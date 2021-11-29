Three Ways Your Break-Through Will Break Through.

(ThyBlackMan.com) A break-through is something that happens suddenly and changes the course of your life moving forward. Second Samuel 5:20 describes the experience thusly, “The Lord has burst through my enemies before me like a bursting flood…”

Whether it is your health, finances, family job, a break-through is coming! But do not be misled; a break-through usually happens in one of three ways: a break down, a break up or a break out.

Break Down

A break down is just that: things break down. Or, to use the Nigerian novelist Chinua Achebe’s words, “things fall apart”. When the prophet Amos foretold of the pending doom of Israel and the restoration of her blessings, he spares no imagery: “Strike the capitals until the thresholds shake, and shatter them on the heads of the people…” (Amos 9:1)

Sometimes things, relationships, goals, people etc. shatter. But always remember that when things fall apart, things are also coming together.

Break Up

Listen to the psalmist describe the agony of a break-up: “My own familiar friend in whom I trusted has lifted up his heel against me.” (Psalm 41:9). Have you been there? Has someone walked out on you? Whether romantic, business, interpersonal or relational, these types of break ups can become fertile ground for ‘break-through’ when we remember that Christ himself experienced the same kind of pain.

Break Out

A break out signifies a forced escape from a prison or jail. We all need to break out of something that has imprisoned us and held us captive to fear, depression and wrong-thinking. The writer of Micah in the Old Testament senses this, “…your leader will break out and lead you out of exile.” (Micah 2:13). What is it that you need to be released from?

Whether it is through a break down, a break up or a break out, God is faithful to His promises. The next time you read Jeremiah 29:11, read verses 11, 12 and 13!

For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope. Then you will call upon me and come and pray to me, and I will hear you. You will seek me and find me, when you seek me with all your heart.

Staff Writer; W. Eric Croomes

Pastor, author and coach, this man of god is a native of Phoenix, Arizona and is founder and executive pastor/coach of Pastor W. Eric Croomes Ministries and Infinite Strategies Executive Coaching, based in Fort Worth, Texas. SURGE into the New: Stand Up Reach God’s Excellence is Pastor Croomes’ new devotional. Reach Pastor W. Eric Croomes at www.pastorwericcroomes.com or his blog https://inspiredliving.health.blog/.