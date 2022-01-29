Misc. / You are here: Home Education / African Content Creators Creating A Digital Standard of Storytelling on the Web.

African Content Creators Creating A Digital Standard of Storytelling on the Web.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The vision of the continent of Africa is changing, more and more Africans are taking the roles of storytellers to change the narratives of what the world is seeing digitally of the people of Africa. Africans are content creators by blogging, podcasters, video bloggers, fashion and technology bloggers. There are a growing number of political content creators and educational advocates. Content is making great influences in the narrative and vision of African life as it changes in new roles.

“Your content is the shining star that attracts and connects people to your message.” @sherfranklin These words have important meaning because Africans are taking responsibility for the visions that are seen on digital platforms and social media sites. No longer does traditional media have the only say in what the world sees and learns each day and each week of Africa. Individual Africans can share their unique and authentic stories about their lives, their successes, their challenges and the changes that are coming with the changes in technology access and integration.

The digital stories of Africans are encouraging Africans that their thoughts, experiences, and convictions to share their story cannot stop. The opportunity to share life and cultural experiences must be written and blogged about to share a true story of African people, African civilization, African culture and African history.

Content creation continues to open doorways to intellectual exchanges, building thought leaders, creating communities of digital cohesion and uniting people of diversity. The upcoming free African Language Conference on Clubhouse is a representation of the power and beauty of over 1500 languages spoken on the continent of Africa and using technology to unite thousands if not millions of Africans to share their languages and their stories. Storytelling is not dead, it is digital, it is global and it’s foundation has come from Africa and continues on. The conference: “African Languages: Let’s Amplify the Continent’s Languages” unite people even if they have differences of ideas, religion or philosophy, blogging can be a connection.

Dates: Thursday, January 27 to Sunday, January 30 Platform: Clubhouse Organizers: Avishta Seeras and Ady Namaran Coulibaly Social Media Visionary: William Jackson

The connective power of blogging using digital tools allows Africans to share content not just locally, but globally. There was a time the only stories that came from Africa where from mainstream European media that did not share the African story in a positive light, with the use of Social Media and mobile technology truth, facts and openness can be shared. Michelle Atagana, editor of Memeburn, one of South Africa’s leading tech blogs has stated in terms of getting online, “I would say maybe in early 2004 and 2006, that was the emergence of blogging,” “If you want a magic period, I’ll say 2008 to 2009. This shows that Africa is not far behind in the world, there are challenges in wired and mobile infrastructures, but this is being addressed by collaboration with mobile tech companies, the military and even non-profit organizations that are servicing the people not just the corporations.”

The ability to share multimedia content makes more of an impression than just photos or videos itself. Content creators are using digital devices that share the passion, purpose, power and proliferation of what Africans are doing and growing as influencers.

The ability to share real time content, not just written text, but photos, video and multimedia elements makes a profound statement of truth and reality in Africa. American social media is based on the “social” aspects of communication. The day to day events that Americans go through, in Africa the range is different, content ranges from economic, educational, political and cultural exchanges that influence the dynamics of African life. Africans do not need to emulate or imitate Americans because their stories are totally different and the range of relationships across Africa are so dynamic that unless you live and breath the air of Africa people globally will never understand.

Because of the involvement of social media and dynamic digital devices world opinions will change and the mindsets and perceptions of African people will change. The more African people voice their passions and concerns the perceptions of African people will have to change to allow a more inclusive and equitable opportunities in commerce, education, politics and other key areas of growth. Africa needs to continue to grow itself outside of European colonization not just the physical, but the mental aspects of colonization; the mental thinking that Africans need Europeans, Americans, Asians or other cultures to be successful. Africans must continue to find their Voices, share their stories and build a foundation on intellectualism while building each generation to embrace, strengthen and flex their intellect, their creativity and develop through blogging innovative ideas from African young people.

Africa has a beautiful mission to build new and empowered educational leaders that will continue to move Africa into the 21st century and beyond. Education is the key to allowing Africans to apply the multi-talented skills needed to forge a new path. African higher education must work with youth, teens and young adults to mentor, encourage and inspire to prepare them for the future responsibilities.

Marvel comics is making millions from centuries old stories of gods, enhanced humans, men and women with animal skills and abilities. It is time for African storytellers to cash in and share their journeys and stories. The cognitive and emotional influence to African boys and girls to read an African story that shows their continent on a global platform and encouraging reading, literature, cultural pride and the need for the growth in writing/blogging by more African boys and girls.

There are millions of stories waiting to be told in Africa, it is up to African children, teens, young adults and even adults to start blogging to tell their stories before others grab them and tell a different version and reap the harvest. African’s have been denied for to long to tell their stories, now there is a platform and tools to amplify their voice to enable unity, collaboration and cooperation. Africans have a important story to tell and content creation can be done on multiple platforms to share the wealth of knowledge.

Staff Writer; William D. Jackson

