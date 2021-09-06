Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / Black Community REPORT THESE PEDOPHILES IN YOUR FAMILIES TO POLICE!

Black Community REPORT THESE PEDOPHILES IN YOUR FAMILIES TO POLICE!

(ThyBlackMan.com) Whenever you hear a sexual predator who is a grown man on YouTube accusing a woman in his age group of raping him, that should immediately raise a red flag. Not only should you be paying close attention to that man, but any intelligent person who has any sort of background in psychopathy, sociopathy, or works in the field of psychiatric care can immediately identify the mental underdevelopment and possible mental disease of a grown man who makes such a claim.

In these past three weeks, there’s been many online townhall meetings held among those in the so-called conscious community concerning the pedophilia that is rampant in the black community, and now, black women, are reassessing how we look at the very faces of men who are at least supposed to have some inclination of their role in protecting women and children, especially their own children, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and so forth.

What black women are forced to see is black male degeneracy in its full effect in the black community as well as the so-called conscious community. None of us can afford to any longer stand by idly and continue coddling pedophiles and sexual predators in our midst.

We see these sexual deviants on the Internet, hiding behind computer screens, pixels, and soundbites, constantly spreading misinformation and disinformation. Black families know who the pedophiles are in their midst. Instead of black families coming together and taking a stand against the predator who has molested children in the family, they would rather hide him for years and treat him like the pariah he truly is. Then, push him out of the door only to end up someplace else on the planet, or end up living in a woman’s residence with her children while continuing to use social media and the Internet to prey not only on women, but also underaged girls and minors.

If a grown-ass man is telling you that a woman raped him while he was a fully grown man and was at his full strength, you better run! That may be the first sign of a mentally unstable man. This is one of the major reasons why black women are turning up dead across the United States, because so many black women are dealing with mentally insane black males, many of whom have a criminal history, and were incarcerated in prison or remanded to a mental health care facility. We need to address this elephant in the room, because there are far too many black women and black children turning up as homicide victims.

I really think there must be put in action some sort of specialized attention coupled with aggressive treatment programs for black boys beginning from 1 to their adolescent years that target black male mental development. In addition to growing up in dangerous environments and often having negative influences around them, I feel like many black males (R. Kelly is a prime example) lack the type of mental development they need to survive as a species. Therefore, if black males are the least mentally developed by the time they reach the age of 18, this leads to the high risk in criminal and deviant behaviors that many black males display before graduating from high school.

The world is not going to coddle black boys. The system is not going to give black boys a pass based on critical race theory. Not only is it against black people’s best interest to continue protecting pedophiles in the family, but sexual deviance leads to higher cases of juvenile delinquency, drug addictions, incest, and teenage pregnancies. Defunding police departments is also against the black woman’s best interest, because if police are not responding to your area when a crime has been committed, this gives pedophiles, sexual predators, rapists, and murderers more of a leeway to carry out assaults and homicides in your neighborhood.

Since the pandemic, there are higher instances of domestic violence in black households. There is an increased rate in homicides, rapes, robberies, sexual assaults, and workplace violence. Usually, murder is the last resort whenever a child has been victimized by a sexual predator. Therefore, you see certain cases in which a boyfriend or spouse has killed the mother and/or child.

Critical race theory is not an acceptable argument for black male degeneracy, and why the black community continue protecting known pedophiles, rapists, and sexual abusers in our midst. As a survivor of childhood molestation, I don’t want to hear “due to people of African descent’s legacy of slavery and white supremacist subjugation, modern-day black males are conditioned to not control their bodily parts in keeping them from violating women, underaged girls, and minors.” If it takes changing current U.S. laws to extend the statute of limitations for sex offenders and pedophiles, and extending prison time, then so be it. I am no longer making excuses for black male degeneracy or a lack of mental development, especially when you commit crimes against children. If you act like an animal, you will be treated like one. Stop comparing yourself to the white male; we need to clean up our own house. Talking about how the white man commit more crimes than black men will gain you absolutely no sympathy from me.

If black women continue protecting their pedophilic sons, uncles, brothers, cousins, husbands, boyfriends, male friends, or even their fathers; then whatever knowledge you have of their victims, you’re complicit. Your silence is complicity in the abuse of minors.

Black families who have pushed their pedophile uncles, brothers, and other relatives out into the world because they didn’t want them around their children; when they abuse somebody else’s child, you are an accessory after the fact. Getting the problem out of your life did not make the problem disappear. You’ve only sent the problem packing and far away from you. And now, he is somebody else’s nightmare.

Why are black women who have been raped by their boyfriends continuing to protect them? Then, come on YouTube talking about how these men have victimized them but haven’t pressed any charges. It seems like black women are under a curse to protect black men at all costs. The question is, will it cost your life protecting a black man and keeping him out of jail/prison? How far would a black woman go to protect their pedophile brothers, cousins, uncles, boyfriends, or a spouse?

We’ve all stood witness to black male degeneracy at its finest, and now, it is time for the reaping. A great multitude of black sons, cousins, and younger people are going to end up in early graves, because there is a price to be paid for an entire nation filled with degenerate, ungodly practices. The reaping will sweep many black male degenerates away and, of course, black mothers and black families will be there to mourn your untimely deaths.

Because many black families are truly embarrassed by their pedophile uncles, and other older black males who grew up in an era where they saw their own fathers, grandfathers, and other male relatives molest and rape their daughters in the other room, they treat the “uncle” as if he is a walking disease, and don’t want him nowhere near any of their children or grandchildren, or any other child relative. These individuals often end up being cast out by their families, and whenever opportunity present itself, they groom unsuspecting women and their children. Pedophiles also engage in child pornography. Usually, pedophiles leave some sort of digital print. They cannot help themselves. Pedophiles also see themselves as victims, and see the child they’ve groomed, molested and/or raped as the victimizer or the predator.

Whenever you hear a grown man making accusations that a woman in his same age group raped them, that is cause for concern because usually this means he is projecting on the woman what he himself has done.

Until the black community clean up its dirt, call attention to, and report to local authorities all sexual predators and pedophiles they know, then calling attention to white people’s sexual predators and pedophiles is deflection, and a poor attempt to hide black male degeneracy and mental underdevelopment. Thus, R. Kelly currently stands trial in the state of New York for sex trafficking, because his family failed him when he was a child, and this monster is not the only one in his family who should be standing trial.

Staff Writer; Alberta Parish

One may find this sister over at; http://blackpoliticomedia.blogspot.com.