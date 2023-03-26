You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: Power In The Word – The Gospel that Works!

Devout Christians: Power In The Word – The Gospel that Works!

(ThyBlackMan.com) Answering God’s call to walk in revelation and love.

When we really get the call of God, when we really get to walking in love, it is going to supersede some things and it will cause an anointing of acceleration to get on your life. In the time we are living in, things are happening so fast because we only have so short a time. A lot of people do not recognize this, but the world is quickly coming to a close.

For the most part, those of you who really understand walking in the spirit, the closest illustration I can think of to give you right now is the movie, “The Matrix.” They would come from the spaceship. The spaceship represented heaven. They would leave the spaceship where no one else could see, and they would step into the earth realm. And they would battle the evil forces that were in the earth realm, Mr. Smith and the others. When you get spiritually cognizant, with your relatives and other people, especially when you are in the Word, you can begin to talk about things that they have no understanding of—that is because it is almost like you are from another world.

You have another understanding, another intellect. That is why when you young people go off to school, you are cognizant of something that your fellows and your peers are not cognizant of. That is why you as believers have to wake up and realize, that even though this movie they call The Matrix was a movie, there is something like that really going on, because here is the scripture. “The world is waiting on the manifestation of the sons of God.” [Rom. 8:19] So, the world is waiting on us to get in the earth realm and take this thing over, so that they can operate and live free from all of this degradation and destruction that is going on.

It is a powerful thing to be spiritually cognizant, to know that you can decree a thing and it will be established, to understand that God does not take, He gives. You are walking around with folks all around the grocery store, all around the job, who do not understand. Sometimes, the only reason the plant has not blown up is because you, as a believer, are there. Sometimes your relatives and other people do not come into different types of accidents and calamities because you pray and bind that stuff up from day to day. Just recently, my mother-in-law had a three-car accident and does not even know what happened.

It is supernatural to understand that you are supernatural. One more time get this in your spirit, it is supernatural for you to understand that you are supernatural. Why do you think that stuff happens for you that does not happen for ordinary people? See, anything that you talk about from a spiritual perspective, it amplifies itself. If you talk about the anointing, the more you talk about it, guess what happens? You are going to start walking like you are squeaking. The anointing is going to increase in your life. If you talk about the goodness of God, guess what is going to start happening? The goodness of God is going to start showing up in your life. Anything you talk about from a Word perspective, it increases.

That is why the Word says, “Let the Lord be magnified.” “Let the Lord be magnified.” That is all He wants to do, increase Himself. The Holy Ghost would have us go to Ephesians 1:17. The way He really wants to increase Himself is all up in your mind, where you are getting revelation so that you hear from God when you wake up, you hear from God all in the middle of the night. God is shaking you, talking to you, comes to you, visiting you in dreams, showing you where He is going to take you. All of those ideas did not just come from you. They were spiritual downloads. When you step out in them, He starts activating them, and the anointing to accomplish it increases. That is why, when you start walking in this, being cognizant that you are supernatural, and you start talking about it, the supernatural increases in your life.

Read Ephesians 1:17. “That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of Him.” God wants you increasing. That is why the devil hates teaching churches. See, as long as we are preaching to your emotions, you do not learn anything.

You are always depending on some preacher, some oil, some prophecy. But we see in chapter 13 of Corinthians, that that prophecy is going to fade away. This knowledge that I have, it is going to cease. But my relationship with God is eternal.

Let this soak you. I believe the light is coming on for somebody. You are supernatural. You are having a supernatural day. And you know what is going to happen tomorrow? You are going to have a supernatural day tomorrow.

Staff Writer; Dr. Henry W. Roberts, II

This man of god is the pastor/teacher of Word of Life Community Church of Whistler and Chickasaw, AL. One may contact him at; DrHWR@ThyBlackMan.com.