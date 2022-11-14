African Americans; How To Rehabilitate Our Community.

(ThyBlackMan.com) A lot of the time, I spend days thinking of ways to better the health and wealth of the black community, because nothing means more to me than to uplift and heal our community, we are in desperate need of change. I know many of us have heard that before, that we need a change but, that change needs to come from the black community; no one else but, us will be able to rehabilitate our living situations, the amount of protection we need, and most importantly, education. One tremendous way that would rehabilitate our community is taking our children out of public school and educating our own kids, possibly with our own educational system. But, before I get ahead of myself, we cannot accomplish that until we have a stance and power in politics and economics. And, I cannot stress this enough, we need to take control over our livelihoods and it is up to us to dictate and make decisions in our community that play in our favor. Changes that we all feel is right for the youth, health, and wealth of our community.

I necessarily do not think that we need to have a stance in politics to create some sort of educational system for our youth. I do believe that we need a money cycle in order to keep it in business. But, the disadvantage in lacking political power, is that we would not have the chance to expand the opportunity to most of our youth, especially, city to city, and if we are successful, than state to state. That would most likely only happen if we can gain some sort of political power. With that said, if you are wondering how we could achieve those things, it’s all in the will of taking action and accepting responsibility.

To elaborate, let’s start with the economics of our community. One thing that I love about our community is that we shout the importance and needs of supporting black businesses. But, lack the success in supporting the finance in black businesses, and by that I mean, we do not only support black businesses, which leads most business owners to partner with or sell their endorsements to a third party, just so their business will not die out. If the black community could find some type of way to invest in one another than we will start to gain some kind of control over our livelihoods. Not to rush to the conclusion, in order for this to be in motion, black businesses must support other black businesses.

Furthermore, we must keep the money cycling in our community. I know, easier said than done but, we have done it before, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. First took off in the early 1900’s, and then bombed on the year 1921, by the U.S. government, it was also led by the Ku Klux Klan. Let that not fear you, if we can fight our way into politics, we can have our own military, for protection, not oil. In addition, if we were to create a money cycle, we then can start to invest in our communities by buying property, and what we do with that property is up to us. We could build educational centers for our youth and teach them the important things an African should know.

For example, True African History, in our perspective and through the stories of our ancestors. Teach them the truth about Christianity, untold events about slavery, the invasion and colonization of Africa. We could theorize ideas on how to take the land of Africa back, and most importantly, we could teach them about them true selves. We would be able to develop our children to later in life to be politicians, business owners, educators, artists, whom all represent the black community the way we should be represented. The advantages in that will be, now we have more black employees for our black businesses, and on top of that, we would have politicians whom will fight and represent for the protection and rights to keep our community striving. And, when the U.S. Army comes knocking at our door, we will not fear their guns no longer but, embrace the act of taking the necessary precautions in order to keep us safe and strong.

Let me make one thing clear, our community, selfishly throws money right back into the hands that gave it to them, which would be great, if that hand, was a black one. Instead of investing in our community, a lot of us are too worried about showing out and fronting, when systematically we are all in the same predicament. When we as a community stop competing with each other, than most likely the rehabilitation of our community, will take off.

Staff Writer; Nena Soldaat

One can connect with this sister via Twitter; TalibSoldaat