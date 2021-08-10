Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / Ole Liberals Show You What They Really Think of the Country (And You).

Ole Liberals Show You What They Really Think of the Country (And You).

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) It was a scandal, a disgusting scandal that swept through Major League Baseball (MLB) over the weekend – some horrible, horrible, probably Republican voting, definitely Trump supporting monster started screaming the N-word at a black player in the 9th inning of the Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins game. What a jerk, right? Only it wasn’t true, it didn’t happen. But what did happen is it gave everyone a look at how leftists view the rest of us and the country.

Remember that video a couple of years ago that just had one word repeated over and over, either “yanny” or “laurel” depending on what was in your head? Honestly, whichever one of those words you made yourself think is what you would hear, even though the audio you were hearing was the exact same thing. What happened in Colorado was a bit like that, only it went deeper because it exposed what the listener thinks of the country and their fellow Americans.

When you watch the video you hear the yelling, but you likely didn’t pay any attention to it because it came from the crowd and who cares what crowds yell during a sporting event? The play-by-play guy, however, thought he’d heard the N-word and announced to the world he wanted to “apologize” because the audience “heard some horrible language that doesn’t belong anywhere on our broadcast, as far as I’m concerned.”

Personally, I love the “as far as I’m concerned” part. Is there someone involved in the broadcasting of MLB games who thinks racial slurs should be a part of the broadcasts? If so, I think we’d all like to know who these people are.

Putting that aside, what no one actually heard in that video was the, in fact, the N-word. The man was screaming for the mascot of the Rockies, something called “Dinger,” which is basically a guy in a costume you’d find at any MLB game. When you watch the video with that in mind you hear it, plain as day. The N-word is gone… because it was never there.

It’s the power of suggestion, but it also demonstrates what the left thinks of this country and the people who are citizens of it. We’re all racist pigs, period. White people in the U.S. are so full of racism that every once in a while, in public and in a crowd, some white person boils over and has to scream the N-word at the top of their lungs and no one around them does or says anything about it.

The option is so patently stupid as to be laughable. Imagine the most black person-hating racist your mind will allow you to construct. Would that person go to a baseball game and suddenly start screaming racial slurs in the 9th inning? Doubtful, on all accounts.

If you believe this person was screaming the N-word, you’d almost have to believe they literally just woken up from a coma in the 9th inning, a coma they’d been in since 1946 – the year before baseball was integrated. That being unlikely, and with us knowing what the truth is now, we’re left with the reality of how leftists view everyone who isn’t one of them.

The Colorado Rockies, MLB, and pretty much every “news” outlet ran with the story of it being a racial slur yelled at a black player. “The n-word was shouted multiple times from the stands Sunday at Denver’s Coors Field during a game between the Colorado Rockies and the Miami Marlins. The incident occurred while the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson, who is Black, was at the plate in the ninth inning,” The Washington Post reported. There was no rush, no reason to not look into the clip or ask questions like, “If what I’m told I’m hearing is what I’m hearing, why does no one on cameral react like what I’m told I’m hearing is what I’m actually hearing?” or “Who the hell screams racist slurs in 2021?”

No questions were asked because the narrative was set, and it just so happened to fit directly into the larger narrative of the left – America is fundamentally racist.

Essentially, liberals are ready and eager to believe anything and everything bad about this country. That’s how you get Jussie Smollett. It’s how you get the Covington kids story. it’s how you get hoax after hoax reported as fact and screamed from the mountain tops, only to be corrected in the dark in the hopes that no one will notice that no one bothered to do any journalism in the process of reporting.

Democrats hate you, whether you’re doing anything they disapprove of or not. If you aren’t with them 100 percent, you are their 100 percent enemy. It’s not a matter of degrees, it’s a matter of fact. It’s better to start living and voting like it, and working to influence the votes of others now, before they turn the whole country into that baseball game and its aftermath. Because there won’t always be footage to prove them wrong, and common sense will never override the liberal narrative without irrefutable proof.

Written by Derek Hunter

Official website; http://twitter.com/derekahunter