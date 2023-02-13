You are here: Home BM / Superbowl LVII: The Quandary of the Black Quarterback With a View to Disneyworld!

Superbowl LVII: The Quandary of the Black Quarterback With a View to Disneyworld!

(ThyBlackMan.com) Right after winning his second Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes continued the happy times at the happiest place on earth on Monday. Mahomes is spending the day with his wife Brittany and his two children Sterling and Bronze at; You guessed it: Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The Chiefs quarterback was named the Super Bowl 57 MVP after he led Kansas City to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. He is the sixth player ever to win multiple Super Bowl MVP awards. Mahomes joins a crowded field of MVPs going back to 1987 to be honoured by the good folks at Disneyland. Doug Williams of the Washington Redskins—now known as the Washington Commanders—was the first African American quarterback to play in a Super Bowl, scoring four of Washington’s five touchdowns in an upset 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

The 2023 Super Bowl was a historic event for many reasons, not least of all because it marked the first time in NFL history that two black quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, faced off against each other in the big game. This is a significant development in a league that has struggled with diversity, particularly in the quarterback position, and highlights the growing importance of black coaches, black owners, and the 70 percent of black players in the league.

Before we delve into the significance of this development, let’s look at the careers of Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Both players have had impressive careers thus far, with Mahomes being named the Super Bowl MVP in 2021 and Hurts quickly rising to prominence as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

Mahomes, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, was drafted in 2017 and has since become one of the most dynamic and exciting players in the league. He is known for his incredible arm strength and accuracy, as well as his ability to make plays outside of the pocket. While being named the NFL Most Valuable Player he has led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl victories, solidifying his place among the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Jalen Hurts, on the other hand, is a newer face in the league, but he has already made a name for himself as one of the most promising young quarterbacks. Hurts was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and was immediately thrown into the starting role due to injury. He impressed in his first season, leading the Eagles to the playoffs and earning recognition as one of the top rookie quarterbacks in the league.

The fact that two black quarterbacks faced off in the Super Bowl is a significant development in a league that has a history of underrepresenting black quarterbacks. For many years, black quarterbacks were overlooked and undervalued, with many coaches and scouts suggesting that they were not smart or tough enough to play the position. This attitude persisted for decades and prevented many talented black quarterbacks from reaching their full potential in the league.

However, with the success of players like Mahomes and Hurts, it is becoming increasingly clear that these attitudes were baseless and that black quarterbacks are just as capable and deserving of success as their white counterparts. This shift in attitudes is not just important for black players, but for the league, as it helps to break down the barriers that have long hindered diversity and inclusivity in the NFL.

In addition to the significance of having two black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl, it was also important to note the presence of black coaches and black owners in the league. Despite the league’s nearly 70 percent black player population, black coaches and owners have been underrepresented for years. This is slowly changing, however, with more and more black coaches and potential owners emerging in the NFL.

This development, along with the increasing presence of black coaches and potential owners in the league, is a testament to the growing importance of diversity and inclusivity in the NFL.

For years, the NFL has struggled with diversity, particularly in the quarterback position and in coaching and ownership roles. However, the success of black quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, as well as black coaches like Robert Smith, Brian Flores, and David Culley, there is hope to break down these barriers and create a more inclusive league for all players and fans.

In a sport where 70 percent of the players are black, it is crucial that the NFL continues to make strides in promoting diversity and inclusivity. This will not only help to level the playing field for black players and coaches, but it will also help to create a more inclusive and diverse league for all players and for a more enjoyable atmosphere for its fans.

As the 2023 Super Bowl demonstrated, black quarterbacks, coaches, and potential owners have the talent and ability to succeed at the highest levels of the sport. It is now up to the NFL to continue to support and promote diversity and inclusivity, so that future generations of black players and coaches can reach their full potential and achieve their dreams.

In a sport where winning is everything, it is clear that having a diverse and inclusive league is not just a moral imperative, but it is also a key to success. By embracing diversity and inclusivity, the NFL can continue to grow and thrive as one of the world’s most popular and successful sports leagues.

Similarly, the success of black coaches like Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans and Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steeler’s is helping to break down the barriers that have long hindered black coaches from reaching their full potential in the NFL. These coaches have proven their ability to lead and succeed, and their presence in the league is helping to inspire a new generation of black coaches and executives.

Furthermore, the success of black quarterbacks like Mahomes and Hurts is inspiring for young black athletes who may have previously felt that the higher echelons of the sport was not accessible to them. This can also help to increase the participation of black athletes in the sport and create a pipeline of future talent for the NFL.

Moreover, the presence of black coaches and owners in the league sends a powerful message to young black athletes that they can succeed in leadership positions and that the NFL is a place where their skills and talents will be valued, recognized and appreciated. This can help to increase the representation of black people in leadership positions both within and outside of the sport, which can have a positive impact on society.

In conclusion, the 2023 Super Bowl was a historic event for many reasons, not least of all because it marked the first time in NFL history that two black quarterbacks faced off against each other in the big game. This development, along with the increasing presence of black coaches and potential owners in the league, is a testament to the growing importance of diversity and inclusivity in the NFL. The NFL must continue to promote and support diversity and inclusivity in order to continue to grow and thrive as a sport and as a symbol of what is possible when people of all backgrounds are given the opportunity to succeed. To the Black elementary, high school and college athletes this writer has had the pleasure of coaching throughout my career I say: Who’s ready for a trip to Disneyworld?

