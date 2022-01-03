You are here: Home News / The Biggest Drug Dealers in the Black Community.

The Biggest Drug Dealers in the Black Community.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 5

(ThyBlackMan.com) My last meeting with former president Donald Trump in June of 2020 went viral and set off a media firestorm. Click on this link to see why.

The three radical liberal Black Democrat operatives I called out are truly the biggest drug dealers in Black America.

They are Roland Martin, Joy Reid and Don Lemmon.

The drugs they are peddling to the Black community is the drug of liberalism. They claim to be journalists, without evidence. They are in violation of every tenet laid out by the Society of Professional Journalism (SPJ). The SPJ is the Bible of journalism.

Every day these three violate the SPJ’s code of ethics. You can read them by clicking this link. According to SPJ, every journalist should abide by these rules: “…seek truth and report it, minimize harm, act independently, and be accountable and transparent.

Neither of the three Democrat operatives listed above meet the most basic of these code of ethics.

Roland Martin’s internet show is vile and vulgar with its language and verbiage and provide very little information that is accurate. When I called him out in front of President Trump, he decided to puff his chest out and challenged me to debate him on his show. I accepted, but he then decided to back out because he was too terrified to attempt to go toe to toe with me. Click on this link to read the details, with receipts!!!!

As if being a chicken wasn’t bad enough, how do you claim, with no evidence, to be a journalist and speak at a Democrat rally in support of a candidate while covering said event? I can’t make this stuff up.

Don’t believe me? Click on this link and go to the 48:20 timestamp.

This is why no one pays any attention to Martin. He is constantly peddling lies to the Black community in the form of liberalism, wrapped up in journalism which has proven to be one of the most toxic, addicting drugs to have ever been peddled to us.

According to several of my sources in the White House, Martin thought if he prostituted himself to help Democrats and sold-out Black folks Biden would choose him to be his press secretary. True story, he actually thought he was going to get that job!

Reid allows herself to be pimped by white elite liberals to spread the poison of radical liberalism into the Black community. Isn’t it amazing that a woman with African roots who truly doesn’t support the radical homosexual agenda was made to bow down at the alter of homosexuality to keep her job?

She was forced, like Roland Martin to go on an apology tour to beg for forgiveness from her massas

She is the left’s version of Candace Owens; no connection to the Black community, not well read, and can be counted on to say incendiary things about the Black community that whites wished they could say and get away with it.

Oh, and Joy, will you ever release to the public the alleged investigation you conducted regarding the alleged hacking of your computer about your views on homosexuality?

Don Lemmon thinks that white men are the biggest threat to America, especially to Black folks. According to him, “So, we have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them …”

I find this quite interesting. Lemmon is homosexual and sleeps with a white guy every night. So, if white men are truly the biggest terror threat in the U.S., why is he sleeping with one?

Dang, I forgot, terrorists can only be conservative. I guess Lemmon has never heard of radical liberal groups like: the Animal Liberation Front (ALF) or the Earth Liberation Front (ELF).

What is amazing about all three of these drug dealers is that in private they will admit that they don’t believe half the stuff they say in public. They do it because it pays well. You should hear how they talk when the cameras are not on.

They will make you sick to your stomach. I have seen it with my own eyes and heard it with my own ears.

Their constant infusion of radical liberal orthodoxy into the Black community has done more damage than any white guy with a hood over his head.

None of them have ever had the family of one Black person who has had a family member killed by someone in the country illegally; but they constantly push for amnesty.

They never ask Black elected officials about the rampant crime going on in cities controlled by Blacks: Baltimore, Chicago, St. Louis, and San Francisco. Yet, they constantly blame racism and white supremacy for all the ills of the Black community.

We have more Blacks in elective office now than at any point in the history of the U.S., yet Blacks are doing worse than we were under white rule.

Whites are not killing Blacks; Blacks are killing Blacks. Whites are not selling drugs to Blacks; Blacks are selling drugs to Blacks. Whites are not selling liberalism to Blacks; Blacks are selling liberalism to Blacks.

Blacks are not buying the radical liberalism being offered to Blacks. The question is, are conservatives ready to offer a viable alternative?

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; Raynard1223.