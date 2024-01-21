You are here: Home BM / Christians: Unleashing the Power of Expectancy – The Christian Journey of Faith and Anticipation.

Christians: Unleashing the Power of Expectancy – The Christian Journey of Faith and Anticipation.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Definition of EXPECTANCY 1: the act, action, or state of expecting: the state of being expected. 2: something expected . Picture your expectancy as a balloon that needs to rise. Everyone has expectancy as part of their life. It however should change drastically in Christians. What we tend to do is to treat our expectancy as we do with all things. We keep our balloon of expectancy tethered with multiple lines of common rational. We attach the tethers of natural fact, laws of nature, earthly understanding and knowledge to our balloon of expectancy. We then add more tethers of conditional rational to our balloon. Conditional rational of when, how, where and why our balloon of expectancy should rise. We want total control of our balloon of expectancy. We want to set its height, distance and time it should travel all based on our own head knowledge.

The Christian’s balloon of expectancy is to be tethered by your faith alone and without any preconceived ideas or any preconditions. When you attach your tether of faith to your balloon of expectancy you move your balloon from the natural and place it in the supernatural where faith dwells. You go from expecting to a continuing state of expectancy. Now you move with your faith in action causing common results to move into the uncommon results of faith. Your tether of faith now only ties you to your balloon of expectancy and your faith comes with an unlimited amount of rope. The higher your balloon of expectancy goes the more your faith grows. Your balloon now has no limits placed on it anymore and is offered up to Father God. It is your offering of praise for what God WILL do with your balloon of expectancy.

Expectancy with your faith is now what you walk in daily. When you declare out loud your faith in prayer of “that which is not as if it were” you are walking in expectancy of God answered fulfilled prayer. Declaring the Word, your faith, your blessings and your prayers as if they were already answered pushes your faith higher and deeper into God’s supernatural realm. Your expectancy invokes and encourages the Holy Spirit to do the supernatural through you. By doing so it now becomes natural to you to walk in expectancy daily which brings the supernatural into the natural, the uncommon into the common. That is now your natural walk of expectancy!

Expectancy brings anticipation which bolsters your faith. Definition of ANTICIPATION 1: a prior action that takes into account or forestalls a later action: the act of looking forward. 2: visualization of a future event or state. Visualize the answer to your prayers and declarations through anticipation in expectancy. You now have declared it, you have prayed for it in the name of Jesus, you have visualized it completed and now wait patiently in the Lord in anticipation of it being manifested as you thank the Lord for it! This is how you pray every time you pray.

To help me understand this better, the Lord reminded me of the many times in the Bible when an angel of the Lord would appear to someone. The angel had their undivided attention. There was no doubt that they were being visited by an angel of the Lord. Whatever the message or instruction was from the angel of the Lord, when the person would receive the word they received it in agreement. If the Lord told you it was fact you know it is fact and you would agree with the Lord. It is in the agreement with the Word of God that we align ourselves with God. In doing so we realize that we are One with the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. We, having the mind of Christ, moving and are led by the Holy Spirit in all that we set out to do and accomplish according to His will. Who or What can stand against us??

You serve the God of expectation. When you pray you are to expect that God WILL answer your prayers. Jesus said in John 14:14 You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it. Expecting God to perform the miraculous, the impossible, the unthinkable, the remarkable, the unbelievable, the uncommon, the unusual, the farfetched, the perfect, the awesome and the amazing only as God can. It is God’s promise to us His children, it is a “given”! When you walk in the spirit of expectancy you walk in the given! Expectancy is your faith in action.

Expectancy is not what you do sometimes or when you think about it but it is part of who you are in Christ. It is part of the power and authority that Jesus has empowered you with. You talk in expectancy, you declare your expectancy, you anticipate your expectancy and you thank the Lord for answering your prayer in expectancy. For it is now the most natural part of your daily walk with the Father. God is a sovereign God who answers prayer in His time and His way according to His will. We are to believe, trust in Him and encourage the moving of the Holy Spirit through us! Blessed be the name of the Lord! The time is “ripe”!!!

Staff Writer; Steve C.



Can contact this Christian brother at; SteveC@ThyBlackMan.com.