Cardi B’s Latest BBL and Cosmetic Enhancements: Fans React to ‘Right There on Dat Money.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has undeniably cemented herself as one of the most influential figures in modern hip-hop. From her humble beginnings in the Bronx to her meteoric rise to fame, Cardi B’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. With hit songs, a high-profile marriage to rapper Offset, and a larger-than-life personality, she has captivated audiences worldwide. However, her latest cosmetic enhancements and the release of her new song, “Right There on Dat Money,” have sparked considerable debate among fans and critics alike.

Cardi B’s Rise to Fame

Cardi B first gained popularity through social media, particularly on Vine and Instagram, where her candid and unfiltered posts resonated with many. Her breakout moment came when she joined the cast of VH1’s reality show “Love & Hip Hop: New York” in 2015. Her larger-than-life personality and quick wit quickly made her a fan favorite, and it wasn’t long before she set her sights on a music career.

In 2017, Cardi B released her debut single, “Bodak Yellow,” which catapulted her to stardom. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the first solo female rapper to achieve this feat since Lauryn Hill in 1998. The success of “Bodak Yellow” was followed by a string of hits, including “I Like It,” “Bartier Cardi,” and “Money,” solidifying her place in the music industry.

Marriage to Offset

Cardi B’s personal life has been as publicized as her music career, particularly her relationship with Offset, a member of the rap group Migos. The couple began dating in early 2017 and were secretly married in September of the same year. Their relationship has been marked by numerous ups and downs, including publicized infidelities and reconciliations. Despite the turbulence, Cardi B and Offset have remained a prominent couple in the entertainment world, and they share a daughter, Kulture, born in 2018, and a son, Wave, born in 2021.

The Latest Cosmetic Enhancements

Cardi B has never been shy about discussing her cosmetic surgeries, and her latest procedures have once again placed her in the spotlight. Recent photos and videos suggest that she has undergone another Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), a procedure that enhances the size and shape of the buttocks. However, the results of this latest surgery have sparked considerable controversy.

Critics argue that her new look appears disproportionate, with her buttocks not fitting her body frame. This has led to a flurry of comments on social media, with many fans expressing concern over her health and the message it sends to her young female audience. Alongside the BBL, Cardi B also seems to have had her teeth done for the second time. While her initial dental work was well-received, the latest enhancements have been described as “big ole teeth that don’t fit her mouth.”

“Right There on Dat Money”

In the midst of the cosmetic surgery buzz, Cardi B has also released a new song and accompanying music video titled “Right There on Dat Money.” The song has garnered mixed reviews, with fans praising it while critics argue that it feels generic. The track follows a familiar formula, with a beat and rap flow reminiscent of her previous hits. While some appreciate the consistency, others believe she needs to evolve her sound to maintain her relevance in the industry.

The lyrics of “Right There on Dat Money” reflect Cardi B’s unapologetic persona, boasting about her wealth and success. However, some listeners have criticized the song for lacking originality and depth. As one fan put it, “Guuurrllll.. all your songs sound the same – the beat, the lyrics, and the sound. I love the verse, but change it up a little.”

The Need for Evolution

Cardi B’s career has been built on her authenticity and willingness to push boundaries, but there is growing sentiment that she needs to evolve her image and sound. Critics argue that her reliance on cosmetic enhancements and provocative image may be overshadowing her musical talents. As one social media user commented, “She needs to grow up and stop dressing so trashy. Her gimmick is getting so OLD, and people are tired of it.”

This sentiment is echoed by those who feel that Cardi B’s influence on young women is problematic. “When women over 30 are doing this, where’s the hope for the young ladies? There’s nothing wrong with being beautiful and sexy, but there is a cringe line being crossed here,” another critic noted.

The Impact on Young Women

Cardi B’s impact on popular culture is undeniable, but it also raises important questions about the messages being sent to young women. Her unapologetic approach to sexuality and cosmetic enhancements has inspired many, but it has also sparked concern. “I hate that our women feel like they have to do and say all of this for attention… then our girls see it and repeat it. It’s a never-ending cycle,” lamented one concerned parent.

The influence of celebrities like Cardi B on body image and self-esteem cannot be understated. While she has empowered many with her confidence and success, there is a fine line between empowerment and promoting unrealistic beauty standards. This dichotomy is at the heart of the debate surrounding her latest cosmetic procedures.

Cardi B’s Response

Despite the criticism, Cardi B remains unbothered by the negativity. She has always been vocal about her choices and unapologetic about her decisions. In response to rumors about her being pregnant, she quipped, “Cardi said WHO PREGNANT ???” on social media, shutting down the speculation with her trademark humor and sass.

As for her new song, Cardi B is standing by her work. She believes that “Right There on Dat Money” is a testament to her journey and success, regardless of the mixed reviews. In her view, the song encapsulates her hustle and resilience, themes that have been central to her career.

Cardi B’s journey from a Bronx native to a global superstar is a testament to her talent, resilience, and unapologetic authenticity. Her latest cosmetic enhancements and the release of “Right There on Dat Money” have reignited debates about her influence and image. While critics argue that she needs to evolve and set a better example for young women, Cardi B remains steadfast in her choices.

In the ever-changing landscape of the music industry, Cardi B continues to be a force to be reckoned with. Her ability to stay relevant and maintain her authenticity in the face of criticism is a testament to her strength and determination. Whether or not she chooses to heed the calls for change, one thing is certain: Cardi B will continue to make waves and keep the world talking.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.