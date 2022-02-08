The Democratic plantation.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Political mudslinging is as old as politics itself. Indeed, it’s hard to imagine a world in which opposing sides did not lob insults at one another, especially when much is at stake. However, some charges go well beyond the pale. For example, one of the most egregious charges that Republicans level against African Americans is that we choose to exist on a modern day “Democratic plantation.”

Get it? Democrats enslaved Black folks, whereas Republicans fought to end slavery. Later, Republicans cheerily encouraged civil rights legislation, whereas Democrats were rabid segregationists. Black Democrats, then, choose to identify with the political party that kept us — literally and figuratively — in chains.

There is no way to sugarcoat the implications of being on said Democratic Plantation: African Americans are too stupid to know how each party has evolved during the last 60 years or so (not to mention the overly simplistic interpretation of Democratic and Republican stances going back to the antebellum period).

If that seems harsh, so be it. It is crucially important to understand the implications of what we think and say. For example, if I were to say that “A woman’s place is in the home,” the undeniable implication is that I favor denying economic opportunity to more than half the population.

To be clear, I have yet to meet even one Black person who has suddenly realized that he or she must “escape” said plantation, though the GOP loves to trot out former Black Democrats who have “seen the light” (i.e., have become Republicans). The fact is that the Republican Party is roughly 90% white — in a nation that is roughly 60% white. If they believe that Black folks are too stupid to know which party often countenances overt racism, the percentage of Black Republicans isn’t going to change much.

Beyond the numbers, consider the logic. If Black folks are indeed on a plantation, clearly, we are enslaved. Or, if one assumes that this analogy refers to the postbellum period, we’re sharecroppers. (Of course, even in the latter situation, African Americans often were prevented from simply “leaving the plantation.”) There is no interpretation of that analogy that isn’t extremely offensive.

Our political choice comes down to picking the lesser of two evils.

Despite a very spotty historical record on race, only one of the two major parties has ever had a Black nominee for president — much less an actual Black president. Just as importantly, nobody can even become the Democratic nominee for the presidency without support from African Americans. This is why Kyrsten Sinema will never be the party’s nominee. (Joe Manchin clearly isn’t interested.) Indeed, Joe Biden would be at home today if Black folks in South Carolina had not rescued his flailing campaign. We are the proverbial tail that wags the proverbial dog.

This leads me to another point. There has long been a legitimate complaint that Black folks’ needs don’t receive nearly as much attention given our importance to Democratic victories. This fact manifests itself in many ways. For example, the Democratic National Committee doesn’t spend nearly enough dollars with Black media. Also, we often feel as though Democratic politicians only show up when they need our votes. And, as we have recently seen, pointing out Republican racism (including their insistence on voter suppression) is no longer enough to ensure heavy Black turnout. As I’ve warned for several years now, the Democratic stranglehold on Black votes is increasingly slipping away.

Fortunately, there is time to correct this situation before the trickle becomes a flood.

Will Republicans benefit in the meantime? Not likely. Despite an uptick in the percentage of Black men who voted for Donald Trump in 2020, there is no evidence of a widespread move among African Americans toward the GOP. Do they really believe that we’re going to support a party whose members are complaining that President Biden openly stated that he’s going to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court? (Perhaps Biden should simply emulate Donald Trump by only nominating people of one race, but never say that he’s doing so.)

Unless there are drastic changes to the Democratic Party, the reality will be that we will simply stay at home. I’m not convinced that the Democratic leadership fully comprehends what this portends for this year’s mid-term elections, not to mention the presidential contest in 2024.

Perhaps they should talk with Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Written by Larry Smith