Lifter Hemp Review.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Recent studies show that hemp offers plenty of health benefits. There is evidence that hemp efficiently treats and manages mental health issues. Research on the uses of hemp is still ongoing as more states continue to legalize its use for medicinal purposes.

There are plenty of hemp strains on the market. One of the best is the lifter hemp strain, a sativa-dominant strain that offers therapeutic and uplifting effects. It is the best daytime hemp strain for anyone looking for something to begin their day full of vigor.

This guide is an in-depth lifter hemp flower review. We will look at its origin, health benefits, and factors to consider when buying hemp strains online.

Origin of the Lifter Hemp Strain

The name “Lifter” originates from the effect you get after vaping or consuming this hemp strain. You will feel more active and energized after a session of smoking or vaping the lifter hemp. Some say it boosts their mood and spirits and gets their day going.

Lifter hemp is a sativa-dominant strain made after crossing the Early Strain Berry and Suver Haze strains. It contains less than 0.3% THC, which means that you will not feel high or euphoric after smoking the lifter hemp strain. It also means that it is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

The strain’s buds are dense and feature a lime green shade. The scents are a mix of smoky-cheese aroma, which may seem quite strong and odd for newbies. However, the best thing is that most people get used to the scents of the lifter strain very fast.

Most reviewers consider the lifter hemp strain as the best hemp strain for those who are trying out hemp for the first time.

Effects of the Lifter Strain

The lifter strain is daytime smoke, and it is the go-to smoke or snack for anyone looking to get their day started on a high (no pun intended). It is rich in CBD and terpenes, both of which offer therapeutic and health benefits. The terpenes also influence its rich earthy and smoky flavors.

You can choose to smoke the buds, eat gummies infused with CBD, or vape the oils extracted from the lifter strain. However, don’t use the lifter strain if you are about to go to bed. You may struggle to get sleep as it is meant to keep your body and brain more alert.

The lifter strain is also great for managing chronic pain; the good thing is that it doesn’t have any significant side effects. As mentioned earlier, THC (the psychoactive element in marijuana) levels are quite low, so you will not get high after smoking this hemp strain.

Wrapping Up

We recommend getting the lifter strain if you struggle to stay sharp during the day. There are plenty of online weed dispensaries that sell hemp products. Always make sure you read reviews from past clients.

When looking for a lifter hemp flower for sale, check to ensure that it complies with the 2018 Farm Bill. Most online weed shops will provide a certificate from third-party labs to show that the product is safe for human consumption.

Staff Writer; Paul Harris