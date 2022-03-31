You are here: Home Health / Ayurveda for Neurological Issues: Can It Help?

Ayurveda for Neurological Issues: Can It Help?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Ayurveda is one of the world’s oldest medical systems. At its root, there’s the understanding that our ailments are caused by a lack of balance, which is why ayurvedic doctors focus on restoring health through a holistic approach. In particular, maintaining an equilibrium of bodily humors, or doshas, is key to prevention and treatment.

Given the prevalence of neurological illnesses ranging from headache to Alzheimer’s, many patients wonder if there’s an ayurvedic cure for these.

Neural System Diseases in Ayurvedic Medicine

Ayurvedic medicine links neurologic problems with a poor balance of vata, one of the three doshas in the human body. Associated with space or air, vata bears characteristics such as coldness and dryness.

Deranged vata dosha, often in combination with pitta and kapha, the other two humors, is believed to be the primary cause of many diseases. Here are just some of the issues:

common headache as well as migraine;

memory impairments;

seizures and tremors;

tingling and other abnormal sensations;

loss of sensitivity in certain body parts;

slurred speech, and more.

Get Ayurvedic Consultation for Relief

If you are interested in professional Ayurveda services, in particular Ayurvedic treatment for neural issues, the platform https://www.alveda.life/ should be your provider of choice. Work with a personal Alveda doctor to get diagnosed via an Ayurveda online consultation.

Apart from guaranteed appointments with your dedicated expert providing both video and text chat communication, the company offers you monthly Ayurvedic tips as well as special offers for subscribers.

Staff Writer; R.J. Brown