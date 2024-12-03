Snoop Dogg vs. Dave Blunts: Playful Feud Heats Up After Juice WRLD Tribute Show.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com)The world of hip-hop thrives on moments of unexpected drama, sharp-tongued humor, and playful banter—and the recent exchange between rap legend Snoop Dogg and up-and-coming artist Dave Blunts is no exception. What started as a couch-bound performance at Juice WRLD Day 2024 escalated into a headline-grabbing feud, showcasing the colorful personalities and unfiltered commentary that make hip-hop so captivating. Here’s the full story of how Dave Blunts, a 500lb rapper with an oxygen tank in tow, called out Snoop Dogg and how the Doggfather hilariously hit back with his signature charm and wit.

The Callout Heard Around the Hip-Hop World

This past weekend, Chicago’s United Center was buzzing with energy as Juice WRLD Day 2024 honored the late rapper’s legacy. Amidst a star-studded lineup of performances, one artist stole the spotlight—not for his bars, but for his audacious callout of one of rap’s most revered figures.

Dave Blunts, a 23-year-old rapper whose larger-than-life persona matches his considerable frame, performed his viral hit “The Cup” while sitting on a couch on stage. With his oxygen tank at his side, Blunts addressed the audience with fiery determination.

“Aye, Chicago, do y’all have a problem with me sitting down on this stage?” he asked the roaring crowd. “Exactly! So get the fuck off my dick, Snoop Dogg.”

The unexpected jab didn’t stop there. Blunts, visibly energized despite his seated performance, barked into the mic: “I see the big dog talking. Snoop, you think you funny? You don’t know what it’s like to fight for your life every damn day.”

The moment was raw, unfiltered, and drenched in the kind of bravado that hip-hop fans live for.

Snoop’s Hilarious Clapback: “Go Ahead, Big Homie”

It didn’t take long for Snoop Dogg to catch wind of Blunts’ remarks, and the West Coast legend wasted no time crafting a response. Taking to Instagram, Snoop posted a video of himself watching Blunts’ performance, his infectious laughter filling the clip.

“That was funny,” Snoop chuckled. “Go ahead, lil homie—I mean big homie. Do yo thang, cuz, I ain’t fucking with you. Have your fun.”

Snoop’s response was quintessential Doggfather: lighthearted, humorous, and dripping with playful sarcasm. But he didn’t stop there. He addressed the apparent tension between them, saying, “I apologized to this n***a and he’s still going off on me, cuz. I must be getting old.”

The video didn’t just end with words. Snoop decided to poke fun at Blunts’ viral hit “The Cup” by rapping along to the track but swapping its lyrics. Instead of “I can’t put down the cup,” Snoop rapped, “I can’t put down the blunt,” much to the delight of his fans.

“Leave me alone, cuz,” Snoop said through his laughter. “I’m trying to enjoy my lil’ life over here. Go keep doing your shows, man. Keep rocking and rolling, man. I’m with you, dawg. I ain’t against you, I’m with you.”

The playful clapback struck the perfect balance between humor and camaraderie, proving once again why Snoop Dogg remains one of the most beloved figures in the entertainment world.

Snoop Dogg reacts to Dave Blunts calling him out at Juice Wrld Day ? “Go ahead lil homie, I mean big homie. Do your thing cuz, I ain’t f****** with you. Have your fun. I apologize to this n***** He’s still going off on me cuz. I must be getting old!” pic.twitter.com/JwLDV7BLyn — Backonfigg (@backonfigg) December 3, 2024

The Roots of the Feud

Dave Blunts’ fiery outburst didn’t come out of nowhere. The spark that lit this flame was a recent social media comment Snoop made about Blunts’ size. In response to a viral video of Blunts performing “The Cup” while seated on a chair, Snoop wrote: “Well put down the chicken wings and tata chips, Nefew, and that chair gone break soon get to the end of cup [crying face emojis].”

The comment, though likely made in jest, struck a nerve with Blunts. The rapper, who openly addresses his health struggles and weight in his music, has built a brand around embracing his unique identity. For Blunts, Snoop’s quip wasn’t just a joke—it was a challenge, and he rose to the occasion at Juice WRLD Day.

Fans React: A Clash of Generations?

The back-and-forth between Snoop and Blunts has sparked a flurry of reactions across social media. While many fans found Snoop’s clapback hilarious, others sympathized with Blunts’ frustration.

“Dave Blunts really out here speaking his truth,” one fan tweeted. “Respect for calling out Snoop, even if it was risky.”

Another chimed in: “Snoop Dogg is the king of funny responses. Dave Blunts gotta learn to take a joke.”

The divide highlights a broader generational gap in hip-hop. While Snoop represents a more laid-back, humor-driven era of rap, Blunts embodies the younger generation’s tendency to wear their emotions on their sleeve and confront issues head-on.

Snoop Dogg’s Busy Schedule: New Music and Old Friends

While this feud has provided plenty of entertainment for fans, it’s just a small blip on Snoop’s radar. The rap icon is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated album Missionary, a collaboration with longtime producer Dr. Dre.

Set to drop on December 13, Missionary marks the duo’s first full-length project together since Snoop’s 1993 debut Doggystyle. The album has already generated buzz thanks to its lead single, “Another Part of Me,” which features rock legend Sting. The track reimagines The Police’s classic “Message in a Bottle,” with Sting recording fresh vocals for the song.

“I played the guitar and I sang on it,” Sting revealed in an interview. “But Snoop also sings on this, which is quite a revelation to me.”

With appearances from Eminem, 50 Cent, and Method Man, Missionary promises to be a star-studded affair that blends nostalgia with innovation.

Dave Blunts: A Rising Star with a Point to Prove

As for Dave Blunts, the rapper’s defiant attitude and unique style have earned him a growing fanbase. His viral anthem “The Cup” has become a rallying cry for those who relate to his struggles, and his performance at Juice WRLD Day further solidified his status as an artist unafraid to break the mold.

Despite his differences with Snoop, Blunts seems poised to carve out his own lane in the hip-hop world. Whether his feud with Tha Doggfather will lead to more opportunities or fizzle out remains to be seen.

The playful clash between Snoop Dogg and Dave Blunts has brought a mix of humor, drama, and authenticity to the hip-hop stage. It’s a reminder that even in a genre as competitive as rap, there’s room for levity and mutual respect. As Snoop continues to cement his legacy and Blunts rises through the ranks, fans will undoubtedly keep their eyes on this unlikely rivalry. After all, in the world of hip-hop, anything can happen.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.