Black Faces in MAGA Places: Where’s the Black Jobs?

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Strange Dance of Black Republicans

You know what’s wild? I’ve been watching these Black conservatives twist themselves into pretzels defending Trump and honestly it’s kind of fascinating. Like Byron Donalds—dude came outta nowhere in Florida and suddenly he’s everywhere on Fox News spouting these wild talking points. Man’s got more explanations for Trump’s behavior than a kid caught with their hand in the cookie jar.

Tim Scott though? That’s a whole different story. Homie really thought he’d crack that presidential ceiling but ended up flat on his face—kinda like watching someone trip up the stairs while trying to look smooth. His campaign flopped harder than a fish on dry land and now he’s just another face in Trump’s collection of “See? I got Black friends!” photo ops.

Behind the Smoke and Mirrors

Let me break something down for you real quick—Trump’s inner circle looks about as diverse as a vanilla ice cream convention. These Black conservatives kept showing up waving their MAGA flags high but somehow never quite made it past the velvet rope into any real positions of power. Funny how that works right?

The numbers don’t lie though (even when politicians try their best). A measly 12% of Black folks voted for Trump—and that’s being generous. Most of us were sitting there like “What in the Uncle Ruckus…?” watching these guys defend policies that had about as much connection to Black community needs as a fish needs a bicycle.

Here’s the thing that really gets me—both Donalds and Scott kept playing this game thinking they’d eventually get picked for the team. But Trump’s cabinet stayed whiter than a polar bear in a snowstorm. Meanwhile these dudes were out there tap dancing like their lives depended on it defending every wild thing that came out of Trump’s Twitter feed.

The Price Tag on That MAGA Hat

Real talk? The whole situation’s messier than a toddler eating spaghetti. These politicians sold their community credibility for a seat at a table they never actually got to eat at. They’re like those kids in high school who hung around the popular crowd thinking they were in—but never got invited to the real parties.

And don’t even get me started on how they handled race issues. Every time the Black community raised valid concerns about police brutality or voting rights these guys would pop up faster than a jack-in-the-box talking about “But what about Black unemployment numbers?” My brother in Christ that’s not the point and you know it.

The wild part? Some young Black conservatives are watching this whole circus and taking notes—but not the kind their elders probably hoped for. They’re seeing through the game realizing that blind loyalty gets you about as far as Monopoly money at a real store.

Listen—I’m not saying Black folks can’t be conservative. That’s not my point at all. But there’s something real sad about watching people throw their whole community under the bus for a pat on the head they ain’t even going to get. It’s like watching someone repeatedly stick their hand in a mousetrap thinking this time the cheese might actually be free.

Looking ahead though? Things might be shifting. More Black conservatives are starting to realize they don’t have to check their identity at the door to hold conservative values. They’re finding ways to stand their ground without becoming human shields for policies that hurt their own people.

Bottom line? This whole situation’s been wilder than a three-legged horse in a Kentucky Derby. These politicians played themselves thinking loyalty would equal power but ended up with nothing but receipts of their own self-betrayal. The game’s changing though and maybe—just maybe—the next generation’s gonna write different rules.

Until then I’m just going to keep watching this political reality show unfold—hopefully with better plot twists next season. Because right now? This storyline’s getting old faster than milk left out in the summer sun.

Just remember—in politics like in life if somebody’s telling you to ignore everything you see with your own eyes? They’re probably trying to sell you oceanfront property in Arizona. And these Black MAGA folks? They’ve been working overtime at that beachfront sales office.

Up until now, Trump has named precisely one Black selection for his Cabinet, alongside more than 50 other high-level appointments. That single Black Cabinet member is Scott Turner, who’s been selected to serve as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The position has become notorious for its predisposition to be headed by a Black leader, but — as fellow Republicans are pointing out — that’s increasingly making it “the literal Black job of the administration.”

Associate Editor; Stanley G. Buford

Feel free to connect with this brother via Twitter; Stanley G. and also facebook; http://www.facebook.com/sgbuford.

Also his email addy is; StanleyG@ThyBlackMan.com.