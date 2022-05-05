Homme+Femme Launches Kentucky Derby® Collaboration.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Black-owned streetwear brand, Homme+Femme launches highly anticipated Kentucky Derby Collection in collaboration with Churchill Downs for the 168th Run for the Roses™. Collection will be live to shop today at HommeFemmeLA.com at 6pm PST / 9pm EST!

The collection includes letterman jackets, workout blazers reminiscent of varsity sweaters, t-shirts, and trucker hats offering an inclusive entry point into the world of elite horse racing. The designs uses imagery of roses, horses, horseshoes, depictions of Black horseman, and trophies incorporated into Homme+Femme’s signature streetwear pieces. This collection celebrates the prestige of the Kentucky Derby while calling back to the Black legacy of the Run for the Roses™.

This collaborative capsule elevates the rich and historic traditions of the Kentucky Derby through the unique, modern lens of streetwear fashion. Designer Drew Evans pulls from the legacy of Black horsemen and the Kentucky Derby as a main source of inspiration recognizing that 15 of the first 28 winning jockeys of the Derby were Black.

“Kentucky meets Compton with a collab for one of sports’ most iconic events” says Homme+Femme Founder, Drew Evans.

Homme+Femme Designer, Drew Evans, and Kentucky Native, Valerie Bruce, formed an unlikely duo when teaming up for the collection. Valerie shared her love and knowledge of the Kentucky Derby with Compton-raised Evans to inspire him to pursue a collaboration with Churchill Downs. Valerie’s diverse knowledge of the sport pairs with Evans’ vision to create a collection rooted in celebrating the tradition of the Kentucky Derby, the sport of horse racing, and the Black legacy at Churchill Downs.

“Being able to highlight the Black legacy of the Kentucky Derby through this capsule is special to me and my brand. I am very thankful to be the one with the opportunity to do that,” says Homme+Femme Founder, Drew Evans.

Prices range from $60 – $600. Shop the collection at HommeFemmeLA.com.

Homme+Femme was founded in 2013 with its roots embedded in the diverse street and luxury cultures of Los Angeles. The French name, which translates to man and woman, signifies the premium lifestyle the brand aims to curate with each collection. Founder & Designer, Drew Evans, takes cues from the history of hip-hop, Homme+Femme instills nostalgia into every silhouette, offering products that are forever evolving. At its core, Homme+Femme celebrates community, creating clothes made by young, creative minds for the modern trendsetter.

About the Kentucky Derby

The?$3 million?Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in?Louisville, Kentucky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for three-year-olds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in?North America?and the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown series. Also known as, “The Run for the Roses™” and “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports™,” the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horserace in the nation.?This year, the Kentucky Derby will take place on May 7, 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.KentuckyDerby.com.

For more information or interview requests, please contact margaret@michelemariepr.com.