African Americans: Screw The Pledge of Allegiance!

(ThyBlackMan.com) A few years ago a charter school in Atlanta removed the pledge from the morning devotions and people are coming out of the woodwork to attack their patriotism. I applaud the school’s decision.

Many who look closely will say the pledge of allegiance is a lie while others are so programmed with the indoctrination blinders of patriotism that they will say we have to pledge our loyalty to the flag and to the republic. And yet others never thought about it that deep so let’s go there now. People think about what is being said. And in a country where the racist confederate flag still flies in far too many places, think hard about flags, symbolism and allegiances. All that being said, let’s break it down.

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Saying “I pledge allegiance to the flag“ is the exact same thing as swearing an oath to a graven image. The same thing the Bible forbids when it says not to create such images then not to make oaths. America has made a graven image in direct violation to the 2nd Commandment and then demanded allegiance to it as if that image is a god. The golden calf of yesterday is the flag of today. But because I know many of you disagree with me, let’s look at facts. Matthew 6:24 says you cannot serve two masters and neither this country nor the flag are my master so I do not serve either. Am I a communist or socialist or spy? No. Ask Former President Trump if he is.

No matter how you spin it, refusing to pledge your loyalty to the flag is neither being a traitor nor hating America. That is just what those who want to control you will call it.

I am neither a servant of this country nor a slave who swears an oath. What about you? Do I love my country? Aspects of it but I am realistic about its foundations and where it is currently. Would I die for my country? Not in front of my God, my family nor my people. And yet so many good but deceived and brainwashed people have given their lives for this country, a country lacking equality. A country that still continues to profile, discriminate against and oppress African Americans. A country which, in large part, elected Donald Trump.

PEOPLE WHO ARE AWAKE ARE OFTEN HATED BY THOSE WHO ARE ASLEEP

This article is going to hit many of you pretty hard because you have lived under deception for so long. So have your parents and grandparents, friends and co-workers, church members, mosque members and it seems like almost everyone around you. When almost everybody around us is doing something we tend to think it must be right because we don’t believe that many people can be deceived. But that is exactly what has happened. The ability to tell right from wrong is lost.

Let’s take a look at what the Bible says about oaths.

Matthew 5:34, 37: 34 But I say to you, make no oath at all , either by heaven, for it is the throne of God, 37 But let your statement be, ‘Yes, yes’ or ‘No, no’; anything beyond these is of evil.”



James 5:12: But above all, my brethren, do not swear, either by heaven or by earth or with any other oath ; but your yes is to be yes, and your no, no, so that you may not fall under judgment.”

NOW BACK TO THE PLEDGE:

“And to the Republic“? Almost everybody calls America a democracy but in fact it is not. It is supposedly a democratic republic where we democratically elect our leaders who will in turn represent our interests. America boasts of spreading democracy around the world but how can we do that when we are not a democracy? Without special interest groups, huge and influential corporations and lobbyists ready to legally bribe political officials, it is hard to see how the interests of the voters is represented. And a snake will not likely ever drain a swamp.

“For which it stands“? Look at what this country stands for based on its laws AND the Constitution as well as state laws, city ordinances and policies. Freedom and opportunity, yes. But also inequality in courts, in education, in resources. Racism, incarceration, sexism, abortion, police brutality, elitism, separating families coming here to flee death and persecution, double standards, restriction of freedom of speech (take a knee) and the list goes on. The very foundations of this country were created by traitors of the British Crown who tricked and betrayed the indigenous people, captured Africans, raped, lynched and otherwise abused them. Invaders, colonizers, imperial expansionists who could not even build a country on their own.

Some of you may say I have lost my mind. I say No, I just use it. What about you?

They killed Lincoln because he took a stand (of sorts). They killed Kennedy who did the same. They drew pictures of Obama as a monkey and worse. And with Trump, we had a racist president who neither understands nor protected the Constitution. Yet many republicans want to protect him regardless of how many lies he tells, how he insults our allies and kisses up to enemies of America instead of honoring their oaths. We have a VA that does not take care of our vets. We have poverty and homelessness through this country while our politicians play partisan politics. We had a Trump led cutting of EPA regulations for clean air and water.

I wonder how many blind loyalty “patriots” know that the pledge of allegiance was written by a socialist named Francis Bellamy in 1892.

The law of the land is killing innocent unborn children just because parents were irresponsible and a baby is inconvenient to them. And “to the republic for which it stands” right? These are the things America also stands for.

“One nation under God”? Hmmmm, what “god’ might that be? How much good does being under God” do if you do not follow the “God” you are under? Taking oaths violates the instructions of the God of the Bible. Discriminating against Muslims Donald Trump goes against the Quran and Islam. Maybe the “God” in the pledge is the “God” under the eye of the pyramid on the back of the dollar. Before you pledge your allegiance, you probably should know what “God” is involved. We have been so indoctrinated in this country with patriotism that Americans cannot see what has happened.

How is America “indivisible“ when one state makes a behavior illegal (recreational marijuana, same sex marriage, firearms etc.) and another one makes it legal? How is America “indivisible” when millions voted for Trump but millions more did not? How are we “indivisible” when there are major struggles between democrats vs. republicans, conservatives vs. liberals, African Americans vs. “colonizers“, black vs. white, police vs. citizens, and the list goes on.

If America was indivisible, my right to take a knee, refuse to sing a racist national anthem or refusal to swear an oath to a flag and a country full of racist laws and Trump zombies would be respected just as those think differently and those who want to do the opposite.

Have you forgotten the rest of the national anthem? Based in oppression and racism. “And to the republic for which it stands” right? We know liberty and justice for all is a joke because the president and his zombies discriminate against Hispanics, African Americans, Muslims and immigrants. Screw the pledge of allegiance. And no I am neither a communist nor a communist nor socialist sympathizer like your president. I don’t claim bigots.

And finally “with liberty and justice for all“? You gotta be kidding right? Liberty is restricted every day that a rogue police officer gets away with murder or brutality. Liberty is ignored every time an African American is profiled, oppressed or stereotyped (including by our own and those who contribute to it). Where is justice for Trayvon Martin or Michael Brown or Eric Garner or Sandra Bland or Philando Castile or so many others? Where is the justice for those serving life sentences for nonviolent crimes? Where is the justice when criminal records follow those people who have done their time yet stay branded for the rest of their lives? Where is the justice for those who suffered from lead in their water or broken levies that flooded their communities? I could go on and on but you get the point.

So why then are we saying words and taking oaths or pledges for what does not exist? Exactly. Because many were fooled, others never thought about it, others just say it but don’t mean it and yet others just don’t want to seem out of place. Stop and think about it. Wake up people.

