African Americans/White Americans: Real Health vs Medical “Health”.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Today many of you trust your doctor as the key and often unquestioned authority to your health. Try door number two. Because what if he or she is not? What if your health is not your doctor’s top priority? Point of fact, realistically it isn’t. Your body was fearfully and wonderfully made, and with all due respect, without a single doctor. A phenomenal creation with several systems from digestive to respiratory, circulatory to skeletal and then some, all simultaneously running, connecting, rebooting, adapting and complimenting the others in tandem. And the most awesome dual immune system there is anywhere. A built-in, customized protective mechanism for keeping you well or getting you back there. A system that fights off disease, germs, viruses and bacteria all year long – and largely successfully. But enter the American medical industry of modern-day western medicine, the two snakes wrapped around a stick and a different bag of tricks. Surgery, pharmaceuticals, radiation scans, tests and needles.

I am not going to say the medical industry does not have its place, because it does. But not automatically at the top of the solution, trust and responsibility food chain where far too many of you have placed it. You have to wonder why they chose two snakes wrapped around a stick, a symbol of a staff carried by a thief and a trickster (mythological Hermes) as their symbol. The medical industry only has 1 tool box that could maybe aid in your health and wellness. A tool box that you should both research and question. A tool box that unfortunately includes radiation scans, poison contrast injections, surgery and toxic pharmaceutical medications, but some “successes” as well. A tool box with as many deadly dangers (commonly called side effects) as the condition, disease or problem you are trying to fight in the first place. And sometimes more. Yet most of you have been programmed to ignore all of this, believing that medical options are the way to go – largely the only way to go. That is not always true. And in the area of PREVENTION, it is almost never true. THIS ARTICLE IS NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS MEDICAL ADVICE, BUT COVERED UNDER THE FIRST AMENDMENT FREEDOM OF SPEECH

THE 3RD LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH IN AMERICA IS DOCTOR/MEDICAL ERROR

ARE THEY KNOWINGLY POISONING YOU?

The medical industry would have you believe the statistic above is medical error, thus all unintentional accidents and simple human mistakes. Not completely true! The doctors and pharmacists know they are giving you poison. You just haven’t looked it up for yourself. Chemotherapy is a biotoxin or heave poison. Polyethylene Glycol in the Covid-19 vaccines is very toxic to the body and can cause worse outcomes than Covid-19 itself. And if you listen to the medication TV commercials, the “side effects” are awful. My thought? They know they are poisoning you with medications which create other problems. Over time these other problems become conditions. Then the medical industry labels them and comes up with other medicines for those new conditions. And the cycle continues until you are nowhere near healthy anymore and yet dependent on all those medications for your body to perform halfway decently. Birth control pills? Poison. Pain medicine? Poison band-aid? The contrast in injections for CT scans? Poison. The liquid given to you before the MRI? Poison. Blood pressure medicine? Poison that you may never be able to stop taking. Once your body gets used to performing based on medications, it may not perform without them. And that is “dependency” in my opinion. But because it is not defined as “addiction” by the medical industry, they just keep right on giving you the stuff and your body keeps on requiring it to function.

THE MEDICAL INDUSTRY MOSTLY TREATS THE SYMPTOMS INSTEAD OF EVER FIXING, CURING OR HEALING THE PROBLEM – AND THAT’S A PROBLEM ITSELF

Almost all pharmaceutical medicines are poison to the human body. How is that healthy when you cannot poison your way to good health? While the medical industry uses some of the same terms you use to describe “health and wellness”, medical definitions often do not mean the same thing as yours. For example, health and wellness in the medical industry is seen primarily as the absence of disease. But ironically, some of the tools in the medical industry tool box produce disease. Cancer, heart problems, blood poisoning, kidney destruction and even death. Yet you have likely been taught to “trust the doctor” anyway. And because you are not a doctor, you let him (or her) do all your health and wellness thinking for you. Or at least far too much of it. And what about all the unnecessary testing, medications and operations?

LOOK AT THE COMMENTS MADE BY AN HONEST SURGEON:

“……the Institute of Medicine issued a report stating that waste accounted for thirty per cent of health-care spending, or some seven hundred and fifty billion dollars a year……” “The report found that higher prices, administrative expenses, and fraud accounted for almost half of this waste. Bigger than any of those, however, was the amount spent on unnecessary health-care services.” https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2015/05/11/overkill-atul-gawande

Want an example to illustrate my claims? Sure. Many of you took a pandemic vaccine without even knowing its contents, nor what it will do to you long term. And even though Covid-19 vaccines have NO medical guarantees that any doctor would dare put in writing. You don’t think because you are scared. You have no idea how many people died from that same vaccine (CDC/FDA VAERS and NNDSS databases). What about pharmaceutical medications approved by the FDA as safe, but now suddenly are NOT after years of people taking them, getting sick or dying from them? Many of these poison drugs being the stuff class-action lawsuits are made of? Surely you have seen the TV commercials that ask “have you been injured by…”? Still many of you go right on swearing by the medical industry – and without a clue.

The medical industry has different definitions for “safe” and for “effective” than you do. For example, their definition of a “safe” vaccine allows for the deaths, injuries and severe illnesses of quite a few vaccine recipients. Did you know that? And yes that can be proven. So when they use the word “safe”, it means something different than what you think it means. I could give you a dozen other examples but there is neither time nor room in this article. Still, as you see, I will provide various references where you can do your own research and verification.

Millions of Americans get tests, drugs, and operations that won’t make them better, may cause harm, and cost billions. https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2015/05/11/overkill-atul-gawande

Unnecessary medical treatments, tests, services and medications are as common place today as those extra but unnecessary car repairs that the car dealer’s service department adviser scared you into getting. But because many of you have abdicated the right to think for yourself regarding your own health and wellness, you take the easy route and simply do what you are told like a good little zombie patient. So let me ask you a question. Who knows your body best (or should)? The doctor who sees you once in a while or the person who has lived with that body your entire life – YOU? The road to your real health and wellness starts when you realize, recognize and re-prioritize what actually causes health and wellness and what works against it.

There are several other tool boxes NOT found in mainstream western medical industry which are needed to achieve and maintain your health and wellness. That means you may have to go outside of the medical industry. And we will get to those tool boxes shortly, so keep reading.

Did you know that many medical doctors are not very healthy, not like you might think? Physician heal thyself? Or a physician who treats himself has a fool for a patient? In medical school they do not receive a lot of training in nutrition, for example. And practically no training in the other tool boxes that are needed for real health and wellness. Consequently, medical doctors and the industry of itself is not able to produce the fullness of health and wellness. Furthermore, ask any honest pharmacist if one of their first classes in pharmacy school is Toxicology, a class on how to offset the poisons they are giving you in prescription medicine. And don’t you find it odd that some medications not only cause other problems – they make the problem you have worse? An example? Strong sleep medications can turn you into a walking “zombie” of sorts, not even remembering what you did. Super sleep walking with a zombie-like twist. Want another example? Pharmaceutical medications for depression can cause depression and thought of suicide. Wow, how does that help a depressed person?

NO FIELD IS ABSOLUTE, BUT THE FIELD OF MEDICINE TRUSTED AND PLACED TOO HIGH ON THE LIST TURNS HUMANS INTO GUINEA PIGS THROUGH THE “PRACTICE OF MEDICINE”

When the western medicine industry adopted the Hippocratic Oath (based on Hippocrates), the central premise was to “let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food”. But as time went on in America, the pharmaceutical industry rose up. The oath is not mandatory, some doctors do not even take it, others don’t keep it and the oath has even been changed from its original content. Do no harm? What is chemo? What is an abortion? What is an unnecessary hysterectomy? What is a poison medication? As the medical industry drifted further away from real health to band-aid “health”, medicines were made with petroleum and other poison ingredients that your liver, kidneys and appendix cannot detox out of your body.

THE MOST PRECIOUS RIGHT YOU CAN GIVE UP IS THE RIGHT TO THINK FOR YOURSELF, YET PEOPLE DO IT EVERY DAY – AND PAY THE COSTS BY LOSING SELF-DETERMINATION

The Rockefellers were largely responsible for this shift away from real health. As they made huge contributions to medical schools everywhere, these schools had to teach curriculums which included the use of these poisons, regardless of what the toxins did to the body. That is why you see so many class action lawsuits and even TV commercials nowadays where pharmaceutical medications cause death, strokes, cancer etc. Listen to the next 5 commercial which advertise pharmaceutical medications and don’t be distracted by the video. Listen to the side effects, often worse than they problems the person had in the first place. Sadly so many people are used to side effects that they think the reactions are normal. Still, you need to realize that “normal” just means the norm, but that does not mean the norm is a good thing.

THE TERM “SIDE EFFECTS” IS MEDICAL SPEAK FOR THE FACT THAT YOUR BODY IS REJECTING AND FIGHTING THE POISONS IN THE PHARMACEUTICAL MEDICINES

So what are the other tool boxes to health and wellness? The tool boxes to real health and wellness include resources and methods for mental health (stability, stress reduction, sleep), spiritual health (peace, meditation, connection to and communing with your Creator), physical health (exercise, fitness, diet, water), financial health (the lack thereof contributes to broken relationships, severe stress, poverty and mental instability) and relationship health (sociological and interpersonal). Every one of these impacts your body in one way or another. Thus every one of them affects your immune system, your primary defense against sickness and disease. The medical industry, however, can only address one – physical health. Even then, the medical industry cannot address physical health fully. Masking the symptoms does not solve the problem. So when medications trick your brain into thinking you are better, it’s just that – a trick, not a solution. Another medical approach example? Pain management when actually they should be finding the root of the pain and fixing the problem. Why should you want to management pain and keep it instead of fixing the problem?

Chemotherapy, a heavy biotoxin. A super poison that kills cancer but damages and poisons the good cells, causing new cancer and even killing people. Still, many of you are so happy to get some relief that you settle for the trick instead of looking to the other tool boxes to find the real solutions. And medical doctors know everything I have just said is true. Then why don’t they find better ways, real solutions and non-toxic cures and medications? Because real cures and solutions would largely put the medical industry out of business and expose what they have really been practicing. At least western medicine.

Eastern medicine has been around longer than America itself. Generally, the people of Asia also live longer. They find more peace which contributes to less stress and thus stronger immune systems. And though eastern medicine is frowned upon by mainstream allopathic medicine in the United States, eastern medicine has often been found to be very effective, yet far less toxic to the body. Eastern medicine focuses on more of the whole you than western medicine. Properly and thoroughly applied, eastern medicine seeks to heal the mind, body and soul. Eastern medicine is not about an industry of keeping people sick and making a ton of money by treating patients with a band-aid approach. Mainstream medicine (allopathic) in America is an industry of practicing, experimenting, money-making treatments and fewer cures (if any), hiding or holding back real solutions and lack of prevention (failing to share how you can keep the “medical” problems from reoccurring). And every MD not in denial in America knows it.

READ for yourself and learn what the terms allopathic, naturopathic, osteopathic and homeopathic mean. Why do you need to know? Because it’s your body, your life, your options and your outcome when it’s all said and done. YOU have to be more involved in the things that involve you. It was not always that you had the means to do so, but today you have Google. You can access online medical research, pros and cons. You can look up the latest and most effective procedures. You can check on side effects that the medical industry is not telling you about. You can read the paperwork given to you with the prescription. You can look at alternative treatments, medications and natural solutions. YES YOU, not the doctor – YOU!

