Sexyy Red Shuts Down STI Allegations: Unbothered and Unapologetic.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Sexyy Red, the bold and unapologetic rapper behind viral hits like “Pound Town” and “Rich Baby Daddy,” has found herself at the center of another controversy—this time involving accusations from her child’s father. The allegations, which were blasted on Instagram, suggest that the St. Louis rapper contracted a sexually transmitted infection (STI) and knowingly “burned” her former partner and others. However, in true Sexyy Red fashion, the rapper has swiftly dismissed the claims, turning the drama into yet another example of why she refuses to let internet rumors dictate her life.

The Allegations: Drama Unfolds on Instagram

On Monday, December 2, a man identified as @wu2brazyy on Instagram, who is also reportedly the father of one of Sexyy Red’s children, made sensational claims against the rapper. He posted an alleged phone conversation between himself and the rapper to his Instagram Stories. In the recording, he aggressively questions whether Sexyy Red informed her other partners about allegedly “burning” him or if she chose to “lie” to them instead.

The allegations were accompanied by a caption dripping with bitterness and drama:

“Y’all favorite rapper. She said she burning errybody getting burnt. You gotta be strong for that nawf side pu**y kuh it’s not for da weak n I’m da weak.”

He further added fuel to the fire with a follow-up post:

“Remember you started this.”

The accusations immediately grabbed attention on social media, sparking debates, memes, and a frenzy of commentary from fans and critics alike.

Sexyy Red Responds: Unbothered and Unapologetic

Sexyy Red, never one to shy away from addressing controversy, took to her own social media accounts the following day to address the situation. Her response was as candid and unfiltered as fans have come to expect. On Tuesday, December 3, she made it clear that the accusations didn’t faze her because they were entirely false.

In a post shared on Instagram, the rapper stated:

“Yal wanna know why Idc… 1. It’s not true. 2. Yal believe anything on dis app.”

This concise yet powerful statement encapsulates the rapper’s approach to handling internet drama: keep it short, stay confident, and let the truth speak for itself. Sexyy Red has always been known for her ability to maintain a sense of humor and resilience in the face of criticism, and this situation proved no different.

The Lip Gloss Line Controversy

While the allegations themselves are enough to send shockwaves through the entertainment world, they also reignited chatter about Sexyy Red’s famously controversial lip gloss line. Known for pushing boundaries, the rapper has named some of her products after STIs, including “Gonorrhea” and “Yellow Discharge.”

In a recent livestream, Sexyy Red explained her reasoning behind these eyebrow-raising names. She revealed that “Gonorrhea” was named after a friend who had the condition, claiming it was her way of making the friend “feel better.” While her fans applauded the unconventional approach, critics questioned whether such names were appropriate or even damaging to her brand.

The lip gloss controversy only adds another layer to the current accusations. Many fans joked that naming her products after STIs could have made her an easy target for such claims, while others defended her right to creatively express herself however she pleases.

Sexyy Red’s Role as a Mother

At the heart of the drama is the fact that Sexyy Red is not just a rapper but also a mother. The artist has two sons: Chuckie, born in 2020, and her youngest, whom she welcomed earlier this year. Despite her larger-than-life persona and unapologetically “ghetto” aesthetic, she’s been open about her love for her children and her desire to provide for them.

Some critics have pointed out that these ongoing controversies could overshadow her role as a parent. Others argue that her ability to rise above the drama and focus on her family is a testament to her strength and determination.

Fan Reactions: Divided Opinions

Social media was quick to react to the unfolding drama, with opinions divided between staunch supporters of the rapper and those who were quick to believe the allegations.

One fan tweeted:

“Sexyy Red really don’t care about y’all or these rumors. That’s why I stan. She gonna keep being herself no matter what!”

Another user was more skeptical, posting:

“If you got time to name lip gloss ‘Gonorrhea,’ maybe you need to check your priorities. Just saying.”

The debate highlights the polarizing nature of Sexyy Red’s brand. Love her or hate her, she knows how to keep people talking.

Why Sexyy Red Refuses to Plead Her Case

One of the most striking aspects of this controversy is Sexyy Red’s refusal to go into detail to defend herself. While many celebrities would issue a lengthy statement or even pursue legal action to clear their name, Sexyy Red’s approach has been to simply shrug it off.

This strategy aligns with her larger-than-life personality and her understanding of internet culture. As she noted in her response, people on social media are often quick to believe anything that feeds into a salacious narrative. By not engaging further, she avoids adding fuel to the fire and lets the rumors die out on their own.

A Career Built on Controversy

Sexyy Red’s rise to fame has been nothing short of meteoric, and controversy has been a constant companion along the way. From her explicit lyrics to her unapologetic embrace of “ratchet” culture, the rapper has carved out a niche that is uniquely her own.

Her ability to turn criticism into conversation and hate into headlines is part of what makes her such a compelling figure in today’s entertainment landscape. Whether it’s through her music, her social media presence, or her unconventional business ventures, Sexyy Red knows how to keep the spotlight firmly on her.

The Bigger Picture: Empowerment or Recklessness?

The accusations against Sexyy Red and her response to them raise larger questions about how women in the entertainment industry are often scrutinized and judged more harshly than their male counterparts. While some see her as a role model for unapologetic self-expression, others criticize her for perpetuating stereotypes and leaning into controversy for the sake of clout.

Sexyy Red’s ability to navigate these polarizing opinions speaks to her resilience and self-confidence. She’s not afraid to be herself, even when it means facing backlash or enduring public drama.

Sexyy Red’s handling of her ex’s accusations is a masterclass in staying true to oneself amidst controversy. By refusing to plead her case or give the allegations more attention than they deserve, she’s once again demonstrated her ability to rise above the noise.

As the drama continues to unfold, one thing is clear: Sexyy Red is here to stay, and she’s not letting anyone—be it an ex, a critic, or a social media mob—dim her shine. Whether you love her or hate her, you can’t deny that she knows how to keep the world watching.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.