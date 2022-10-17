You are here: Home Health / How Can Mindfulness Improve our Sex Lives?

How Can Mindfulness Improve our Sex Lives?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Modern life can bring about enormous levels of stress that can affect our thinking and mental presence. When this happens, it isn’t easy to stay in the present moment. Far too often, the mind goes back and forth between the past and the future with no space for the here and now. This can have a negative effect not only on our well-being and relationships but also in our sex lives.

This ability to stay focused on the present moment, and not let our mind stray has a name. It’s called mindfulness.

And it turns out a lack of mindfulness can lead to serious in our sex lives.

This study, for example, showed that a tendency to not be mindful in daily life, is a significant predictor for low sexual desire disorder in men.

Another study on the effectiveness of mindfulness training has shown that practicing mindfulness can help erectile dysfunction.

Practicing mindfulness teaches us to be present in that moment whereby our only thoughts and focus are our partner ourselves, and the sexual enjoyment we are experiencing. When we are mindful, stress and anxiety go away, allowing us to feel aroused and ready for sex.

Other work done by Dr. Lori Brotto, a leading expert in this field, showed promising results for improving other sexual conditions. Brotto claims to have successfully treated men and women for sexual desire issues, premature ejaculation, and arousal disorders.

And Brotto is not the only one! More and more sex therapists are integrating mindfulness training as a therapeutic tool.

So how can you become more mindful yourself? Well, the easiest way to start is using guided meditations. You can easily find guided meditations on YouTube, or if you prefer a more structured approach, apps like Calm and Headspace can guide you every step of the way.

And, if you or your partner are dealing with sexual dysfunction, look for a certified therapist that specializes in mindfulness-based therapy on the American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors, and Therapists directory.

Staff Writer; George Barker