10-Year-old seeks Abortion: The Problem with the Overturning of Roe v. Wade.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The 1973 legal precedent known as Roe v. Wade, which established abortion as a fundamental right, has been overturned by the US Supreme Court. Ending government security for legal access to abortion in the US will have long-lasting effects on millions of people’s physical, mental, and financial well-being as well as set American reproductive rights back 50 years.

Abortion may become DIY medicine under new US laws, but there may be legal repercussions.

After a draught judgement was leaked in May detailing the Supreme Court’s intention to overturn the judgement, weeks of suspense were put to an end by the decision. It argues that the “power to control abortion is restored to the citizens and their elected officials” that the Constitution “does not provide a right to abortion” and that this consent is not firmly founded in the heritage and history of the country.

The ruling was backed by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, who collaborated with Justice Samuel Alito in writing the opinion. Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan, the three liberal justices on the court, dissented from the majority view.

They stated in their letter, “We disagree with sorrow—for this Court, but more so for the countless millions of American women who have now lost basic constitutional security.

The confirmation in Alito’s conclusion is that “nothing in this opinion should be taken to cast doubt on decisions that do not involve abortion” and that the ruling “objections the constitutional right to abortion and no other right.” However, Justice Clarence Thomas contended in a judicial decision that the court ought to go further in the future and reexamine “all of this Court’s factual due procedure rulings, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—the rulings that safeguard access to birth control, same-sex relations, and same-sex marriage, respectively. These three judgments were described as “manifestly incorrect” by Thomas.

People entering abortion health centers are already being tracked via number plates and body cameras.

State laws currently govern the availability of legal abortion, enabling each state to determine whether to prevent, limit or permit the operation. There are certain regions of the country that are far tougher than others; among 13 states with trigger laws that rendered abortion illegal right away following the decision were Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kentucky. With many states unwilling to provide exemptions even in cases of rape, pedophilia, and babies with genetic defects, almost half of the states are expected to outlaw or restrict abortion. In the coming days and weeks, several specialist abortion facilities may be forced to close.

While overturning Roe v. Wade won’t put an end to abortions in the US, it will probably reduce their frequency and require people who want them to seek them out via alternative means. People who reside in states that forbid or severely restrict abortion may think about moving to another state, however, doing so can be time-consuming and expensive for those who are struggling financially.

Following the ruling, it is also more likely that pro-lifers will be tracked out and identified by anti-abortion campaigners via surveillance and data collecting. It is particularly risky for persons travelling across state borders who are leaving their homes since this information might be utilized in criminal prosecutions. Case in point:

A Columbus man has been charged with raping a 10-year-old Ohio girl who then had to travel to Indiana seeking an abortion not long after the dubious decision of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade given the controversy and disdain by most Americans.

Rumors of the case garnered national and international attention, with some US political leaders referencing it in conversations about abortion bans.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arrested Tuesday, according to Columbus police and court documents. He has been charged with felony rape of a minor under age 13, according to the Franklin County Municipal Court. His first court appearance was Wednesday.

Fuentes is being held on $2 million bond, according to the court. CNN has reached out to his attorney for comment.

In places like Mississippi, Florida, and North Carolina, vigilante volunteers already patrol abortion clinics, capturing footage of individuals arriving and gathering information on them and their vehicles. Experts are worried that videos of patients entering and leaving clinics could be used to threaten and disturb them, especially if law enforcement agencies or private organizations use face detection to recognize them. Activists dispute that the data is used to approach or humiliate people desiring abortions.

Ordering purported abortion pills to covertly end a pregnancy at home is one way to bypass clinics. The pills, which are currently responsible for the large percentage of abortions in the US and are safe and often given by doctors, are substantially less costly than surgeries.

After the state of Texas approved the SB8 law, which rendered the operation unlawful as soon as a heartbeat is discovered, last September, online activists scurried to assist Texas people in obtaining the tablets. The measure essentially criminalizes abortion because this often happens about six weeks into pregnancy and many pregnancies are not discovered by that point due to irregular cycles.

Staff Writer; Stanley G. Buford

