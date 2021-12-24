Money / You are here: Home Business / What Is Cannabis Delivery and How Does It Work?

What Is Cannabis Delivery and How Does It Work?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Cannabis is legal for medical purposes in 36 states, with 18 states completely legalizing recreational use of cannabis (Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia and Washington). With that information in mind, there are many different ways you can purchase cannabis in these states. One of the most popular methods has proven to be cannabis delivery.

What Is Cannabis Delivery?

Mostly self-explanatory from the name, cannabis delivery or marijuana delivery is a service for the distribution of cannabis by way of delivery. There are different ways this delivery is accomplished; you can have it delivered by hand or even have the cannabis mailed to you.

Within these delivery services, you can order both medicinal and recreational cannabis. These services and their business models usually differ from state to state, as they have to abide by the law of each state (even though they have legalized cannabis, they don’t all have the same laws regarding it).

The cannabis delivery business has actually proven to be one of the most profitable businesses in the past few years. Not only are people more comfortable ordering their cannabis from home, the same way we order food, but we’re also safer for it. This became particularly apparent during the pandemic, as more and more people started using cannabis and alcohol (which is certainly a concerning bit of information), but this means that cannabis and alcohol deliveries witnessed a 300% boost!

Many of these deliveries don’t only offer cannabis, but also edibles. Because of all of these benefits, most experts believe that cannabis delivery will remain the primary way of purchasing cannabis even after the pandemic!

How Can I Order Cannabis?

However, ordering cannabis isn’t as simple as ordering a pizza. Firstly – you don’t have to be an adult to order pizza! In some states, you need to be at least 21 to buy cannabis (be it in a store or via delivery), other states only require you to be 18. When you’re ordering cannabis, you’ll have to provide verification (ID or driver’s license is usually enough). There are some states, Arizona and Colorado, for example, that will require you to register as a cannabis consumer with the state.

Many states have different regulations regarding cannabis. California, for example, doesn’t require any form of registration and you can buy as much cannabis as you want as long as you’re at least 21 years of age. Obviously, cannabis delivery services have to abide by these laws.

Additionally, cannabis delivery usually isn’t as quick as food delivery, so you should plan to order in advance. It may sometimes take a few hours for the delivery service to get to you. Most of these services also offer the option of buying edibles off their site. These are becoming particularly popular, but they might require a longer wait if the delivery service doesn’t have any on hand.

Concerns About Ordering Cannabis

A possible drawback of buying cannabis through delivery instead of buying it yourself in a store is that you can’t smell-test it in advance. Most experienced users can tell a lot about the strain before they even try it just by smelling it – this isn’t an option with cannabis delivery. These websites, however, usually have detailed descriptions of their cannabis, so you usually know exactly what you’re ordering when you order it.

They also have many strains, and you can usually buy CBD as well, not just cannabis.

One of the most important questions anyone can pose regarding cannabis delivery is the safety of it all. Because of so many safety concerns about this business, most businesses will only hire licensed employees with background security checks and strict legal measures. It’s highly unlikely that any of these services will make the mistake of selling cannabis to a person who can’t use it legally.

Crime regarding cannabis delivery isn’t that common – there are documented instances of criminals robbing cannabis deliverers, but there still isn’t a case of a customer being robbed during a delivery. Most of these crimes happened at night, so the best piece of advice you can get is to schedule your delivery during the day.

Cannabis delivery is a giant step towards cannabis, especially that for medical purposes, being more available than ever. Medical marijuana has now been legalized in 34 states (and counting) and it’s helped many with both physical and mental health problems. The fact that we can nowadays buy cannabis and have it delivered to our front door without ever having to leave our home only shines a bright light on the future.

