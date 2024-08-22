Devout Christians: Understanding the Power and Authority in the Name of Jesus – Acts 2:36 Explained.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Acts 2:36 “Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly that God has made this Jesus, whom you crucified, both Lord and Christ.”

What an awesome Scripture! Assuredly means it’s a sure thing, it’s a done deal. It doesn’t get any surer than this.

When Peter stood and proclaimed this message on the day of Pentecost he didn’t have all of the revelation of the New Covenant that was to be revealed as time progressed. He stood up with the knowledge that Jesus was Lord and Christ. Glory!

He shook up Jerusalem with this message. He was given a name to proclaim, the name of Jesus.

Christ means the messiah, the anointed one. The nation of Israel knew exactly what Peter was saying. He was declaring boldly that Jesus was the anointed one whom the Scriptures declared. He was the One they had been looking for, yet the religious leaders rejected and crucified Him.

Peter had this revelation and understood the power that was being backed by the name of Jesus. This name has been given to us as well. Peter quoting the prophet Joel declared in Acts 2:21 And it shall come to pass that whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.’

This is the Name that gives us access to the throne of God. Jesus has gone to the Father and because of this we have the privilege of praying and asking in His name. Jesus said this as recorded in Johns Gospel.

John 16:16 “A little while, and you will not see Me; and again a little while, and you will see Me, because I go to the Father.”

John 14:14 “If you ask anything in My name, I will do it.

You notice He didn’t say I would consider it. He said I would do it. I know this could be taken out of context. You can not ask outside of God’s will for something with any confidence and expect it to come to pass. There are scriptural boundaries for this.

1 John 5:14 Now this is the confidence that we have in Him, that if we ask anything according to His will He hears us.

He hears us when we ask according to His will.

John 16:23 “And in that day you will ask Me nothing. Most assuredly, I say to you, whatever you ask the Father in My name He will give you.

24. “Until now you have asked nothing in My name. Ask, and you will receive, that your joy may be full.

He is saying we can ask, and that we should ask in His name. He wants us to be joyful. He loves us more than we can fathom.

The Apostle Paul had deep revelation of the power and authority that was given in and through the name of Jesus.

Philippians 2:9 Therefore God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name,

10. that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth,

11. and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.

This is the name we must declare. This is the name that breaks strong holds, and destroys yokes when yielded by a faith filled believer.

Acts 16:16. Now it happened, as we went to prayer, that a certain slave girl possessed with a spirit of divination met us, who brought her masters much profit by fortune-telling.

17. This girl followed Paul and us, and cried out, saying, “These men are the servants of the Most High God, who proclaim to us the way of salvation.”

18. And this she did for many days. But Paul, greatly annoyed, turned and said to the spirit, “I command you in the name of Jesus Christ to come out of her.” And he came out that very hour.

The 7 sons of Sceva found out that using the name of Jesus without proper authority will get you in deep trouble.

Acts 19:13. Then some of the itinerant Jewish exorcists took it upon themselves to call the name of the Lord Jesus over those who had evil spirits, saying, “We adjure you by the Jesus whom Paul preaches.”

14. Also there were seven sons of Sceva, a Jewish chief priest, who did so.

15. And the evil spirit answered and said, “Jesus I know, and Paul I know; but who are you?”

16. Then the man in whom the evil spirit was leaped on them, overpowered them, and prevailed against them, so that they fled out of that house naked and wounded.

17. This became known both to all Jews and Greeks dwelling in Ephesus; and fear fell on them all, and the name of the Lord Jesus was magnified.

Yet when the name of Jesus is used by a faith filled believer, the forces of darkness had to obey. This authority was given to Jesus and Jesus turned around and delegated this authority to us the Church.

Matthew 28:18 Then Jesus came and spoke to them, saying, “All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth.

19. “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit,

20. “teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” Amen.

Luke 10:19 “Behold, I give you the authority to trample on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall by any means hurt you.

20 “Nevertheless do not rejoice in this, that the spirits are subject to you, but rather rejoice because your names are written in heaven.”

Christians often ask God to trample on the scorpions and serpents in their life, yet He has given us the authority to do this. We must take hold of this God given authority and use it as we have been commissioned to. If we won’t, no one will. We are the ones who are given authority by Jesus Himself to fulfill His great commission. If we don’t know or understand that authority, then what good is it? It’s no good to anyone if it is not used is it?

There is authority granted to every believer through the name of Jesus. Authority is delegated power. The very source of our authority comes from Christ’s resurrection and the seating of Christ by God at His right hand.

Ephesians 1:20 which He worked in Christ when He raised Him from the dead and seated Him at His right hand in the heavenly places,

We don’t actually possess the power, yet God’s power works in and through us as yielded vessels. We must learn to yield to God and His Word and be obedient to the Holy Spirit.

Then, we are walking in the authority that we have been given. Christ is seated at God’s right hand and we are seated with Him in heavenly places. Glory. (Ephesians 2:6)

Ephesians 3:20 Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us,

This power works in us. Yet, we have a part to play in this as well. We must be obedient and yield to the Holy Spirit. We must believe. Jesus said this

Mk 16:17. “And these signs will follow those who believe: In My name they will cast out demons; they will speak with new tongues;

18. “they will take up serpents; and if they drink anything deadly, it will by no means hurt them; they will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover.”

19. So then, after the Lord had spoken to them, He was received up into heaven, and sat down at the right hand of God.

20. And they went out and preached everywhere, the Lord working with them and confirming the word through the accompanying signs. Amen.

These signs shall follow those who believe. It is not just the anointed preacher with the gifts of the Holy Spirit operating within his or her ministry, but these signs shall follow those who believe. Begin to declare I’m one of those who believe, I’m a believer, therefor these signs shall follow me.

I also would like to point out that it said these signs shall follow, it didn’t say these signs might follow.

In another example of faith in the name of Jesus, Peter said this of the crippled man

Acts 3:16 “And His name, through faith in His name, has made this man strong, whom you see and know. Yes, the faith which comes through Him has given him this perfect soundness in the presence of you all.

Faith in the name of Jesus made him whole, the name that is above every name!!!!

If you want to know for sure that you are a child of God, then I would like to invite you to earnestly pray this prayer.

Dear Heavenly Father, I come to you in the name of Jesus. Your word says, “and the one who comes to Me I will by no means cast out.” (Jn.6:37), So I know You won’t cast me out, but You take me in, And I thank you for it. You said in your Word, “whoever calls upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” (Ro. 10:13).

I am calling on Your name, So I know You have saved me now, You also said, “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes to righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made to salvation.” (Ro.10:9,10).

I believe in my heart that Jesus Christ is the Son of God. I believe He was raised from the dead for my justification. And I confess Him now as my Lord, Because Your Word says, ” with the heart one believes to righteousness” and I do believe with my heart, I have now become the righteousness of God in Christ. (2 Cor. 5:21),

And I am saved! Thank You, Lord!

I can now truthfully say, I see myself as a born again child of God!

Glory to God!!!! Amen.

Staff Writer; Mark B.

This Devoted ‘Christian‘ can be found at; MarkB@ThyBlackMan.com