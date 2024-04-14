Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is the new civil rights! No, not in the historic sense that the civil rights movement of the nineteen sixties ushered in a wave of new laws that made sure that Blacks were treated equal to whites as the U.S. Constitution had already guaranteed; but rather because, like the civil rights movement of today, it has become so “woke,” unrecognizable and watered down such that it no longer has any relevance.

We cannot even define civil rights in the twenty first century and who should be its beneficiary?

The civil rights movement of the nineteen sixties was specifically meant to apply only to Blacks because of our unique history in America, i.e. being brought to the U.S. via slavery.

Remember, in the nineteen sixties we were only one hundred years removed from slavery, reconstruction, and Jim Crow.

Thus, civil rights were targeted to a narrow, specific group, Blacks, whose damages could be specifically identified. Civil rights was America’s attempt to right the wrongs of slavery and other injustices leveled against Blacks. It was not meant for white women or “people of color.”

What the hell does people of color even mean?

But, as with most government programs, civil rights morphed into what I call “civil entitlements.” In the early nineteen seventies, the laws were expanded to include white women, homosexuals, transsexuals’, illegals, Hispanics, Indians, Asians, blah, blah, blah!!!

DEI is a radical offshoot of the civil rights laws of the nineteen sixties that has become the political embodiment of radical liberalism in the extreme.

Why should someone who “legally” immigrated from Nigeria, India, or China qualify for any such laws or programs?

They voluntarily came to the U.S.; they never experienced slavery; they never had water hoses or dogs unleashed on them.

In the military we call this mission creep. We invade a country for one reason and then end up promoting regime change through military force, i.e. Iraq.

Blacks are the only group that should have been eligible for any of these civil rights and racial preference programs and then only for a designated period of time, not in perpetuity.

DEI has become like pornography. Most people cannot tell you what it is, but they know it when they see it.

That is problematic, especially for corporate America.

The current incarnation of civil rights and DEI is not sustainable.

These programs started out with Blacks, then expanded to white women, homosexuals, transexuals, Indians, Hispanics, Asians, those with long hair, midgets, bisexuals, gender non-conforming, pan-sexuals, lesbians, handicapped, fat people, those with tattoos, non-binary, and people of color…The list expands every day.

Again, this is unsustainable!

None of these groups should be considered a protected class, legally or politically.

You have those in the country illegally with deportation orders going to court claiming their “civil rights” have been violated.

How in the hell can you be in the U.S. illegally and claim protective status? Try that in Africa or Mexico, or the Middle East and see how fast you land in jail and deported back to your country of origin.

Corporate America will embrace a private sector version of diversity simply because it is good for business. Most employers want their workforce to positively reflect the environment that they operate in.

But, the last thing they need or want is to have local, state, or federal mandates forced on them. History has proven that is a recipe for disaster!

Isn’t it interesting to note that most people who head up DEI initiatives are white women? The people who understand diversity the least are the ones the powers that be put in charge.

According to the national consulting firm McKinsey, corporate America spends about eight billion dollars annually on DEI. And most of this money is controlled by non-minorities, i.e. white folks!

So much for diversity.

This reminds me of the many times white folks have told me they know more about the Black community than I do.

Go figure, but I digress.

Like the civil rights agenda from the nineteen sixties has run its course because it has become so convoluted and watered down; DEI is headed down the same road to irrelevance.

Many have argued that indeed DEI has already become irrelevant and with the recent Supreme Court ruling last year striking down affirmative action we are simply waiting for the funeral to end.

Does racism exist? Yes!!!

But is it preventing Blacks from living the American dream? No!!!

Radical liberal Blacks have taught two generations that white folks and the lack of DEI is the reason for the problems in their life and their lack of opportunity, when in reality, we are our own worst enemies.

As my hometown buddy once told me, Michael McDonald of the famed Doobie Brothers, “What a fool believes he sees, no wise man has the power to reason away; because what seems to be is always better than nothing at all.”

DEI is dead, but our children’s dreams should not be.

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.

