Black Men, Stand with Black Women: Vote Against Donald Trump for Our Community’s Future.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Black men we need you to stand Black women this election season. There needs to be no gender division within the Black community regarding who we’re voting against. I am not one of those Black women that see Black men as my natural enemy. Brothers are in no way an enemy nor threat to me in that white America is and has been. With that being said, there are some of our brothers out here that are pro Trump not realizing that they are voting against themselves. The problem with this is they are looking at Kamala Harris as an unsuitable option for them because they feel she has imprisoned black men. My question to them is, are you reading and researching for yourself or are you taking bits and pieces and sound bites given to you by the Republican Party?

Black men, are you feeling that you must vote in the best interest of your own self-preservation, or are you going to stand with black women to vote in the best interests of our community as a whole? Voting for Trump is dangerous to national security, any positively progressive domestic agenda, and it is dangerous to our foreign position. How can you not see this? Do you realize that voting for Trump is dangerous for your children, your mothers, your sisters, your wives, your sons? It is dangerous for you. Have you taken the time to research Trump’s response to the death of George Floyd, and other Black men that made national news? Have you taken the time to research Trump’s position when black people in this country were targeted? Do you realize how many black men and women were targeted more so by the police under the Trump administration? Donald Trump is not for Black people. Donald Trump really isn’t for anyone but himself.

Black men let me ask you this, do you know the history of the incarceration of Black men in this country, right? If you’ve done that research, or you are honest with yourself about your past or the past of one of your fellow family members, how can you vote for a convicted felon? What does that have to do with Kamala Harris? Kamala Harris is not a convicted felon. Why is this so important? Let me explain. It is important because so many of our black men have lost their right to vote due to being convicted of felony crimes. We all know the justice department is not fair with Black men in terms of charges and sentences. There are Black men convicted of felonies that probably should have had a lesser sentence. There have been Black men convicted of felonies that they were innocent, and they must go through plenty of fighting and red tape just to get their rights to vote restored. How do you reconcile then, voting for a convicted felon knowing that so many of your Black brothers are unable to vote because they’re felons? How does that hypocrisy register with you?

If you are a Black man who says, well, it’s all about the economics for me; I vote Republican because of their economic position. Brother there are Republicans that are not endorsing Donald Trump because this is bigger than the economic position. Do you realize that the economic position could very well collapse by the movements and decisions of this man as President of the United States. Furthermore, if your life is at risk the economics won’t matter. Having money has never stopped a Black man from being systemically harmed…or harmed physically due to being Black in America. Again, he is not safe nationally, nor is he safe from a foreign position. Black man, how are you reconciling this vote knowing that he doesn’t care about women’s rights and women’s health, but there are women in your family? How do you justify that? You may be saying to yourself, well, Republicans are against certain policies that I stand by morally, and that makes me feel comfortable voting for them; you may feel they never took your vote for granted.

Black man both parties have taken your vote, our vote, for granted. Neither party has prioritized us. But again, this is not about Republicans, this is about Donald Trump. This is a time where we must lay our party position down and take a stance against a convicted felon. He could care less about the things that you hold dear morally or economically. He’s just dangerous. Black men, we as Black women are asking you to stand with us. I won’t judge you either way, because that’s not my place. But for every movement this nation has ever had, Black women have stood by you. When Black men were beaten and hung, Black women were there with you. When Black men go to prison, it is black women that are there with you. When Black men and Black boys are gunned down and murdered in the streets, it is Black women that protest with you… Black women that organize with you. This is because we are the mothers, the wives, the sisters, the girlfriends, the grandmothers. We are, in part, keepers of this community along with you. At every turn, black women have never let you down as a community standing with you. We have never betrayed you, Black man when it comes to the movement for our people. With that being said, we need your vote come November.

We need you to stand with us to vote against Donald Trump. We are asking you to vote in the best interest of your community. We are asking you to vote in the best interest of your children, of your family members, of the women in your family. We are asking you to prioritize the survival and the safety of Black people in America, and that includes you. This isn’t about how you feel about Black women at the end of the day, because I know some will make that argument. This isn’t about if you feel that we are angry or emotional. The bottom line, Black man, is we’ve never left you. We’re asking you not to leave us. If you have issue with Kamala Harris and she’s not the perfect candidate for you, understand that we get it. There are many Black women who do not agree with the politics of Kamala Harris, and many of us not voting for her.

The bottom line is we are voting against Trump. So, whoever the Democratic Party selected, we would have backed that candidate. It just so happens that this candidate is a Black woman. How you feel about her blackness is something else that is causing a divide. She is just as Black as former president Barak Obama. You don’t have to like it, but it is the truth. More importantly, the bottom line is we need you to vote in the best interest of our people. We won’t beg you, but we hope come November, you won’t let us down. We hope we won’t see a significant difference between our voting numbers and yours, only to have that thrown in our face that Black men are our enemies. I don’t believe that to be the case. And I’m asking you to prove me right. We need your vote.

Staff Writer; Christian Starr

May connect with this sister over at Facebook; C. Starr and also Twitter; MrzZeta.

Also via email at; CStarr@ThyBlackMan.com.