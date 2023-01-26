African Americans: Christians – Ignorance Is A Sin.

(ThyBlackMan.com) When I saw all of the “Amens” on a Black site lauding Christian dogma I was absolutely disgusted. No wonder Black people are in such bad shape. We’ve been completely brainwashed, and it makes me sick to my stomach to see so many Black people so passionately embracing the White establishment’s version of God and what he wants. How do they know what God wants!!!? The fact is, they don’t. All they know is whatthey want, and that’s to maintain the status quo, with White folks on the top and unchallenged as God’s “favorite” people – and I want to make it clear that when I say “White people,” I’m not referring to all White people, I’m referring to the White establishment.

So no, I’m not a fanatical fool. I was raised a Christian, and I’m a firm believer in God, but I’m not an idiot. God is whatever entity, being, or force that is responsible for setting in motion the universe(s), nature, or what we refer to as reality, and it’s the height of human arrogance to think that with our limited mentality that we can even begin to conceive with any kind of accuracy the concept of God. Our galaxy alone has over 200 billion stars that are light years apart, and there are more galaxies just like it than there are grains of sand on every beach in the world and beneath the sea – and we know what God wants!!!? Man’s significance in just this one galaxy is a 10 billion times less than a colony of germs under a toilet seat in Uzbekistan.

So we can only conceive of God by observing what he’s done. But there’s one thing that we do know about him, that his greatest blessing to mankind was intellect, and blessing us with a logical mind, so we’re slapping him in the face by choosing to follow “the word of man” instead of following what he’s clearly demonstrated was his will – for us to be logical thinkers, not to go around believing in talkin’ snakes, walkin’ dead men, and that God only speaks to White men. According to Christian dogma, even White women are relegated to second-class status, so the White man reigns supreme in the eyes of God. In fact, he occupies a status just beneath that of God himself. The Bible says, “Slaves, obey your earthly masters with deep respect and fear. Serve them sincerely as you would serve Christ.” – Ephesians 6:5 In other words, according to the Bible, you should know your place, and stay in it. But God didn’t have nothing to do with that stupidity. That has man written all over it. Yet, still you worship, and still you follow. So your “faith” is not in God, it’s in man.

We were taught these Mother Goose tales by White folks while they had us tied up next to the mules, yet, now we’re more devoted to their nonsense than they ever were. Wouldn’t you think that if God had created religion to guide man that he would have created only one instead of the multiple religions that makes man hate one another’s guts? And if the religion that we were taught was true, wouldn’t the people who taught it to us follow it themselves? But if a slave walked out of the field to go “worship the Lord” and went into a White church and sat next to a White woman, the preacher would’ve stopped his sermon on “loving thy neighbor” mid sentence just long enough to lynch him. Yet, we’re gorging ourselves on every word they taught us as though we heard it come directly from the mouth of God.

We’ve been so brainwashed that many of us are like a man sitting on a rail road track and seeing an oncoming train. Instead of using the common sense that God gave him and simply getting off the track, he decides to “test his faith” and get on his knees and pray that God stops the train. As a result, the man perished, because God did his part when he gave him a brain and the man failed to use it. So the man wasn’t testing his faith in God, he was testing his faith in what another man told him. The same is true of us. If we don’t learn to use the common sense that God bestowed upon us and stop having more “faith” in the White man’s fairy tales than in what God has done, we’re also gonna perish, because after God clearly demonstrated his will by giving us a brain, to allow ourselves to remain ignorant is a sin – and believing that a walking dead man is gonna appear to solve all our problems is just that – sinfully ignorant. It hasn’t happened in 400 years, and it’s not about to happen any time in the future.

While we’re on our knees praying the White establishment is cutting our throats, because religion keeps us docile and thinking that “salvation” is right around the corner. Think about it. Did all of our prayers keep Trump out of office, or keep our children from being shot down in the street? No they didn’t. God’s not gonna stop that train either. It’s up to us to save ourselves. So we need to get up off our knees and get off the tracks – and in a hurry, if we haven’t already squandered away any time we might have had left – because the American Express is about to obliterate us, and God is just gonna sit there and watch, because we chose to believe in the White man’s religious dogma instead of the common sense that he bestowed upon us.

I’ve known intuitively that Christianity didn’t make sense every since I was a child sitting up in Sunday school. Actually, it makes no more sense than Voodoo. I’d sit there (at 9 years old) and say to myself, “This stuff doesn’t make sense. If Adam and Eve were the first two people on Earth and they only had two sons, where did the rest of us come from, and where did the people come from who Cain went to live with after he killed his brother?” But I was afraid to either say, or admit that I didn’t believe it because I’d been threatened with demons, Hell, and brimstones if I didn’t “believe” – and that’s a very real fear for a child when even your protectors are scared to death. That’s why Christianity is so thoroughly ingrained in us, because it was threatened into us by authority figures when we were children, and that was a horrible thing to do to a child.

So personally, I don’t think that most Christians really believe that Christian nonsense, unless they’re complete idiots, but they’ll never admit it, because they too were threatened as children. They are taught that any atrocity can be forgiven, EXCEPT, not believing what we tell you – and Christians take full advantage of that loophole, because many are absolute horrors Monday through Saturday. Pat Robertson is the most evil-spirited person I’ve ever seen – he even LOOKS like a demon.

And many of these Black preachers better also hope like hell that Hell is just a myth, because they should be educating the Black community on how to survive its adversities instead of getting rich off our misery by giving paid spoken-word concerts every Sunday morning. So if Hell is real and not just a myth, God is gonna slam them in there so hard and fast that they’re gonna be bouncing off the walls. They shouldn’t be preaching you a sermon, they should be living you one.

Frederick Douglass had this to say about the jackleg preachers of his time – “. . . the church of this country is not only indifferent to the . . . [bad treatment of] the slave, it actually takes sides with the oppressors. It has made itself the . . . [defender] of American slavery, and the shield of American slave-hunters. Many of its most eloquent . . . [preachers], who stand as the very lights of the church, have shamelessly given the sanction of religion and the Bible to the whole slave system. They have taught that man may, properly, be a slave; that the relation of master and slave is ordained of God; that to send back an escaped bondman to his master is clearly the duty of all the followers of the Lord Jesus Christ; and this horrible blasphemy is palmed off upon the world . . . [as] Christianity.”

So I’m sorry for being so brutally blunt regarding an issue that is obviously so close to your heart, but our current circumstance calls for exactly what I’m saying, and since God made me arrogant enough to say it, I’m following his will. So just remember this – and this comes directly from the common sense that God endowed us all if we’d just tune the noise of other men out to use it – your religious beliefs are merely an accident of birth.

If you’d been born in Israel, chances are, you’d be a Jew, if you’d been born in Iran you’d be a Muslim, or China, a Buddhist, so you’ve been SOCIALIZED into believing what you so passionately believe is the word of God. So regardless to what man says, you can only know God’s will by what God has done, and what he’s done is blessed us with logical minds. So when that mind tells you that snakes don’t talk, and dead men don’t walk, that’s God speaking to you, just like he’s speaking to me right now. And his word is self-evident, so you don’t have to have “faith” in it. You only have to have “faith” in the word of man, and for some reason, he always wants to be paid for it.

“Know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.”

Staff Writer; Eric L. Wattree