Brother Polight Arrest for Allegedly Raping 14-Year-Old: Pedophiles the Black Community Love TO Hide!

(ThyBlackMan.com) When the news first broke about Polight’s arrest in Miami following accusations that he raped his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter in a hotel room after supplying her with alcohol, I was not shocked. In fact, I wanted to know more about these charges against a well-known member of Sa Neter TV’s House of Konsciousness and the conscious community before I say anything publicly.

In the past few months, I’d heard stories about the sex trafficking in the conscious community by an individual who, in 2010, was robbed in New York by members of the conscious community who lived in Harlem at the time. Everybody in the know has some knowledge that sex trafficking is one of the many underworld activities those in the black conscious community and those in Hollywood including Black Hollywood has tried to keep hidden and a secret from many who are mere spectators and followers of the Sa Neters and Brother Polights of the world.

Atlanta is a hub for sex trafficking of women and children and just like New York and L.A., there are many in the entertainment industry who are directly involved in the sell and trade of women and children. Sex trafficking is a billion-dollar industry, and just as there are dirty lawyers who defend their criminally insane clients, there are dirty cops who are paid off by the sociopaths and psychopaths that deal in the sell, trade, and murder of women and children as well as many gay boys.

Why I’m not surprised that Polight has been able to hide his pedophilic activities from the masses while moving around freely in the black community is because many men and women not only condone pedophilia and degenerate behavior, but at some point, they’ve also participated in debauchery, and if not, they’re protecting themselves from being implicated as accessories to crimes after the fact against children and underaged girls. Right now, all persons connected to Brother Polight will be possibly analyzed and scrutinized by the FBI, and other law enforcement officials as it relates to the current charges against Polight.

Polight’s former affiliation and indoctrination with the Nuwaubian Nation will indeed increase the spotlight on him due to the founder of the Nuwaubians, Dr. Malachi Z. York, who currently sits in a maximum-security prison having been convicted on charges stemming from child rape to RICO charges and sentenced to 135 years. It is no doubt that Dr. York’s young protégé was trained by him, indoctrinated by him, and learned how to be a “proficient” sociopath who the black community has protected for many years. Individuals already possessed with a degenerate mindset tend to gravitate toward New Age philosophical teachings that foster pedophilia and view sex between an underaged girl and a man of legal age as lawful. It is old black men standing on the block in the early 1900s through the present day who taught the younger males that it was natural for older men in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, etc. to engage in sex with minors as young as 10. In the late 1800s, it was the norm for older men to marry little girls as young as 10 years of age. Child marriage persists today in the United States. At the turn of the century, the brothels were filled with little girls that grown men used as sex toys. Many of these girls carried the most horrible of diseases such as syphilis, and other incurable maladies. The evidence supporting my last couple of statements are the current child brothels in countries such as India and Pakistan.

Many black males already trained and programmed by way of New Age philosophers that also uses the Bible and Qur’an to justify their perversions with minors and underaged girls see no harm in their ungodly and unlawful activities. The neurons not firing off correctly in their brains have created a warped sense of reality for many black males who think it is okay to have sex with minors. Many don’t feel like they must adhere to current U.S. laws, because many don’t see themselves as beholden to the United States. They are sovereign citizens, according to many black males. Many believing they are sovereign citizens believe themselves to be independent of the laws of the United States.

In the United States, the age of consent is between 16 and 18 years old. Black men, due to their lack of mental and emotional development, and lack of respect for current U.S. laws regarding statutory rape, rape of women, and sex crimes against children, tend to break these laws often as they believe like Polight that they are not beholden to these laws. And it seems the older they are, the harder it is to convince black males that it is wrong to have sex with 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15-year-old girls including their own daughters or stepdaughters.

I honestly think that many of these old n@@gas on YouTube and other social media platforms that don’t have much to say regarding recent sexual assault and sexual battery allegations against Brother Polight are pedophiles that never got caught. Many were never turned in to the police by their families, and never served one day behind bars on any charge of molestation and/or rape of a minor. Black families often hide their pedophilic sons, fathers, grandfathers, etc. To protect these degenerates, black women have remained silent about the sexual assault, molestation, and rape of minors that have occurred inside their own homes. Many black girls are victimized often by male relatives, and black women help to protect these male relatives from any prosecution or legal remedy. Black women are good at protecting their sons, husbands, and boyfriends from a system that once strung them up on tree limbs. Since the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863, black women have been protecting black male degenerates in their communities and in their families. In addition, some black males accused of raping white women back then were guilty. The only difference back in those days versus our present time is justice was swift. White mobs often came to the jails, and dragged them out of the cell, and strung them up on trees, and they were lynched. Some black men were innocent, but there were those who were not innocent.

They say a hit dog will holler. Just as there are men who has a platform that doesn’t publicly condemn pedophiles like Polight, there are those who come out in defense of pedophiles. There are men who come out in defense of other males who abuse and rape women. Watch these old n@@gas who pretend they love black women and black girls but come out their mouth defending pedophiles who rape little girls and boys. Watch these old n@@gas who self-incriminate, or try and make excuses for pedophiles, or tell a story about having been accused themselves. I think that all these old n@@gas who are former members of the Nuwaubian Nation are pedophiles. Many just haven’t been caught, and many avoided prosecutions by the Feds when they began investigating the Nuwaubian Nation and its leader Dr. York who had moved his organization to Putnam County, Georgia in the late 1990s.

Many ex-cons make up the pro-black conscious community. Many pedophiles also make up the pro-black UN-consciousness community. Many have been to prison for various crimes ranging from embezzlement to murder. To this very day, many ex-felons, especially in the conscious community will lie to your face and tell you that they weren’t guilty of any of the charges brought against them. Many move around in and out of the conscious community and will play any role deceiving unsuspecting persons. Because many black males have checkered histories or have been compromised in one way or another, they usually end up as police informants who ultimately take down the big fish in exchange for their freedom and personal safety. Many have learned to play a certain position or role well within the community to gain the trust or loyalty of a certain audience or the attention of their targeted group. They wear a mask, and will assume new identities, as they move among their targeted group. Many, already unhinged mentally, have the capacity to commit rape of a minor. Then, turn around and convince others that they never committed such a crime.

The only thing the black community has done by protecting these young and old pedophiles and rapists is create generations of broken young girls and women who often lack integrity, cape for pedophiles and sex abusers, and end up victimized by sex traffickers and other likeminded sociopaths who deal in the business of unlawful sex with minors including boys all over the country. Atlanta is one city known for trafficking gay boys. Many move to this place hoping to make it big in the entertainment industry but wind up on the boulevard of broken dreams and having to sell their soul to pay rent, as they realize that Atlanta is expensive, and no one gives a rat’s buttocks whether you survive or not.

These old n@@gas on YouTube caping for pedophiles or conspicuously silent when it comes to recent allegations against Brother Polight (aka Michael Noak); many of them are possible witnesses or accessories to past crimes committed against children and women, or they’ve engaged in unlawful sex acts or behaviors that could’ve landed them in jail and, subsequently, prison. No black male in America should be caping for a pedophile, and you shouldn’t make statements that are incriminating and could implicate you in an ongoing criminal investigation. The Feds look at everything from new and old purchases, travel logs, phone records, text messages, e-mails, and people around you. None of your family or acquaintances is safe from scrutiny by the FBI, and your local police officials.

Defunding police departments would only hurt black women and black children, as there are renegades among us just like the Taliban who are wild men and would do to us what the Taliban is currently doing to women and children in Afghanistan. These renegades among us must be stopped and imprisoned in the event they harm any human being whether by sex trafficking, rape, child murder, child molestation, and murder of adults. No one in this country should be able to roam in packs like the Taliban is currently doing in Afghanistan and seize and rape women and small children out in the open and condemn human beings to slavery. If that is your idea of an independent all-black nation, then I’d rather remain under the current system and its laws. I’d rather not become the black man’s next female victim in an all-black dystopian society.

Staff Writer; Alberta Parish

One may find this sister over at; http://blackpoliticomedia.blogspot.com.