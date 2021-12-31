Money / You are here: Home Business / Secrets to Quality Night Sleep.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Insomnia is a health condition associated with challenges initiating sleep, not sleeping for recommended duration or poor quality of sleep. According to the Sleep Foundation, 35.2% of adults in the United States reported that on average, their sleeping duration per night is below seven hours. As a result, 50% of Americans reported feeling sleepy during the day.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) states that chronic insomnia leads to poor life quality, increase in rates of workplace accidents, reduced performance at work, and depression. You can clearly see that good sleep is essential.

Factors like stress, illnesses, or family responsibilities may interfere with your sleep. Although these factors seem difficult to control, adopting the following habits will improve your sleep:

Set and Stick to Your Sleep Schedule

Your sleep schedule should be between seven to eight hours. Ensure that you go to bed and wake up during set hours of your choice on a daily basis. If possible, maintain the schedule during your weekends and holidays. In case you make adjustments, do not increase the duration past one hour, as major changes may cause challenges when you resume work. Consistency makes your body used to the sleep and waking cycle.

Consider Taking Supplements

Supplements are capable of inducing relaxation and helping you fall asleep. This company has a range of supplements made from natural and safe ingredients to relieve the stress you may be feeling and relax your mind. Taking melatonin supplements may relieve sleep issues such as difficulty falling asleep and inability to keep sleeping for the required number of hours.

Melatonin supplements can help regulate your body’s clock and your sleep-wake cycles. It’s important to note that melatonin supplements are not for long-term use, and should only be used for a few weeks or months, as directed by your physician. Use the supplements alongside practices that improve your ability to sleep for the best results.

Ensure Your Sleeping Space Is Restful

Your bedroom should be quiet, dark, and cozy for ideal sleep. To keep your room dark, switch off all the lights and electronic devices that emit light. Avoid any devices that make noise in your room or wear earplugs. You should also have clean bedding, and the paintings or decorations in your bedroom should encourage you to relax. You may purchase an air conditioner to help you regulate the bedroom temperature.

Choose Your Food and Drinks Wisely

Both hunger and being too full before bed will cause discomfort, resulting in an inability to get quality sleep. Stimulants such as caffeine and nicotine also remain active in the body for hours, which can interrupt sleep. While alcohol induces sleep at times, it may cause you to wake up later in the night and you will have trouble falling asleep afterwards.

Endnote

Once you realize that you suffer from insomnia, take time to identify the potential causes. Depending on the identified cause, one or more factors in this article will help you address your lack of sleep.

Staff Writer; Terry Brown