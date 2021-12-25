You are here: Home Ent. / The Discography of Kendrick Lamar Ranked.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Kendrick Lamar is one of the top three rappers of this generation and one of the greatest lyricists of all times. Where the Compton, California MC ranks is a story for another time but over his more than ten-year career, he has given us some great songs and classic albums. He has shown that he can shine by himself and with his Top Dawg partners. The only argument that I would have about Kendrick’s catalogue would be the lack of music that he put out compared to the other two top rappers. J. Cole has put out close to twice as many projects as Kendrick and Drake has put out over three times more.

This aside, no one doubts his ability at all. Kendrick has four projects that will be ranked on this list. The “compilation” that he dropped, Untitled Unmastered, was a very good listen. It was said that the album was made up of tracks that was left off of To Pimp a Butterfly, and while I won’t go as far as to say that I liked it more, I will say that Untitled Unmastered is a far easier listen than TPAB.

4. Section .80 (2011)

Kendrick has a mixtape before this one came out but this is the first one that is considered a studio release. This was my first experience of Kendrick back in 2011. I was listening to Pandora and a song off of this album came on. I was instantly hooked. I had to know who this rapper is. This is rare for me because usually everyone sounds so similar that it was a real breath of fresh air to me.

Upon listening to the album, I was very impressed with me. This is actually my third favorite album of his but because of the impact of some of his other albums, I could not bring myself to put this album over any of the others.

The album has some heavy hitter album cuts which I love and to me, the start of one of the greatest (if not the greatest) continuing stories in hip hop with “Keisha’s Song”. That song is perfect and the way that he tells the story makes you feel like you are standing by a tree nearby watching the whole thing play out. This album shows a lot of Kendrick’s natural rapping ability but don’t show much of his range as a hit maker and versatile artist, which he begins to show more and more of in his later projects.

Must listen songs: A.D.H.D., Ronald Reagan Era, Keisha’s Song

3. To Pimp a Butterfly (2015)

Kendrick Lamar’s most critically acclaimed album is number 3? This must be a mistake! It’s not. While many people hold this as Kendricks best album hands down, I clearly don’t. This album was right in the middle of the Black Lives Matter movement and a lot of racial issues happening. This album probably was not the only one to speak on this and many other issues involving black culture but it was certainly the best one.

Upon release, it was the right album from the right person at the right time and I think that on its own, it’s a great album, but it was boosted because it did talk about uncomfortable topics when other artists did not want to talk about them, especially on such a big stage. Because of this, I commend Kendrick for this body of work. It not only delivered a message but did it all while embodying the whole of black music including funk, soul, and spoken word.

While the message was powerful, I cannot ignore that for me, the mood for the album was too similar across the board. While every song sounded different and distinct, for the most part, they had the same content matter for most of the songs. Also, there are parts of the album that if you are not fully awake, it won’t do you any favors on helping stay wake.

Something else that weights very big on the album not being higher is the replay value for TPAB. When I first listened to every other Kendrick Lamar project, as soon as the last word on the last song was said, I let it roll back over to the first song instantly no matter how late it was or what I had to do the next day. For this album, I knew by a little over half of the album down, that when I got finished listening to the last song, I was not listening to it all the way through from the beginning again. This was not because it was a bad album, it was great, but it just wasn’t the easiest listen.

Personally, I rate replay ability over content 100% of the time on any album. Of course, I went back to listen to the album the next day and the day after, but to compare this to both of his previous projects, I probably listened to those whole albums more in two days than I listened to TPAB in a month. I’m just not that hip hop fan that always want to hear about the most deep and complex lyrics and topics at all times of the day. There is a time and place for that, and it is not many times and places for me. I’m not going to listen to it while I drive, work, play the game, or in a social setting with friends. What would that leave?

One of the best parts of the album, and worse that I figured out later on, is the song u. I would later find out that this is the last part of the “Keisha’s Song” story that started on Section .80. The song is crazy and chaotic at times and I love the beginning of the second part where the lady starts signing with the cleaning lady banging on the door. It was a great bridge for one of my favorite songs on the album. BLM anthem “Alright” is also a banger and would say that the album could’ve did with more of these songs but it is fine the way that it is.

Must listen songs: Alright, Momma, The Blacker the Berry

2. Good Kid, M.A.A.D City (2012)

Kendrick’s first major studio release after he got signed to Interscope and got the proper co-sign from west coast legend Dr. Dre (not that he needed it). The sound from his first album to this album is not the biggest jump, but there is a wider range of production and richer sound on this this album. This can be seen from many major label releases when you compare them to their independent work.

This album is something that is lost in today’s music scene as that it is a complete concept album and not just an album with a certain concept. The whole album basically takes place in a day in the life of a young Kendrick Lamar. The project opens with him getting his mom’s car and meeting a girl that he would meet up with later on that night. He goes through things like freestyling in the backseat with his boys, getting into it with a rival gang, taking a bad drug trip, and even a house robbery.

Each song takes another step in the day and is usually followed by the progression of the story at the end of the song. Something that I absolutely love about this album is how well the songs are put together from song to song. In many albums that release today, it’s just a bunch of songs that the artist likes that they put onto an album. On GKMC, every single song is carefully placed and is in that place for a reason.

The album had four singles for the album with the two hottest ones being “Swimming Pools (Drank)”, and “Poetic Justice ft. Drake”. These two songs were the perfect singles because they gave some of the vibes of the album without giving too much of it away. GKMC also contain the follow up to “Keisha’s Song” called “Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst”. This album is a front to back listen with a ton of replay value.

Must listen songs: Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe, Money Trees ft. Jay Rock, Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst

1. Damn (2017)

The latest album that Kendrick has dropped his the best one. I know that it is hard to say that someone’s most recent album is the best but it takes the hunger of Section .80, the song variety of GKMC, and the improved lyricism of TPAB and mixes it all together into one album that he named Damn.

Something that I loved about this album that more artists should do is make shorter albums and worry more about making every song on the album count for more than having many songs on an album with a few or a bunch of throw aways. This album is fourteen songs and not one of them are wasted at all.

Coming off of TPAB, I didn’t know where he would go. With Damn, he went for a happy medium. Many of the complicated lyrical schemes and word play was simplified without sacrificing the quality of the songs and his own artistry. A good example is the difference between Buffalo, New York rappers Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine. Style wise, Benny has more wordplay and schemes, Conway’s style is more straightforward and impactful because he doesn’t make the point so complicated while keeping a high level of lyricism.

The album also had an easter egg that was found by fans and later confirmed Kendrick himself. While in the studio, he and his producer actually made the album to be played backwards. He said if you play the album in reverse, you get the full story and a different rhythm to the album. Instead of it starting harsh and chaotic, it starts calm and reflective and winds up chaotic.

The album had great singles with “DNA”, “Loyalty ft. Rihanna”, and “Love ft. Zacari”. This album is a complete listen with no wasted space, great replay value, and it leaves you wanting more in the end.

Must listen songs: ELEMENT, LOVE ft Zacari, XXX ft. U2

Staff Writer; Tardell Swift

This brother is new to writing yet has many different interests such as gaming, hip hop, wrestling, and manga.

You can follow him on Twitter; PhirewoodGaming and keep up with his thoughts there as well.