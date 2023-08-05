Money / You are here: Home Business / Black Americans: African American Churches & Black Pastors: 20 Rules to Preach.

Black Americans: African American Churches & Black Pastors: 20 Rules to Preach.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The African American churches are the back bone and center of the community; yet, they have fail to address and fixed the problems affecting every single black men, women, LGBT living in the community under attack by the lies of the mainstream media, poverty, unemployment, lack of education, discrimination, racism and the newly created Replacement Theory.

Indeed, there is a lot of red flags in our black churches, where our black pastors and priest continues to preach the words from a black/brown/red dictionary known as a Bible which came from the Slave Masters who gave/instill/force upon our forefathers via the Religion of the Slaves also Known as Christianity, which was a tool use by the racist Europeans/Caucasians to control, rape, beat, murder, sodomies, hang, lynched and enslave the Africans in America, who will be later be known as African Americans.

We no longer have loyal and proud black pastors and priest like Martin Luther King; Malcom X; W, Dubois who care for the well being of black people in America and fought for our rights and freedom, resulting in their deaths at the hands of racist Americans wearing the blue uniforms and the sellouts house negros, who sold their soul to racist America and betrayed our greatest black leaders. Yes, today there is a lot of red flags with our black pastors and priest who have become the spies and informant for racist America and its racist agenda of psychological and economical destruction of the African American communities.

My fellow African Americans, if you are a proud black men, black women, black LGBT and you love your community and your people and your church; then you must impose rules and regulations on your black pastor, priest and the church you attend on a weekly basis. All black pastors and priest having a church in our black community must preach to their congregations the following rules in order for our black people to respect you and believe that you have the best interest of our black Christian children.

1. A black pastor or priest must live in the black community where his/her church is located within a 5 to 10 mile radius.

2. A black pastor must be married to a black woman/man.

3. A black pastor should only bank and have a bank account with a black owned bank or black owned financial institution.

4. A black pastor must take all donations, payments, tithes receive from church members and congregations and deposit it in black owned bank and black owned financial institution.

5. A black pastor with children must send their kids to black private schools and HBCU’s.

6. A black pastor must have a black tutor for their chidlren.

7. A black pastor must have a black doctor, black dentist, black car mechanic, black gardener, black driver, black babysitter, black Carpenter, black plumber, black lawyer, black tax preparer, black financial advisor taking care of his/her property, health and finance.

8 . A black pastor must encourage all black women/men to married black men/women & black LGBT to married black LGBT.

9. A black pastor must informed the black community to support and spend their money in black businesses only

10. A black pastor must encourage all black members of their church to deposit their money in black banks and black owned credit unions and or black owned financial institutions.

11. A black pastor must encourage all black men, women, LGBT to exercise their 2nd amendment rights by legally purchasing guns, riffles, shotguns, ammunition, body armor, survival food and gear.

12 A black pastor must encourage their church member to acquired a concealed weapons permit from their state and follow the rules and training every year to keep and obtain their carry-concealed weapons permit.

13. A black pastor must enforce a policy of telling all black women in America to stop twerking in public places, to stop oversexualizing their bodies, to stop having unprotected sex, to stop sleeping around, to stop dressing inappropriately, to stop cheating, to stop emasculating their black men, to stop doing anything that will cause our community to be label by other racist communities.

14. A black pastor must enforce a policy of telling all black men to stop wearing saggy pants , to stop putting tattoos on their faces and necks, to stop disrespecting our black Queens, to stop having unprotected sex, to stop smoking weed, to stop drinking alcohol, to stop purchasing anything from liquor stores and tobacco stores that are owned by racist Asians, Hispanics, Arabs, etc.. to stop fighting on the street and to stop the violence against each other.

15, A black pastor must pushed for all black men and black women to be responsible for their children and to be better parents and teach their Childrens to be pro-black and to never trust anyone or anybody that does not look like us, think like us, suffer like us and endure oppression and slavery for over 400 years at the hands of racist Europeans/Caucasian and their offspring racist Childrens.

16. A black pastor should prohibit and stop the black community from celebrating Racist American Holidays such as 4th of July, Thanksgiving, Valentine’s Day, etc.. that were only created to benefit racist America and economical syphon all the black dollar and wealth from the black inner cities.

17. A black pastor should invest in the black community and encourage all African American to invest in their black communities.

18. A black pastor should house homeless black people in their home, who are trying to better themselves.

19. A black pastor should encourage all black men, women, LGBT to join NAAGA, which stands for the National African American Gun Association.

20 Last but not least, A black pastor should informed his black church members and followers that if each black person in America (47 million plus) deposit $100 dollars in black owned bank every month for a period of one year, it will give us a total revenue of over $4.7 billion dollars a month and over $57 Billion a year. Yes, this will make our community independent from Racist America and thus create a safe and prosperous community for our future black Christian Children.

Staff Writer; Eugenio Stewart

One may contact this brother at; islam4infinity@yahoo.com.