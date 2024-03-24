You are here: Home BM / Setting the Record Straight: Donald Trump’s Charges and the Integrity of Fani Willis and Nathan Wade.

Setting the Record Straight: Donald Trump’s Charges and the Integrity of Fani Willis and Nathan Wade.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Listening to the news one would think Fani Willis is the criminal, but let’s get this straight. Donald Trump is the one with the 91 charges that he is on trial for in many states trying every conceivable trick to get out of the charges.

Atty. Nathan Wade did the honorable thing. To avoid further unfair challenges against him or D. A. Fani Willis, he stepped down.

Afterall, he came to the job after D.A. Willis made an effort to hire someone else to handle the Trump case. That is a highly respected former Gov., Roy Barnes, who served as a GA State Senator and State Rep., as well as Governor who D.A. Willis invited to serve in a lead role on the Trump case.

He understood what that would’ve been like and turned it down. It wasn’t like D.A. Willis was just determined to hire Atty. Nathan Wade. For those who were in such an uproar about his getting the job, just couldn’t bear a Black male and a Black woman handling such a case that was so obviously a crime the entire world heard Donald Trump commit.

During Trump’s attempt to pressure Secretary of State, Bradford Raffensperger, into changing election results, Trump said, “I just want to find 11,780 votes.” That was the number needed for Trump to steal the election from Joe Biden who was fairly elected. That was the crime!

Another obvious criminal act was the Stormy Daniels “Keep quiet” case. Michael Cohen told us about it years ago! Unfortunately, he served time for Trump’s un-lawful behavior! Why does Trump continue making others pay for his crimes? Look at what he did to Allen Weisselburg, Michael Cohen, Peter Navarro and others who have paid for protecting Trump. When will he pay for all of his crimes?

I’m proud of New York Atty. General, Letitia James, for finally getting a conviction for which Trump has to pay; for Atty. Roberta Kaplan, E. Jean Carroll’s attorney for finally getting a conviction for Trump’s RAPE against E. Jean. Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg, is working on another case against Trump. Judge Tanya Chutkan is on hold with an extremely un-American case against Trump for January 6th where Trump calls a group of his friends “good” people!

We’re not sure about the woman judge in Florida who is handling the documents case that Trump claims are his—for no reason other than Trump saying he could do whatever he wanted to do with the documents!

He also claims he will be a dictator once he is elected again! Well, I have no problem knowing Black women will be the biggest supporters to prevent his dream of becoming a dictator! I pray that women of all racial and ethnic groups will join us and prevent him from getting to be President again. Remember, he wants to continue urging people to prevent women from controlling our own bodies, and he says he is proud for making it possible for his Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade!

Now, let’s go back to Georgia. Thanks to Georgia Judge, Honorable Scott McAfee. He obviously knew who we date had nothing to do with the relationship between our sister, D.A. Fani Willis, and Atty. Nathan Wade. She didn’t just say, “Let me give this job to Nathan.” She gave it to him after asking others and being turned down and because she found him to be a qualified attorney! He was not found to be guilty, nor was she. This case was all about Wade being a Black man and Fani being a Black woman who were capable of trying a case against Trump and more likely than not, to convict him and the other parties—some of whom have already pled guilty!

