The “BIG” Lie: Will the Real Christians Please Stand Up?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) A section of evangelical Christians continues to enable Donald Trump’s mistaken beliefs about a stolen election.

Donald Trump: whom the Washington Post counts 30,573 false or misleading claims in four years while president of the United States; will not stop lying about things, especially his losing the 2020 election. Unfortunately, several predominantly white evangelical congregations are helping to keep the “BIG” lie alive and vibrant.

Historically, evangelical congregations have been a powerful driver of grassroots political engagement within the movement on the right wing in politics as we know it.

The idea that the Democrats stole Trumps victory in the election of 2020 is not necessarily a new bone of contention. It is entirely different from gay marriage and abortion, which evangelicals typically rally around. Consider the controversy surrounding the leaked draft of a Supreme Court ruling that could muster an overturning of Roe v. Wade. Wait a minute…that is an issue in and of itself…let’s stay focused!

This writer has concluded, after reading a New York Times article which details how church doors have flung open to accommodate speakers who believe that Trump can still take back a solemn victory from Joe Biden, lending credibility to the activists who sound righteous even as they spread untruths loudly and proudly.

Trumps version of events has become part of a narrative about the left going overboard by bungling the 2020 election. Let me tell you, from the perspective of people with supposedly strong Christian values… You just cannot make this stuff up!

Trump told an audience in Ohio; at his most recent rally that the election was a fraud. He was speaking in support of J.D. Vance, a former detractor and present-day conspiracy theorist.

Don’t accept my word for it…Let’s look at the facts: According to a November poll by the Public Religion Research Institute, 60% of white evangelicals still believe the election was fraudulent. White evangelicals make up Trumps most loyal base of supporters.

This writer was astounded to hear from my research team that no other Christian demographic group believes Trumps claims at such a high rate. After President Joe Bidens victory became official, Paula White, a popular Christian evangelist, carried out a prayer service. She and other ministers asked God to reverse the outcome of the election. No, you did not read that wrong. Reminds me of a passage from the bible that reads: “If you regard iniquity in your heart when you pray God doesn’t hear your prayers.” What sense would it make for Him to respond in kind to lies?

Paula White served as Trumps spiritual advisor. She is also a televangelist based in Florida. Unfortunately, Paula White is one of multiple big-name evangelical leaders promoting what has become to be known as the aforementioned “Big” lie.

Let’s look at another top evangelical leader who is connected to the January 6 insurrection:

Greg Locke pastors the Global Vision Bible Church, Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Locke and another conspiracy theorist; Alex Jones were speakers at a Washington ‘Rally for Revival’ beside Alex Jones. This rally was a significant event for Trump believers.

The rally took place in Washington on the eve of January 6. Locke prayed for the violent and disgraced right-wing group the Proud Boys on that day. Locke also prayed for Proud Boys’ leader Enrique Tarrio. Mr. Tarrio is now facing conspiracy charges in connection to his participation in the insurrection on Capitol Hill. This is according to a creditable New York Times report.

Locke leads a comparably small congregation but enjoys millions of followers on social media.

He is one of the pastors who stood on stage during the Reawaken America tour. They were at least a dozen.

The tour was a roadshow that presented a mix of far-right republicans, election conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, and leading Trump supporters.

One of them was Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. Flynn was a key personality in the audacious bid to overturn the 2020 election.

Just this month, a preacher opened a Michigan prayer rally with a prayer that stated his belief in Trump as the “current and true” president of the United States.

Later, there was a ‘flashpoint’ broadcast from Oral Roberts University. Christian nationalists gathered there by the thousands. Speakers ranted and whined about the stolen election of 2020.

As a practicing Christian this writer is always mindful of words my mother would say when I or one of my siblings would respond to her inquiry with an untrue rejoinder; she would say whimsically: “God has an accurate record! He will be the final judge!”

This writer believes that the reluctant; alternative fact believing, Evangelical Republicans are going to have a hard time trying to explain their support of Mr. Trump or the 30, 000 plus lies, half-truths and innuendo that makes up the base of support for his so-called Christian believers that have bought in to the reality of the “BIG” lie! Sad!

Staff Writer; Stanley G. Buford

Feel free to connect with this brother via Twitter; Stanley G. and also facebook; http://www.facebook.com/sgbuford.