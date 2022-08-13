Black Christian Speaks on ISLAM: The Whole Truth.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) OK Islam it’s your turn. Many Muslims slam Judaism and assault Christianity. You say the Bible has been changed, altered and written by man. But what you neglect to say is that the Quran was written by man but not by Muhammad. He could neither read nor write so he did not write any of the Quran – not one sentence. And there was nobody in the cave to even verify that he heard from the Angel Gabriel, so all of Islam has taken Muhammad’s word for it. The problem we are faced with is that Gabriel would have to contradict what it appears he said hundreds of years earlier in the Bible, Gabriel would have to have gone rogue or the being in the cave was not Gabriel. How would Muhammad verify it was Gabriel?

However, before any of you start slamming Christianity, Judaism etc, know that this article is not a competition between Christianity and Islam. I am presenting the evidence, not taking up for one or the other. Today the topic is Islam and I evaluate all belief systems just as critically based on the evidence.

ALLAH MAY BE SATAN IN DISGUISE: http://www.thestraightway.org/allah-is-satan/

I am not a Muslim by faith. However I have read the Quran and I have friends who are Imams, Muslims from the Middle East and others who are members of the Nation of Islam. Thus I am going to speak from a position of knowledge, interviews and accurate research. I am not “Islamaphobic”, I am “misrepresentation-o-phobic” and I do not agree with violence against any peaceful person, regardless of their faith, religion or beliefs. Therefore I am going to give you the facts, though they may be damaging and unpopular, but not to be intended as a documentary attack against Islam. However, when the facts sound negative and ugly, know that I did not create them. And because I focus on accuracy, not bias, I suggest you go back and check everything for yourself and then compare notes.

People, including many Muslims, tend to slam other religions and belief systems but very few speak the truth about Islam. As you read this article, you will come to understand why that is. For the purposes of time, space and directly addressing the most pressing controversial facts, I am going to abbreviate my article. But it should I no way be construed as the limits of my knowledge regarding Islam.

ALLAH, THE PAGAN MOON GOD: https://www.biblebelievers.org.au/moongod.htm

If the truth makes you mad, blame it. My AR-15 says keep that physical anger to yourself.

ISLAM IS NOT A “RELIGION” OF PEACE. Ironically watch those devout Muslims now want my head chopped off. Peace? Really? What is a fatwa to have a person killed? Say something bad about Muhammad and watch how peaceful the devout fundamentalist Muslims become. Islam, in the purest sense of the word, means “submission”. And Muhammad took the position that such submission must be voluntary as you become a Muslim or forced as you are eliminated as an “infidel” or Kafir.

There are many, many Muslims who are peaceful people. But they are peaceful regardless of Islam, not because of it. A simple study of the Quran will show you Muhammad takes the position that war and fighting is “good” just as he believed that killing Jews and Christians was also “good”. I disagree.

IT APPEARS THAT ALLAH HAS 3 DAUGHTERS: They are el-Lat, el-Uzza and Manat https://www.muslimhope.com/DaughtersOfAllah.htm

http://www.bible.ca/islam/islam-allahs-daughters.htm

Peace? Ask a Muslim who is willing to admit the truth how that peace is achieved. A look at how Muhammad achieved peace shows us the facts, regardless of what we/they want to believe. Muhammad achieved peace by force, by the sword. Muslims commonly say “Allah” neither prescribes nor supports the killing of innocent people. However a deeper look at who Islam calls “innocent” and who it doesn’t will help you understand the violence he used, taught and promoted. And it amazes me how Muslims want to say Islam is about “peace”, but only until someone says something negative about Muhammad. Then suddenly some Muslims want to get violently angry, kill you or put out a fatwa calling for your death. And to see the truth we have to throw political correctness out the window.

Jihad is an undeniable principle of war and violence in Islam. Of course Muslims say Jihad is necessary when they are being attacked. However the “attacks” they speak of include those who do not accept Islam nor go along with the spread of it. Therefore is you reject Islam, in the mind of the fundamentalist Muslim you are attacking or coming against Islam. in which case they justify their Jihad. This is a principle many peaceful Muslims try to ignore and deny, but true nevertheless.

ISLAMIC DEFINITIONS ARE NOT WHAT MANY ASSUME THEM TO BE

Before you who are Muslim say I am misquoting and misrepresenting the teachings of the Quran (Suras) and thus the teachings of Muhammad, take a look for yourself. There are many teachings that speak of peace but they do not erase these teachings that do not.

EXCERPTS QUOTED HEREIN FROM THE LINK BELOW:

An awful lot of instructions on killing for what is supposed to be a peaceful belief system. https://centerforinquiry.org/blog/a-call-to-the-muslims-of-the-world/ (excerpts)

“The Qur’an says: “not to make friendship with Jews and Christians” (5:51), “kill the disbelievers wherever you find them” (2:191), “murder them and treat them harshly” (9:123), “fight and slay the Pagans, seize them, beleaguer them, and lie in wait for them in every stratagem” (9:5).

The Qur’an demands Muslims to fight the unbelievers, and promises “If there are twenty amongst you, you will vanquish two hundred: if a hundred, you will vanquish a thousand of them” (8:65).

Allah and Muhammad want Muslims to fight the Christians and the Jews “until they pay the Jizya [a penalty tax for the non-Muslims living under Islamic rules] with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued” (9:29).

Allah and his messenger announce that it is acceptable to go back on Muslim promises (treaties) and obligations with Pagans and make war on them whenever Muslims find themselves strong enough to do so (9:3). Allah tells Muslims “fight the unbelievers” and “He will punish them by our hands, cover them with shame and help us (to victory) over them” (9:14).

The Qur’an takes away the freedom of choice of belief from all humanity, calls them najis (filthy, untouchable, impure) (9:28), and orders its followers to fight the unbelievers until no other religion except Islam is left (2:193).

For those who refuse to accept Islam, the Quran teaches that they not only will have “disgrace in this life, but on the Day of Judgment He shall make them taste the Penalty of burning (Fire)” (22:9).

The Qur’an says that “those who invoke a god other than Allah not only should meet punishment in this world but the Penalty on the Day of Judgment will be doubled to them, and they will dwell therein in ignominy” (25:68).

Although Muslims are asked to be compassionate amongst each other, Muslims have to be “harsh with unbelievers”, namingly Christian, Jewish and Atheist neighbors and colleagues (48:29). As for him who does not believe in Islam, the Prophet announces with a “stern command”: “Seize ye him, and bind ye him, And burn ye him in the Blazing Fire. Further, make him march in a chain, whereof the length is seventy cubits! This was he that would not believe in Allah Most High…..” (69:30-37)

The Qur’an prohibits a Muslim from befriending a non-believer even if that non-believer is the father or the brother of that Muslim (9:23), (3:28). Our holy book asks us to be disobedient towards the disbelievers and their governments and strive against the unbelievers with great endeavour” (25:52) and be stern with them because they belong to Hell (66:9).

Muhammad prescribes fighting for Muslims and tells them that “it is good for us even if we dislike it” (2:216). Then he advises them to “strike off the heads of the disbelievers”; and after making a “wide slaughter among them, carefully tie up the remaining captives” (47:4). According to the Quran, God has promised to “instill terror into the hearts of the unbelievers” and has ordered Muslims to “smite above their necks and smite all their finger-tips off them” (8:12).

Again according to the Quran, Allah He also assures Muslims that when they kill in his name “it is not us who slay them but Allah, in order that He might test the Believers by a gracious trial from Himself” (8:17). He orders Muslims “to strike terror into the hearts of the enemies” (8:60). He has made the Jihad mandatory and warns Muslims that “Unless we go forth, (for Jihad) He will punish us with a grievous penalty, and put others in our place” (9:39). The Quran teaches that Allah speaks to Muhammad Holy Prophet and says “O Prophet! strive hard against the unbelievers and the hypocrites, and be stern against them. Their abode is Hell – an evil refuge indeed” (9:73).

Allah of the Quran promises Muslims that in the fight for His cause whether they slay or are slain they return to the garden of Paradise (9:111). In Paradise he will “wed us with Houris (celestial virgins) pure beautiful ones” (56:54), and unite us with large-eyed beautiful ones while we recline on our thrones set in lines (56:20). This sounds more like Horus or whores to me.

He also promises “boys like hidden pearls” (56:24) and “youth never altering in age like scattered pearls” (for those who have paedophiliac inclinations) (76:19). As you see, Allah has promised all sorts or rewards, gluttony and unlimited sex to Muslim men who kill unbelievers in his name. The Quran proclaims faithful Muslims will be admitted to Paradise where they shall find “goodly things, beautiful ones, pure ones confined to the pavilions that man has not touched them before nor jinni” (56:67-71).

Regarding religious freedom, the Quran states “If anyone desires a religion other than Islam (submission to Allah), never will it be accepted of him; and in the Hereafter He will be in the ranks of those who have lost (All spiritual good) (3:85). And Allah orders Muslims to fight them on until there is no more tumult and faith in Allah is practiced everywhere (8:39).

As for women, the Quran promotes that they are inferior to men and their husbands have the right to scourge them if they are found disobedient (4:34). It teaches that women will go to hell if they wrong their husbands (66:10). It maintains that men have an advantage over the women (2:228).

The Quran does not place the wife of a Muslim man in charge of his estate once he dies. The wife is actually placed below the man’s mother and in some cases even beneath his daughters. (4:11-12). This simply reflects upon the man’s death the very inequality Islam promotes while he is alive.

The Quran allows Muslim men to marry up to 4 wives. (4:3). Pakistani soldiers allegedly raped up to 250,000 Bengali women in 1971 after they massacred 3,000,000 unarmed civilians when their religious leader decreed that Bangladeshis are un-Islamic. This is why prison guards in the regime of Iran raped the women they saw as apostates prior to killing them. They believe a virgin will not go to Hell.”

Muhammad recited what would become the Quran after he alone visited a cave daily. He received what he believed to be communication from the angel Gabriel. But originally Muhammad did not believe this to be true. Nor did his Uncle. And there was nobody in the cave to verify what he said he heard and saw.

Originally Muhammad had Muslims face Jerusalem, not Mecca. But after the Jews rejected Muhammad, he changed the direction all Muslims would face to kneel and pray. Why did Muhammad in 624 CE take a wife (Aisha) who was a child age 6? Wow. Muhammad says he did not sleep with Aisha until she was older so we are supposed to believe he had her in his bed for years and did nothing? Wake up people. Aisha was betrothed at 6 to Muhammad who was 50. The marriage was consummated when she was 9 (supposedly). Yet Muslim scholars keep questioning this in order to hide, confuse and distort the truth. And if you believe she was 12 yrs old, believe also that I will sell you the moon for $3.50.

Those called “Islamic Terrorists” today are actually Islamic Fundamentalists”. They literally follow the Quran to the letter, often including stoning, beheading and terrorism. This is how Muhammad advanced the cause of Islam. However politically correct politicians, peaceful Muslims and others find it easier to label devout fundamentalist Muslims as “terrorists” instead of speaking the truth. If you do not believe me, look up the bloody history of the founding of Islam. And yes I know other “religions” were also bloody. I am familiar with the Crusades. But this article this time is about Islam.

Islam did not exist before Muhammad but the pagan Arabic/pre-Arabic moon god Allah and other pagan gods of the region did. The Quran did not exist before Muhammad. The Hadith did not exist before Muhammad. Some want to say Islam has been here since the beginning. Not true. Though both ideologically and existentially one could make the point that many of the principles existed long before Islam and Muhammad. And the foundations of Islam consist of elements taken from other beliefs and cultures. But the people of the Middle East, for example, were not known as Muslims before Muhammad. In fact before he became the “prophet” of Islam, Muhammad was not known as a Muslim either. An examination of his Quarish tribe and their beliefs will prove that.

What does the Quran say about Isa (“Jesus”)? It says He was sinless, born of a virgin and “rawh allah” which means “spirit of God”. So when you hear Muslims slam “Jesus”, know that they likely don’t know what their own Quran says about Him. They only know bits, pieces and talking points they heard repeated by others. When they talk about the Bible negatively, they likely don’t know that large parts of the Quran are from the Bible and the Quran tells Muhammad to go back and read the scriptures – the Old Testament scriptures. See Surah 10:94.

https://www.crossway.org/tracts/jesus-and-the-quran-2642/

WHY DEFEND ISLAM IF YOU DON’T EVEN FOLLOW IT DEVOUTLY?

How many of you face Mecca and pray several times a day (Salat)?

How many of you/your women cover everything up? How many of you have undertaken the Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca)?

Many American Muslims would not meet the criteria set forth by Muhammad. The strict discipline. The dress code. The prayers faithfully several times a day. Like many belief systems, Islam in America has been Americanized and thus the behavior of many Muslims in America has been watered down. Some would say that is a good thing but others would say that is unacceptable. I am simply presenting the facts in this case, not taking a side. But I will say this of ANY religion or belief system, while nobody is perfect, a man or woman should hold fast to what they believe instead of just professing a title.

Islam is not as unified amongst Muslims as many would like you to think it is. There are many variables which impact the thinking, belief and behavior of Muslims – especially in America. The guidelines for belief and behavior come from a blend of the Bible, the Quran and the Hadith – then in America other elements such as culture, laws and family or community behavior. Islam is very divided even though they would have you think it is not. Groups include: Sunni, Shia, Kharijite, Ibaid and Kalam at least.

When Muhammad died (or ascended, as Muslims believe) his son took Islam in one direction. But other key leaders took Islam in other directions. Fast forward to today and we see Sunni and Shiite Muslims. We see those who belief in the strict adherence to Sharia law and those who do not. We see those who are fundamentalists, those who are mediocre in their practices and shades of grey in the middle.

The foundation of Islam via Muhammad is peace through “submission”. However those who do not submit and because “Muslims” are see by Islam as enemies of Islam – infidels who stand in the way of Islam. That is how and why Islamic fundamentalists (often called terrorists) justify their awful acts of violence such as beheadings, suicide bombings and the like. Islamic submission is by choice or force.

Are there good facets of Islam? In my opinion, yes. And because I believe in strong principles of family, heterosexuality, self-discipline, structure and real worship, I see value in Islam. I am not a Muslim by faith. And the good principles neither justify nor erase the very violence or inequality at the core of Islam as defined by Muhammad. For the sake of time and space in this article I will stop here. I suggest you do some fact checking. And don’t slam other belief systems because Islam is not perfect.

Columnist; Eugenio Stewart

One may contact this brother at; islam4infinity@yahoo.com.