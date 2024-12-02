Shook Ones: Mobb Deep’s Legacy and Global Reactions to Donald Trump’s Second Presidency.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) My fault, I lied, it is Sunday not Tuesday.

“Shook Ones” is an extraordinary track by the hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, consisting of Havoc and Prodigy. Part II is a classic track from their 1995 album The Infamous, it is widely considered one of the greatest hip-hop songs ever. Known for its haunting beat (produced by Havoc) and raw lyrics, the song explores themes of street life, survival, and authenticity, addressing individuals who pretend to be tougher than they are (“studio gangstas”). Its line, “Ain’t no such thing as halfway crooks,” is iconic.

It features one of hip-hop’s most seminal and mysterious beats, with its production credited to Havoc and its dark, haunting vibe. First, the eerie piano riff in the track comes from a slowed-down and manipulated sample of the jazz fusion classic Herbie Hancock’s – “Jessica.” Add to this the ticking hi-hats in Quincy Jones – “Kitty with the Bent Frame, ” and the drums from Melvin Bliss – “Synthetic Substitution” and you get a banger.

After the election, seemingly overnight, the world has had its come to Jesus moment. Trump has that kind of aura I suppose, but no question, Trump has the world is shook.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri recently commented on Donald Trump’s presidential victory and its implications for peace in Lebanon. Berri claimed that Trump had pledged to end the conflict in Lebanon during his campaign. This promise was reportedly formalized in a written agreement signed at a Lebanese-American-owned restaurant in Michigan. Trump’s letter to Lebanese-American voters highlighted his commitment to Middle Eastern peace and specifically addressed Lebanon’s challenges, attributing ongoing turmoil to the policies of the Biden administration. Berri expressed optimism that Trump’s presidency could facilitate a ceasefire and the return of displaced Lebanese citizens to their homes. He also emphasized his hope for durable peace, allowing Lebanon to rebuild stability and prosperity?.

Germany has expressed significant concerns regarding Donald Trump’s election victory, viewing it as a potential setback for transatlantic relations and shared global objectives. There are specific fears about Trump’s potential approaches to key issues, including Ukraine and NATO. Analysts believe that Trump’s preference for rapid conflict resolution could result in pressure on Ukraine to accept unfavorable peace terms with Russia, which could weaken European and U.S. alignment on support for Ukraine. This has led to anxieties in Berlin about a reduced American commitment to European security, possibly forcing Germany and the EU to increase defense spending and coordination independently of U.S. policy.

Additionally, economic concerns dominate the discourse. Trump has suggested imposing high tariffs on global imports, which could significantly affect German industries, particularly automotive and pharmaceuticals. Germany is preparing for stronger U.S. executive leadership and does not know what to expect.

Following Trump’s election victory, concerns have been raised in France about potential global and European stability challenges. French officials and analysts are particularly focused on the implications for economic policies, NATO commitments, and geopolitical alignments.

François Villeroy de Galhau, head of the Bank of France, highlighted increased risks to the global economy due to Trump’s potential shift toward protectionism and increased U.S. budget deficits. French and European economies may face disruptions, particularly if higher U.S. import tariffs affect global trade. This could lead to inflationary pressures and reduced economic growth worldwide. French President Emmanuel Macron is preparing for possible reductions in U.S. military support under Trump, which could broadly jeopardize aid to Ukraine and European security. Trump’s close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his openness to negotiating peace deals concerning Ukraine raise concerns in France about a settlement unfavorable to European interests.

Under President Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico responded strongly to Donald Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs on Mexican goods, signaling potential retaliation. Sheinbaum highlighted the economic damage such measures could cause for both nations, including inflation and job losses. She emphasized Mexico’s willingness to negotiate but warned that unilateral tariffs would harm U.S.-Mexico trade relations and potentially breach the USMCA agreement. The Mexican government has proposed retaliatory tariffs if the U.S. proceeds with Trump’s plan, underscoring the importance of dialogue to resolve the issue amicably?

Discussions surrounding the potential for peace talks in Ukraine under Donald Trump’s presidency suggest a complex and uncertain path forward. Trump has indicated a willingness to negotiate an end to the conflict, with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressing cautious openness to diplomacy. Putin insists on terms that align with Russia’s strategic goals, such as recognition of occupied territories and Ukraine’s neutrality, which Kyiv and Western allies consider unacceptable. Zelenskyy has emphasized the need for a “just peace” supported by robust international security guarantees, warning that concessions to Russia would embolden authoritarian regimes globally.

It’s amazing Trudeau and the left called the guy Hitler/Nazi, and now I can’t wait to work with him. I thought democracy was gonna collapse if he’s elected, at least that’s what mainstream media was telling me. It sounds like our enemies are upset, good. America’s concerns need to be focused on Americans. I hope he does pull out of the UN AND NATO, and cut off all aid to foreign nations. It is time for America to take care of America and OUR COUNTRIES NEEDS FIRST. The people have spoken.

The fact that everyone outside the US was watching showed that Trump needed to win because Daddy’s home and he is bout to pull that belt out to get the rest of these countries to act right again. When Russia, China, and Venezuela are upset about our election results, I know we elected the. right person. Trump holding NATO accountable is a good thing. Americans are tired of paying for the rest of the world. Hundreds of Billions to Ukraine we are tired of it. America first, Screw any foreign leaders that don’t agree with that.

The adults are back in charge. Donald Trump is putting the dream team together. This could lead to 40 years of Democrat isolation in politics. The warmongering elites and lefties are in actual tears! It is priceless. Now we just gotta keep him safe because the left has already shown they are willing to take metaphorical, and literal shots at our President.

A second Trump presidency stands to radically remake world trade. Off the rip, 47 is shaking up the world, and I am here for it.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.