Money / You are here: Home Business / Myths About Assisted Living.

Myths About Assisted Living.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Over the years, the senior living industry has consistently improved and evolved, with assisted living communities at the forefront of it. Nevertheless, it has still been unable to shake off the unseemly myths that follow the senior living industry. We all know how the bleak creepy house at the end of the neighborhood is haunted to kids; this is how nursing homes of old were scary to seniors. The myths that surrounded those nursing homes, like seniors and loved ones losing their privacy and independence now follow assisted living communities. Notwithstanding, in reality, the opposite of the myths is what actually happens. On that note, here are the top five myths that currently follow assisted living.

People Lose Their Independence in Assisted Living

A particularly popular myth about assisted living is that the residents have no privacy and lose their independence. The reality of this is that assisted living is designed with the goal of maintaining its resident’s independence for as long as possible. When in assisted living, the residents can adorn their room or living space, eat whenever they want, participate in whatever activities that interest them, and generally live as they want. The reason for this is because assisted living facilities provide basic amenities like meals, housekeeping and such, which gives their residents a lot of free time to do as they want.

Assisted Living is just a Nursing Home

Another myth that goes around is people equating assisted living to nursing homes, when in reality, they are distinctly different. The major difference between the two is found in their main purpose. For assisted living, the main purpose is to provide help with activities of daily living that may otherwise be difficult or dangerous for a resident to do their own. On the other hand, nursing homes provide the highest level of care, with the main purpose of helping people with major medical conditions and needs. Besides, assisted living comes in different forms – including independent living such as senior apartment San Jose CA.

It is Cheaper to Stay Home

Once again the opposite is often the case, especially when you consider the amenities and services provided in an assisted living community. While staying home and having your family care for you might seem less expensive, the truth is it isn’t. Monthly expenses to maintain a home is already high enough, and when you add expenses of possible at-home care costs, that monthly expenses triple or worse.

Assisted Living Communities are Filled With Sick and Dying People

The reality of this is that a lot of people see assisted living as an opportunity for something different, it isn’t where you come to wither away, and rather it offers opportunities for new learning, exciting activities, and a new phase of life. Furthermore, through the various activities like art workshops, book clubs, special outings, and meeting new people with various mindsets, there’s an increase in mental stimulation and wellness.

Losing Touch with Friends

This is far from the truth, which is, that assisted living encourages and offers an active social life, as well as staying connected with your friends. This is further improved if you choose an assisted living community located near the community you lived in.

Staff Writer; Jay Brown