The best PDF editors in 2021.

(ThyBlackMan.com) With an excellent free pdf editor, altering pdf documents should be such an easy process. However, you do realize that there are many pdf editors out there. But, which one suits your needs perfectly? You most likely prefer a file editor with most of the packages required to complete an error-free document. At Lumin, we discovered such challenges and created the best pdf editor for all your school or work assignments.

Whenever you come across a pdf file, its appearance may slightly throw you away. Many people still wonder how possible it may be to edit such a document that seems to be cast in stone. Despite their “sophisticated” appearance, pdf documents are easy as cake. In 2021 and centuries to come, the best file editors should not only allow customers to open any portable documents but to also edit, annotate, add or subtract any details.

Pdf documents have undoubtedly improved how we read, understand, and share personal or business information. Besides, pdf documents are appealing, and they can be secured with an e-signature password.

In this guide, we introduce the nitty-gritty of pdf editing software. We also let you understand the best editor available. Most importantly, as a client, you should know which ones are free but fit all your file-editing needs, whether online or offline.

Main Features of PDF Editor Tools

A look at those newspapers or magazines always makes you wonder how come the pages have such stunning beauty and elegance? Let it be known that pdf file editors are utilized in creating and editing top-of-the-range designs.

If you ever want a professional style and presentability, you must be careful when searching for a tool to edit your files. Never miss the important features when purchasing a document editor.

We help you identify the main features you should be using in altering your files.

User-friendliness

An easy pdf editor is indispensable whether you want to edit files on an online or offline platform. The workspace must be elaborate, whereby users can toggle between multiple options without much of a hassle.

Everyday tasks should be performed effortlessly to be motivated to apply even the most complex document features. If you want to alter a file, ask for a pdf manipulator with a common interface and friendly to a starter.

Capacity to design and edit files

The best toolkit is capable of opening and viewing files and creating and editing files. A feature that allows you to input pictures, texts, and videos is the one you always wanted all along!

With Lumin, you don’t have to access your usual desktop-publishing tool because our all-inclusive kit can also add stamps, watermarks, e-signature, and footers to any type of document.

Capability to scan and Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Imagine a paperless office? Yes! It is possible to cut down the paper bulk already stuffing your workplace. You just have to buy or use the best free online pdf editor that can link with a scanner.

Lumin is a plus when it comes to digitizing, editing, and converting your sales reports, invoices or assignments.

You can also edit an image because a top-quality pdf suite can recognize words or special characters. Altering and creating a pdf document from an image is made simpler via the OCR feature.

Cloud integration

Regardless of computer advances, there are still software crashes in contemporary times. There are times your pc forces the pdf software to either freeze or crash. This is a risky affair because you will end up losing your unsaved edited work.

We’ve adequately taken care of this issue, and you can now edit pdf online free when connected to the Internet. You don’t need to restart your pc or clear the cache every time your offline tool crashes. You can now use our cloud-based services for free!

With our cloud integration feature, we can guarantee that your work will be saved even when the lights go off unexpectedly. Depending on your preferences, any edited documents are automatically saved in real-time in Lumin, DropBox, or Google Drive.

In this article, we assist you in assessing which pdf tool is preferred among the four best in 2021.

Adobe Acrobat Pro DC

This is generally the best editor tool for whatever place you want to change a document. It is excellent for Windows, Mac, or mobile users. It has a trial version that lasts only 7 days, but you’ve to subscribe for premium features.

If you can’t find an easy kit for your Android, Mac, iPhone, or Windows pc, we’ve got you covered. Lumin lets you edit pdf file online without having to pay or subscribe.

Xodo PDF reader

Don’t swallow the line, hook, and sinker because Xodo is not only a reader but a file creator and editor. You can add, change, subtract, annotate images and texts into your documents across pcs or cell phones.

However, even though Xodo operates on a cost-free selling point, it is laggy and unreliable for complex projects.

PDFpen

Apple enthusiasts have a reason to smile because this editor is purposefully tailored for them. Thanks to the developers, PDFpen is the best document editor in the iOS network. A customer can view two files simultaneously across different screens with this suite.

It allows free scribbling and alterations to your files comfortably. The drawback here is that this editor is limited to iOS users and is neither free nor cheap.

PDF-XChange Editor

Ever wanted to edit files but had no money left to use? We advise you to try PDF-XChange Editor. Besides the fact that you won’t spend a dime, this kit offers above normal features.

You get a user-friendly interface topped up with standard features and a smooth working process to view, edit, add and e-sign your files. However, to download PDF-XChange Editor, you need to pass through a terror experience on the vendor site with this suite.

Challenges associated with pdf editor for pc and how to solve them

With a Lumin pdf toolkit, it is also possible to edit pdf file and still maintain its native format whether you open the document on your Mac, Windows, iOS, or Android devices. Although altering files is simple, pdf assignments can cause headaches.

Here, we present the top 2 challenges all users have reported and also share the most viable solutions. Read on for useful tips.

Is it hard to move items?

One of the prominent challenges everyone faces with any pdf text editor is moving elements within a document. Initially, pdf files were meant to be static, and so this is why it has been difficult to move elements when altering your schoolwork.

However, our software developers worked around this obstacle and came up with a fix. With our cutting-edge pdf editor, we offer drag and drop alternatives so that you can rest easy as you move any elements within the editable file.

With this advanced yet simple-to-use feature, you can easily create a new pdf file or edit an old document. However, as you’ve noted, the editor tools are not similar. Different vendors have installed various functionalities.

Besides, you just need maximum flexibility when manipulating those pdf works. Kindly check us for the best pdf editor whenever you get down to applying your design chops.

Are fonts sensitive to changes?

You have rich experience editing Word documents and even using those funky fonts to make your work attractive. But, when it comes to pdfs, you find it difficult to play around with fonts.

One of the common challenges when dealing with pdfs is editing fonts. Fonts are uniquely sensitive to alterations, and any slight errors may create a big mess. Sometimes, new font changes may affect the formatting, but the final document will look messy.

No one wants to be labeled as a newbie, so we provide a pdf editor to help fix the font hurdle. Our simple kit allows anyone to use any font and change to the preferred font on the go or when they finish the editing process.

Since there is an assortment of fonts in your pdf tool, you may be unsure which font to apply to integrate with your document. Worry less because WhatTheFont can help you with font recognition within any file.

Bottomline

Lumin pdf editor can be installed on most devices as compared to other editor tools. Our pdf editor mac or pdf editor app has been designed to drop a touch of vibrancy into your files. When do you also need a free easy to use online pdf editor accessible anytime, anywhere? Make sure you contact us now for the smoothest experience.

Staff Writer; Bobby Moore