Nicki Minaj’s 2018 Tweet About Drake and Spotify Resurfaces Amid UMG Lawsuit Drama.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The music industry is no stranger to drama, and two of its brightest stars, Nicki Minaj and Drake, are often at the center of it. This time, however, it’s Nicki’s past comments about Drake and Spotify that have come back to haunt the “6 God,” reigniting debates about favoritism, payola, and the inner workings of streaming platforms. With Drake embroiled in a legal battle against Universal Music Group (UMG), fans and industry insiders alike are dissecting Nicki’s 2018 grievances in light of the current controversy.

A Look Back: Nicki Minaj’s Criticism of Spotify in 2018

To set the stage, let’s rewind to 2018 when Drake released his blockbuster album Scorpion. The project, which included hits like “In My Feelings” and “God’s Plan,” dominated the charts, earning a massive 732,000 units in its first week. This achievement was bolstered in no small part by Spotify’s unprecedented promotional push, which featured Drake’s face plastered across every conceivable playlist — even those that had nothing to do with his music. From “Best of British” to “Fresh Gospel,” Drizzy was omnipresent, a move that some saw as Spotify bending the rules to favor its golden boy.

Nicki Minaj was among the loudest critics of this strategy. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice her frustrations, accusing Spotify of double standards. Nicki had been reprimanded by the platform for playing her Queen album 10 minutes early on her popular Queen Radio show. The penalty, according to Nicki, involved Spotify limiting the promotional reach of her album.

“Spotify put Drake’s face on every playlist but told me they’d have to teach me a lesson for playing my music 10 mins early on #QueenRadio,” she tweeted. “Even tho they’ve been giving away my music for free for years & I am one of the top Spotify artists of all time.”

At the time, her comments were dismissed by some as sour grapes, but others saw them as an honest critique of Spotify’s apparent favoritism. Now, with Drake taking aim at UMG in a series of legal filings, Nicki’s words seem eerily prophetic.

Drake’s Legal Battle With UMG: The Accusations

Drake’s ongoing dispute with Universal Music Group centers around allegations that the label manipulated streaming numbers to favor Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” According to Drake’s “pre-action” petitions, UMG allegedly used streaming bots and payola tactics to fabricate over 30 million Spotify streams for the track. Furthermore, it’s claimed that Interscope Records — Kendrick’s label under the UMG umbrella — paid thousands of dollars to artificially boost the song’s popularity.

In a particularly explosive claim, Drake alleges that UMG gave Spotify a 30 percent discount to license “Not Like Us,” a move he argues undermined fair competition on the platform. These accusations, if proven true, could have significant implications for the music industry, potentially exposing a widespread culture of behind-the-scenes deals and artificial manipulation.

However, Drake’s legal filings have not garnered much sympathy from fans or peers in the Hip Hop world. Instead, they have brought fresh scrutiny to his own career and how he has benefitted from similar tactics in the past.

The Resurgence of Nicki’s Tweet: Fans React

Nicki Minaj’s 2018 tweet has resurfaced with renewed relevance, and fans have been quick to praise her foresight. One user on X remarked: “This woman never lies about what’s going on in the music industry. Ever.” Another pointed to what they saw as Drake’s hypocrisy, writing: “And this why idgaf bout Drake feelings!! Bitch you let my sister BURN.”

Some fans believe that Drake’s sudden moral stand against UMG stems from his no longer benefitting from the machine’s alleged tactics. “Drake is going against the machine. Economic harm,” one user sarcastically noted, implying that his grievances are self-serving.

The irony of the situation is not lost on the public. While Drake accuses UMG of unfair practices, many remember how Spotify’s promotion of Scorpion gave him an undeniable edge in 2018. For Nicki’s fans, this is a case of poetic justice — the very system that once elevated Drake is now being called into question by the artist himself.

The Kendrick Lamar Effect: A Boost in Streams

Drake’s accusations have inadvertently shone a spotlight on Kendrick Lamar, whose diss track “Not Like Us” has seen a significant uptick in popularity since the legal filings became public. According to Talk of the Charts, streams of the song have increased by 20 percent, while sales have jumped a staggering 440 percent.

Kendrick’s latest album, GNX, has also benefitted from the drama. Initially projected to sell 291,000 units in its first week, the album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with 319,000 units sold — a clear indication that controversy can be good for business.

While Drake may have hoped to expose unfair practices, his legal battle has only amplified Kendrick’s success. This unintended consequence has not gone unnoticed by fans, who see it as further evidence of the complexities and contradictions within the music industry.

The Larger Implications for the Music Industry

Drake’s feud with UMG and the resurfacing of Nicki Minaj’s comments have reignited conversations about transparency in the music industry. Streaming platforms like Spotify wield immense power, and their promotional decisions can make or break an artist’s career. The allegations of payola and streaming bots highlight the need for greater oversight and accountability in how music is marketed and consumed.

For artists like Nicki Minaj, who have long spoken out against perceived injustices, Drake’s current predicament serves as validation. Her 2018 criticisms of Spotify’s favoritism were dismissed by some at the time, but they now appear prescient in light of recent events. Meanwhile, Drake’s own legacy is being reevaluated, with many questioning whether he has been a beneficiary of the same tactics he now condemns.

As Drake’s legal battle with UMG unfolds, the music industry will be watching closely. Will his allegations lead to meaningful changes in how streaming platforms operate, or will they simply add to the growing list of controversies that define the modern music landscape?

For Nicki Minaj, the resurfacing of her tweet is a moment of vindication. While her criticisms may have been dismissed in the past, they now carry new weight in light of the ongoing drama. For fans of both artists, the saga is a reminder that in the world of music, what goes around often comes back around — sometimes with a vengeance.

In the end, the battle for fairness and transparency in the music industry is far from over, and the stories of Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar are just the latest chapters in a much larger narrative.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.