Julio Foolio: Man Alleges Yungeen Ace Paid Him $10K to Commit Murder.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In a shocking turn of events, the tragic murder of rapper Julio Foolio has taken another dramatic twist. A man has come forward with explosive claims that Yungeen Ace paid him $10,000 to kill Foolio. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community and reignited the intense feud between the two rappers and their respective crews.

The Startling Allegations

The allegations surfaced in a video circulating on social media. In the clip, an unidentified man wearing a ski mask and an orange beanie makes a bold confession. He claims responsibility for Foolio’s murder, stating it was carried out on his 26th birthday as a direct result of his ongoing feud with Yungeen Ace.

“On everything I love, on the dead homies, I put it on everything on my soul, on my kid, n-gga: I’m the one that smacked Julio Foolio that night when he got dropped at his birthday celebration,” the masked man declared.

He further alleged that Yungeen Ace orchestrated the killing: “There was money on his head. I rock with Ace and them boys, ATK. I be in Jacksonville heavy. If you know, you know. I handled that because Ace had that money on his head, Ace had them put that 10K up. Told me to slide, told me to smack Foolio ’cause he got tired of that n-gga running his mouth, playing all the time, you feel me?”

The alleged killer showed no remorse, stating, “It is what it is, bruh. A n-gga don’t give a fuck. About that money, anybody can get it. Foolio had it coming to him so I don’t really feel sorry. A lot of people feel that it was on some gang shit. It ain’t even really all that. Ace put that bread up and whoever wanted to take it, took it, so I took that. Rest in peace, Foolio.”

The Feud: KTA vs. ATK

The feud between Julio Foolio and Yungeen Ace has been a longstanding one, characterized by violent clashes and diss tracks that have escalated tensions between their crews, KTA (Kill Them All) and ATK (Ace’s Top Killers).

Julio Foolio, born Charles Jones, emerged from the tough streets of Jacksonville, Florida, with a raw and gritty style that quickly gained attention. His lyrics often reflected his harsh upbringing and the violent realities of his environment. Foolio’s rise to fame was marked by his unfiltered storytelling and his ability to turn personal pain into powerful music.

Yungeen Ace, whose real name is Keyanta Bullard, also hails from Jacksonville. He burst onto the scene with a series of hits that showcased his melodic flow and poignant lyrics. Ace’s music often delves into themes of loss and survival, resonating deeply with fans who have faced similar struggles. His crew, ATK, became infamous for their violent clashes with Foolio’s KTA, making the rivalry between the two more than just a lyrical battle.

A History of Violence

The deadly rivalry between Foolio and Ace can be traced back to 2017, when Foolio’s cousin was shot and killed, allegedly by members of Ace’s crew. This tragedy set off a chain of events that would see both sides retaliate with increasing ferocity. Diss tracks turned into real-life violence, and the streets of Jacksonville became a war zone.

Foolio and Ace’s feud played out publicly on social media and in their music, with each side taking shots at the other. Foolio’s track “Bibby Story” and Ace’s “Who I Smoke” are notable examples of how their beef spilled over into their art. The latter song, in particular, caused a stir due to its provocative lyrics and music video, which featured Ace and his crew dancing and celebrating over a remixed version of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” while naming Foolio’s deceased friends.

The Impact on Their Careers

Despite the violence and tragedy that marked their feud, both Foolio and Ace managed to build significant careers in the rap industry. Foolio’s discography includes projects like “Love Me Like I’m Dead” and “Confidential Thoughts,” which garnered millions of streams and solidified his place in the rap game. His raw and unfiltered approach resonated with fans who appreciated his authenticity and street credibility.

Yungeen Ace, on the other hand, gained fame with hits like “Pain” and “Step Harder.” His music videos racked up millions of views on YouTube, and his fan base continued to grow despite the controversies surrounding him. Ace’s ability to blend melodic hooks with hard-hitting verses made him a standout in the crowded rap scene.

The Aftermath and Investigation

The allegations made by the masked man have added a new layer of complexity to an already convoluted case. Police have yet to publicly identify any suspects in relation to Foolio’s murder, which occurred outside of a Holiday Inn in Tampa, Florida, on June 23. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are likely to scrutinize the new claims to determine their veracity.

The hip-hop community has been left reeling from the latest developments. Fans of both rappers have taken to social media to express their shock and disbelief. Many are calling for justice for Foolio and urging authorities to take swift action to bring those responsible to account.

The Larger Picture

The feud between Foolio and Ace is emblematic of a larger issue within the hip-hop community, where rivalries often turn deadly. The cycle of violence and retaliation not only claims the lives of talented artists but also perpetuates a culture of aggression and mistrust. The tragic death of Julio Foolio serves as a stark reminder of the real-world consequences of these feuds.

As the investigation continues, the focus will be on unraveling the truth behind the allegations and bringing justice to Foolio and his family. Meanwhile, the hip-hop community must grapple with the loss of another young talent and reflect on the need for change.

In the end, the hope is that Foolio’s death will not be in vain and that it will spark a conversation about the need to end the cycle of violence that has plagued the genre for far too long. Until then, the shadow of his tragic demise will loom large over the rap world, serving as a somber reminder of the high stakes involved in the streets and in the music industry.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.