for the Democrats who are protecting their lives to keep illegal immigrants in our communities – just to ensure that the Democrats keep power and corporations maintain their slave labor. Not a peep from my community.

We are not at the government offices with a large protest talking about the unfair treatment that they give us as black people. And how much they hold illegal immigrants to a high standard of regard, which hurts us when they are dumped in our neighborhoods. It’s amazing, and the silence speaks so many words. We voted for this man in office, we should be in support of him when he’s trying to do something to help our nation, but yet we’re silent you can’t make this up.

If I obstruct federal agents executing lawful arrests I would end up on the ground with a knee on my back. Why should elected officials be any different? Imagine charging a president-elect with 34 felonies. What do these mayors think will happen to them when they’re breaking federal laws?

When this clown Denver Mayor said he would use the police to hold off the federal government, I wonder if he talked to them about it first. I have to imagine the police were shocked hearing him talk about them like they were his private army, to do as he directed.

This is insane. Why would any of these mayors protect Illegal immigrants who have committed crimes? If these mayors resist, they should be charged with treason. The mental conditioning that it takes to make these people openly welcome their demise is mind-boggling. Trump needs to make an example of these city officials. If the police obstruct ICE, arrest the police chief and mayor. Expedite their case to SCOTUS for final judgment and keep them in federal prison.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.