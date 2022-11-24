You are here: Home Health / African Americans: Last Guide to Weight Loss You’ll Ever Need.

African Americans: Last Guide to Weight Loss You’ll Ever Need.

(ThyBlackMan.com) No one wants to get fat but everyone is too lazy to do anything about it.

Obesity has become one of the major concerns of today. With all the facilities available on our doorsteps, we have become so sluggish that sometimes it gets so hard to get out of the bed in the morning. Over the last twenty-five years, the rate of obese people has increased considerably and today two-thirds of the Western population is overweight!

The weight loss industry is full of people that will advise all sorts of crazy plans and workout techniques that are not even backed by evidence or are far away from practicality. But here are some scientifically-backed strategies that are quite effective. After reading these tips you will know that it is the last guide to weight loss that you will ever need.

Drink lots of water, especially before meals

We have heard a lot that drinking water can help us lose weight at a considerable rate. That’s true. Drinking water boosts the metabolism of your body by almost 24-30% over a duration of 1-1.5 hours and helps you burn a few more calories. A study shows that drinking half a liter of water about half an hour before having meals helps people to lose 44% more weight as compared to those who did not drink water.

Drink 10 glasses of water daily for burning fats from your body and keeping your skin hydrated and fresh.

Reduce the intake of carbs

Eating sugary snacks and drinking certain fruit juices raise the blood pressure quickly, triggering your pancreas to release a flood of insulin A – the hormone that fertilizes fat cells – which instructs the body to store calories as fat and causing it to increase in number and size. With calories that are trapped in your fat cells, there is too little glucose and few lipids that will circulate in your bloodstream to power your brain and muscles.

Overeating also makes the fat cells grow. So if you want to break this vicious cycle, you need to lessen the intake of carbs in your body. For example, if you want to have bread with dinner, you can eat it after you have eaten some proteins and green veggies first.

Because studies show that if you save simple carbs for later in the meal, they do not affect the body much.

Drink coffee, preferably the black one

Coffee has been considered a bad thing for the body. But studies show that high-quality coffee is loaded with useful antioxidants that have many health benefits.

The caffeine in the coffee boosts the metabolism rate by 3-11% and increases burning fats up to 10-30%. Only make sure that while having coffee you avoid adding sugar or other high-calorie ingredients in it. That will completely nullify any sort of benefit.

Exercise the right way

Working out burns calories at a faster rate and boosts metabolism in the body by building muscle strength. But the body is programmed in a way that makes it hold on to extra pounds in your body, as told by experts. This means that while exercising, the body senses the deficit and increases the level of hunger. So if you are not careful, you will eat more than what you burn and all the sweat will go in vain.

During exercise, for best results, do three to five cardio sessions that burn 250 to 400 calories each, as advised by medical professionals.

Use the three P’s method

Protein. Produce. Plant-based.

These three Ps will let you lose a lot of weight. It is recommended that the daily intake of protein helps you lose 70% of the weight from fat. Produce is packed with filling fibers that will lessen the intake of a lot of vegetables and make it easier to consume more calories. For instance, three cups of broccoli is a lot of food yet only 93 calories. So, monitor your intake and take a balanced diet with no excess of anything.

The plant-based fats such as olive oil and those found in avocados and nuts are very healthy. So, integrate these three Ps into every meal and snack you take.

