Hip-Hop Legend Talib Kweli brings his Summer Tour to Wilmington, North Carolina.

(ThyBlackMan.com) 3 Chambers, an online media platform and festival, will bring legendary hip-hop lyricist Talib Kweli to perform at Waterline Brewing Company on July 22 in Wilmington, North Carolina as part of his summer tour with Skyzoo and Landon Wordswell.

After nearly 20 years of releasing mesmerizing music, Talib Kweli stands as one of the world’s most talented and most accomplished hip-hop artists. Whether working with Mos Def as one-half of Black Star, partnering with producer Hi-Tek for Reflection Eternal, releasing landmark solo material or collaborating with Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Just Blaze, J Dilla, or Madlib, Kweli commands attention by delivering top-tier lyricism, crafting captivating stories and showing the ability to rhyme over virtually any type of instrumental.

The concert will take place on Monday, July 22 at Waterline Brewing Company (721 Surry St, Wilmington, NC 28401). Doors open at 7 PM and the show will start at 8 PM. Trvy & The Enemy and Wilmington hip-hop artist S. Dot Lee will open. Smash N Dash Food Truck will be the food truck for the night, Mocksie will provide a variety of non-alcohol drink options, and a video game lounge sponsored by Coastal Clash. The event will be hosted by DJ Bigg B of Coast 97.3 FM.

General advance tickets are available for $30 until July 22 at noon. Tickets at the door will be $40. For tickets and more information, visit www.3chambers.com.

chris@spellerstreet.com or at 919-451-1169. For interview requests, please contact me