Money / You are here: Home Business / How President Donald Trump and the GOP can take back America.

How President Donald Trump and the GOP can take back America.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Americans who voted for President Joe Biden are getting exactly what they voted for …

– Out of control inflation, with soaring gas, energy, food and housing prices.

– Open borders, with illegal aliens stealing jobs from citizens, causing a crime wave in every big city, ruining the health care and public-school systems, and overwhelming America with massive levels of unimaginable debt.

– Schools becoming centers of “critical race theory” brainwashing and transgender and sexual identity indoctrination, not education.

– Parental rights ignored and government taking over control of our children.

– Politicians and the deep state are getting more powerful while ensuring that the rich are getting richer by destroying the middle class. Not by accident, but as part of their plan.

– Instead of fixing the problems of murders, violence and homelessness destroying our great cities, Democrats are focused on gender identity, allowing confused biological men who identify as women to destroy women’s sports, while forcing government employees and our military to endure endless hours of “woke” social justice brainwashing.

– A lack of leadership by the United States has put the world on the brink of WWIII and nuclear war. Do you think Putin would have dared invade Ukraine if former President Donald Trump were still president? Not a chance!

My message to anyone who voted Democrat in 2020: This is what you voted for, and this is what you’ve gotten. Biden and Democrats have produced a toxic combination of stupidity, insanity and evil.

President Trump, while there are many things I love about you, one stands out: You don’t see people by the color of their skin, but you instead see them only as fellow Americans. You proved that as president when the policies you pursued and actions you took to “Make America Great Again” were clearly for the benefit of ALL Americans, and not just the privileged elite. You were great for working class Americans, middle class Americans and most importantly, black and Latino Americans. While Democrats were calling you “racist,” your policies created the lowest unemployment in history for blacks and Latinos.

With that said, the most important task now is to ensure that not only are you reelected in 2024, but that you are reelected with overwhelming political support in Congress. I believe you are uniquely positioned, in the history of America, to do that.

And the time to start is now!

Mr. President, I know you love rallies in stadiums with 20,000 to 80,000 screaming, adoring fans. And that’s great. We all love your rallies. But the fact is that you’ve already got the votes of virtually every conservative in America, of almost every Christian, of an overwhelming majority of working class and middle-class voters and a huge majority of white voters. They’re all coming out for the GOP House and Senate in November … and for you again in 2024.

What you need now, to lock down a landslide in 2022 and 2024, are more black and Latino voters. You have proven the ability to go beyond your base and actually change voters’ hearts and minds. Just look at the shift in the percentage of black and Hispanic voters who swung your way during your time in office. Look at the swing going on right now. Biden has turned a shocking number of black and Latino voters against the Democratic Party. A new poll shows 1 in 5 Democrat voters wants Trump back as president!

This proven ability opens the door for an opportunity to change the political landscape like this country has never seen. And it begins now in 2022. That opportunity is for you, former and future President Donald J. Trump, to go on tour, not where your supporters are, but into heavily Democratic areas of battleground states: Detroit, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Milwaukee, New York, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Portland, Seattle.

At each stop you will introduce some truly great Republican congressional candidates. Then, with your endorsement, you will win them, and later you, minority voters by discussing issues that will improve their lives: the economy, crime, drugs, immigration, education, parental rights, term limits and individual freedom.

What is this tour called? You already named it: “The Trump ‘What Have You Got to Lose?’ Tour.” Yes, I want you to tour the USA for the next three years appealing to black, Latino and minority voters! Fill stadiums with black and brown supporters. You’ve already got all the rest. Adding just a few million minority votes will win countless House and Senate seats, lead to a Trump-GOP landslide in 2024 and cement your legacy as the greatest president in history.

And it will drive Democrats and the mainstream media into fits of rage and insanity. Liberal heads will explode. That’s a pretty fun bonus.

Best of all, once you’re reelected in 2024, you’ll have a Trump-friendly GOP House and Senate ready to get to work passing everything we’ve ever dreamed of – especially a national voter ID law and a ban on ballot harvesting.

President Trump, it’s time to bet on black … and brown. This is how we change America, take America back and make America great again.

Written by Wayne Allyn Root

Official website; http://rootforamerica.com/