Black Community and REPARATIONS…Divide & Conquer.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Jews, Japanese, Filipinos, Native Americans have all received reparations.

If there has ever been a group entitled it’s Black/African Americans the government reneged on the 40 acres and a mule leaving an unpaid debt, however, let’s not get it twisted…reparations…aren’t the end all, be all. On the premise reparations are paid…social injustices…ISN’T going to just melt away. The American system is fundamentally corrupt and doesn’t function to accept nor treat Black/African Americans as equals and in some instances not as humans…which make it highly unlikely…reparations will ever be paid.

One of the main reasons the Japanese rose from conquest they refuse to let their conqueror take away from them their self-confidence and their idea of Spirituality as they conceived it to be. No people will ever be free if they worship a Deity assigned to them by another people.

Accordingly, African Americans have been conditioned to be more committed to fables, lies and fantasy…than facts, truth and reality…which is a tremendous problem. The reality is if reparations are awarded it will only prove to be a band-aid not a panacea.

For the American system to maintain dominance it is a political necessity for us as black people to be out of our minds. We can only be exploited…if we are basically…out of our minds. Nobody voluntarily gives you your freedom back, the only way you get it back is to TAKE it. We pursue reparations but NEVER talk about…taking back…control of our MINDS. Control was taking away more than 400 years ago…and we have NEVER been de-programmed. Either we de-program each other or it doesn’t get done.

Social ills of Black America i.e., black on black crime, misogyny, self-hatred, one parent family, drugs, ravages of mass incarceration and a racially biased criminal justice system can all be traced back to a manipulative, corrupt and mentally abusive so-called Christian society spanning over a period of more than 400 years. We need to be mindful that reparations alone isn’t going to resolve any of this.

To finagle one’s way to success, wealth and fame in a white dominant society often requires engaging in the death and damnation of other black people; you must be against the interest of your own people. Individual wealth…isn’t a threat…whereas, group wealth is, therefore, any attempts at trying to reach back to help can and will bring about dire consequences. When you look at the societal pathologies of the black community ask yourself one question, where is the black leadership? We basically have the same black leadership that we’ve had for the past 50 years…it’s time to start questioning the validity of that leadership. Not since MLK and Malcolm X have we had effective black leadership…this isn’t accidental.

We must not become complacent and blinded by the historical unprecedented election of America’s first black president and other individual accomplishments that reflect only about 1% of our population.

Other than the debased culture of hip-hop, which encourages the death and damnation of black people…black folk as a group…haven’t created anything of value in this modern-day world. Rap music, poverty and pop-culture celebrities combines to create an alluring “cool-poise culture of self-destructive behaviors.” White supremacy is most effective when it uses black voices as ventriloquists. The mind-numbing antics of hip hop is embarrassing and disturbing creating young generations who are presently misguided, misled and misinformed, not tuned into reality…this isn’t a coincidence…it’s all by design.

Accordingly, African Americans live with entrenched inequalities: greater poverty, greater unemployment and lower life spans. African American men are more likely to be stopped by police, more likely to be searched if stopped, more likely to be jailed if detained, more likely to experience brutality or being shot by police.

To overcome we must first understand that our pathologies are not inherent but is transgenerational societal trauma transferred from one generation to another, a legacy of a self-generating, self-refueling slave mentality. Once we can acknowledge how we have been hoodwinked and bamboozled we can then proceed to take on the task of mental liberation.

America’s 400 plus years of economically exploiting and suppressing its Black population has never been abandoned, but instead were reincarnated into a more sophisticated contemporary and stealthy design, that provides a more socially acceptable means to covertly control and suppress the advancement of its African American population. Unless the masses of Black people are made more aware of America’s true ruling elites and their modern methods and practices of economically exploiting and suppressing its Black population…nothing will ever change.

Black America—as a group—have been systemically locked into a no-win situation. For more than 400 years all the wealth and power in this country have been methodically directed into the hands of the majority white society. Controlling almost 100% of the income, wealth, power, businesses, resources, privileges, and all levels of government. Black America have been socially engineered into a position of that of a permanent under-class and the world look at us in bewilderment puzzled as to why we haven’t… as a group…been able to do better?

How can we as black people work out our own salvation? It involves a change in belief or mentality to be followed by a corresponding change in behavior…signifying a mental emancipation liberating us from the chain of traditional falsehood, which for centuries have incarcerated us in the prison of inferiority complex, world humiliation and insult. It’s the falsehoods that causes us to be divided against ourselves, and it is because of the systematic attention to propaganda that we’ve been able to be injured as we have. We don’t understand the nature of the battle that we are in because we aren’t privileged to the big picture.

Black/African Americans are looked upon as being less than human, hence the categorization of being labeled the N-word n**ger/n**ga. It serves as an example of a symbol too strong, too powerful and too negative to be trivialized; it drills the message that African Americans are powerless, of lesser moral, and intelligence, that we need whites to govern over our lives. Furthermore, it totally detaches us from our sense of power and reality. Referring to one another as such validates to white people that they are justifiable in their mistreatment of us.

This isn’t hyperbole it is history. Before our lives can matter to anyone else…they must first… matter to us. That mean our choices must matter and stop being afraid to hold each other responsible and accountable for our own actions.

Why aren’t we making more progress? Why are our schools declining? Why is the economic gap growing and not closing? Why are our communities in decline…ravaged by crime, homelessness and despair? How is it that our “spending power” exceeds many nations, but is not directed at solving our problems?

Reparations are fine but ultimately black people salvation lies in…self-determination/ unification…not in the good will of other people, not in the love of other people, not in laws on the books.

This is done by not being afraid to read taking it upon ourselves to study the history of our enslaved ancestors all they had to endure, and the manipulative methods, techniques used by slave masters to corrupt and pollute our minds none of which is taught in our educational institutions…keeping us dumbed down. Question need to be asked, who benefits from these omissions? Certainly not black folk!

We as African Americans are denied an…educational system and media reports… that give us accurate information, both historically and at present, reflecting the U.S. governments relationship with us; therefore, most are totally oblivious of the true fundamental core character of this existing relationship.

A hidden truth is that although America portrays itself as the leading ethical and moral authority of the world and professes equal rights for all American citizens, its oldest and most important objective has always been an unyielding commitment towards the preservation of its White dominance and control. Meritorious Manumission serves as a comprehensive and effective system reassuring maintenance of such control.

After centuries of having been remade we’ve lost knowledge of self. Many Black/African Americans are lacking in mental and intestinal fortitude to the point they consent to their own domination. They are scared, intimidated, often lacking the courage to challenge questionable positions taking by the oppressor yielding to Meritorious Manumission serving as an invisible enemy a pariah within the black community. Black America is fragmented and divided…all by design. Divide and Conquer!

From slavery to the present, African Americans have undeniably borne an unprecedented amount of suffering and mistreatment by the American government. However, so many of us have forgotten or repressed so much of these maltreatments and have, instead, come to accept the favorable-but-false perpetuated American Institutionalized Systemic that represents everything the systemic never were…and still are not…in place of the truth.

Whereas, we are deserving of reparations let’s not be stuck on stupid. The most precious endowment we can be blessed with is taken back the freedom to think for ourselves, to assume that you already have that freedom is an egregious misconception. For 400 years we’ve been anesthetized…time to WAKE UP.

Columnist; Eugenio Stewart

One may contact this brother at; islam4infinity@yahoo.com.