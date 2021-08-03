History of Shirts.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There was no idea of shirts a hundred years ago. This is because the people used to wear fancy and expensive clothes. They wear such clothes because they thought that it will increase their looks and personality. But in today’s age people love to wear clothes which are easy to wear and also look good. Shirts are becoming very common nowadays. There are many types of shirts available in the market. You can wear formal shirts on some formal gathering or meeting or while going to office. You can wear casual shirts while going out on some informal gatherings and you can wear vlone T-shirts while going out for party with friends or you can also wear them while you are at home. The history of shirts is not very old but some of the phases are as follows:

1900:

It is the time when the shirts were introduced. The shirts were not introduced as a formal dress but it was introduced as a lightweight and easy to wear cloth. The shirts were used by labor because of its lightweight. The US army and navy also started to wear shirts and included the shirts as a part of their uniform. After the World War I, the shirts became more popular because of its price and lightweight.

1950:

After the World War II, the shirts became more popular and even the actors also started to wear shirts in Hollywood movies. This was a big boost in the popularity of shirts. Shirts were also being used for fashion.

1960:

The shirts were of a single color like red or white or black. People started to get bored from the single colored shirt. They started to print messages or some art on the shirts which was a new step. This also became very popular and people started to buy and wear more shirts.

After this new things were introduced in the shirts and the shirts continued to become popular. In current century, a new type of design and style is introduced in the market. You can choose your own fabric and your own design to print on the shirt. It means that you can design your own shirt. This is becoming very popular and is attracting many people. You can go to market and order your own designed shirt or you can simply order it on online store or website. Vlone is a store or website where you can get a variety of designed and printed shirts according to your demand. So, the history of shirts is old and it became popular in different stages. In today’s modern world many new designs and prints are introduced which make your shirt attractive which results in increase of your personality. Such shirts are not very expensive and you can find such shirts on normal prices because these shirts are becoming very popular and common these days. While buying your designed shirt you must check your budget and the fabric of the shirt. These two things are very important.

Staff Writer; Terry Carter