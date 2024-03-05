You are here: Home BM / Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans and White Americans: Unveiling the Truth – The Misunderstood Principle of Church and State Separation.

Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans and White Americans: Unveiling the Truth – The Misunderstood Principle of Church and State Separation.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It is probably the most misunderstood concept in our Constitutional Republic. I remember being asked to address a group of upper-level undergrad Political Science majors at the University of Miami while I was a member of Congress. My bachelor’s degree and two Masters’ are in Poli Sci with emphasis on international relations, political theory, and military operations. It was a great discussion as the purpose was to highlight how my studies enabled me as a member of Congress. And those of you who know me well know that my faith is an integral part of who I am. God knows that I am far from perfect, but He knows my heart. As to the source of my strength, well, see Joshua 1:9.

During the Q&A portion, there was a young female student who stepped up and asked me if I thought mentioning my Christian faith, as a member of Congress, was a violation of the separation of Church and State. I asked her why she thought so, and where did she find the concept of separation of Church and State? She responded that it was in the US Constitution. I pulled out my pocket Constitution and asked if she would show me where, and warned her it would be awhile because it’s not there. Another student shouted out, “It’s in the Declaration of Independence,” to wit I calmly disagreed, once again. Then I looked over to the professors and instructors with a smile and suggested perhaps the students were not being taught well.

As Executive Director of the American Constitutional Rights Union (ACRU), I just discussed this topic again over the weekend in Marco Island at an event called Worship on the Rock.

Separation of Church and State is not located in any of our founding documents, nor the Federalist Papers. It comes from a letter that the author of the Declaration of Independence, and our third President Thomas Jefferson wrote to the Danbury Baptist Convention of Connecticut. The Baptists were concerned that those pesky Presbyterians were getting an upper hand in our new fledgling government, and, of course, would seek to elevate their religion. Jefferson wanted to make it clear that would not be the case, that America would not have any state-established religion.

What Jefferson, in his letter, did not want to see happen in our America, was what happened in England under King Henry VIII. When Henry sought a divorce from his wife through the Catholic Church, he was denied. Therefore, he decided to create his very own church, the Church of England, and prescribe his own practices, orders, and dogma as the head of that Church. Since he was also the king, using a little “k,” he ordered his new church to be the official church. Of course, this follows last week’s discussion where we articulated the reason English political philosopher John Locke formulated the Natural Rights Theory, which challenged the prevailing Divine Rights Theory, which Henry firmly enabled.

This is why our very first liberty in our Constitution’s Bill of Rights is the freedom of religion and the free exercise thereof, that Congress shall not establish any religion. Yet, what we face in today’s America is a political philosophy that rejects religion, and faith, to do as Henry did, which is to elevate their ideological agenda. As Henry did, this philosophy seeks to persecute and prosecute any and all who do not ascribe to their belief. Just as Sir Thomas More, advisor to Henry the VIII, was wrongfully accused, tried, convicted, and beheaded for not giving his assent to Henry as his King, with a capital “K.” If you wish to understand, watch the Academy Award winning classic, “A Man for All Seasons”. You can bet that if Hollywood tried to remake that film, the leftists would botch it!

Today’s progressive socialist left, Marxists, parading around as the Democrat party, have established their religion. It is that of dismembering babies in the womb up until birth, and murdering them even afterwards, same-sex marriage, gender dysphoria and the mutilation of children, and climate change. If you refuse to bow down to their established religion, you will find yourself being persecuted, prosecuted, and in some cases we are seeing, losing your own children. Deuteronomy 30:19 and Psalm 127:3-5 are pretty definitive statements on life. Yet, pro-life supporters are being jailed. Romans 1:18-32 along with 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 are pretty straightforward about human sexuality.

If you don’t agree, you get called homophobe, a form of persecution. Gender dysphoria is covered in Genesis 2 and makes it quite clear. If you disagree, then you will be called a “transphobe,” and as we are seeing in Virginia, even a Lieutenant Governor is not safe from leftist persecution when they feel their religion has been violated. Lastly, with respect to climate change, well, if you do not subscribe to man changing the climate, then you are a denier and basically deemed a troglodyte and publicly persecuted.

Perhaps coming to America is another example of leftist, Marxist, persecution of the Christian faith, declaring the Holy Bible contains hate speech. This has already happened in parts of Europe where publicly stating Bible verses that go against the secular humanist leftist religion is a punishable offense. Funny, why is it that leftists have no issue with the Quran, which post-622AD (Medina phase) contains explicit hate speech and violence? Phrases that lead to the type of violence witnessed in the acts of October 7th. Maybe leftists and Islamists are comfortable with advancing their ideologies through acts of violence?

Back in March 2020, the one institution that the government vehemently wanted to shut down, under threat of imprisonment and fining, were churches. Not Home Depot, McDonalds, abortion clinics, or marijuana stores. Consider how absurd — and unconstitutional — for the government to declare churches as “non-essential.” In essence, they ruled that your very first liberty was non-essential. As the Bible says in Hebrews 10:25, “forsake not the assembly of yourselves together.” However, when it comes to the new religion of secular humanism, there is no separation. And isn’t it interesting that churches would seek to appease the government and accept their religion under a misconceived belief of subjugation and moral relativism, or perhaps fear, disregarding the word of God.

Too many of those called pastors, ministers, and reverends are not being good shepherds of their flocks or congregations, but rather offering them to the wolves. Seeing a BLM sign on a church, as was the case in the Dallas area a few years back, is quite perplexing. BLM is an organization founded by self-proclaimed avowed Marxists. Karl Marx despised faith and religion. He referred to it as the “opiate of the masses.” Truth be told, he wanted people to believe that man – government –could create a paradise for them, here on earth. That is bad juju, Tarzan.

So, in order to instill fear into Christians, the left now has a new denigrating, and disparaging moniker, “Christian Nationalist.” In other words, if you do not ascribe to their religion, they will target you as a domestic threat. Perhaps that is why we see, according to My Faith Votes, that on average in a presidential election cycle, some 25 million Christians do not vote. They surrender their faith.

My recommendation? Everyone concerned about ending the false narrative of Separation of Church and State, should go out and read the book by my friend, Eric Metaxas, “Letter to the American Church.” Now is the time for courage, not fear. As the Bible says, “perfect love casts out all fear.” Even President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” I believe the apostle Paul said it best in Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.”

As for me, well, I created this symbol that I award to pastors I see standing up for the word of God: the Black Robe Regiment tomahawk. In conjunction with my friend David Storts of iST Laser Engraving, we designed this to be the embodiment of the men of God who left their pulpits during the Revolutionary War. Christian pastors who honor and follow the words of 2 Timothy 4:2-5 (NIV):

“Preach the word; be prepared in season and out of season; correct, rebuke and encourage—with great patience and careful instruction. For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear. They will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths. But you, keep your head in all situations, endure hardship, do the work of an evangelist, discharge all the duties of your ministry.”

The most recent recipient of the Col. Allen West Black Robe Regiment tomahawk is Pastor Jeff Schwarzentraub founder and Senior Pastor of Brave Church in Cherry Hills, Colorado. I recently attended his service and Pastor Jeff, it is on the way.

Separation of Church and State does not mean we separate our Constitutional Republic from is Judeo-Christian faith heritage. We fight for it, and we vote for its fundamental principles and values that were integral in the establishment of our nation. If doing so angers the progressive socialist left, so be it.

2 Corinthians 3:17 (NIV) says:

“Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.”

Mic drop . . .

Columnist; Allen West

