Money / You are here: Home Business / Top 5 Best States to Move to in 2021.

Top 5 Best States to Move to in 2021.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Are you looking for a change but still confused about where to move from your current place? Well, you needn’t be worried about it as we are here to help you out! We present you the list of top 5 states in the US as voted by the top rated cross country moving companies.

When anybody starts to look for places to move, they can quickly get confused. The problem is that there are so many options, but we don’t know which one is right for us. You need to check population density, median income, crime rate, education rate, and many more things before deciding to move to that place.

We have prepared this list on the above parameters so that you don’t have to check all of these things and sort out the best places. However, this list is not in any particular order but randomly arranged for you!

Colorado

Are you a person who is fond of the outdoors? If yes, then you will definitely like this place. It has incredible weather, fresh mountains, and an awesome environment. In addition, this place is having some renowned natural features like The Rocky and The Great Plains. Apart from that, you needn’t worry about its weather condition as well. The state of Colorado has an average of 300 days of sunshine and six months of skiing condition.

Being the 21st most populated city in the United States, it has a strong economy, making this state the 12th highest median income in the country. It is also home to big companies like Coors, Russel Stover, and Samsonite.

Utah

Are you a person who is fond of adventures? If yes, then Utah, located in the West region of The United States has many attractive places that you would like to visit.

It has national and state parks, ski resorts, landscapes, and how can we forget Salt Lake City, the capital of Utah! It is also the home of the Sundance Film Festival. Utah is one of the ideal places to live in the USA. The median income of this place is among the top in the country. If we consider crime rates, then it is the 16th safest state in terms of crime rates. 92% of the total population have high school diplomas. 32% of the total population have a bachelor’s degree.

Massachusetts

If you are wondering to move to a new state and also want the best education for your kids, then Massachusetts is the best place for you. This place is rated first in education and second in healthcare in the USA. You can earn a decent living here, and this is the first state to legalize same-sex marriage.

However, Massachusetts is a small state and has one of the highest population densities in the country.

New Hampshire

It is located in the New England Region of the United States and is one of New England’s gems. This state is the fifth smallest state and tenth least populous. The motto of this beautiful state is, “Live free or die.” You would be surprised to know that it’s easy to have an excellent financial future in New Hampshire, and many people earn respect and a good amount of money.

Apart from that, this state has the 8th highest percentage of millionaires and has the 17th highest median income in the United States. Moreover, it is one of the nine states with no sales tax, capital gains, and inheritance tax. The crimes rate is moderate. Despite all the modern amenities, the living cost of this state is quite affordable.

Maryland

It is named after Henrietta Maria. Henrietta Maria was known as ‘Queen Marry’ in England, and she was the wife of King Charles 1. This state is located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. It has an excellent higher education system. It is home to several historic and renowned private universities. John Hopkins University is considered the best university in Maryland. As of 2009 reports, 40% of the State’s General Fund was spent on education.

If we check the financial aspect of this place, then it’s also pretty good. Its income is owed mainly to its proximity to Washington. In addition, this state is having a highly diverse economy, including manufacturing, services, higher education, healthcare, and biotechnology.

Conclusion

Well, no one can tell you which place to move to as it ultimately depends upon personal choices. We have just provided you with the best places in the USA after considering different aspects. However, the final decision will be yours for sure and you can give them a try for sure depending upon your choices.

For example, if you are an adventure lover, you will probably choose between Colorado and Utah. However, for more clarity, you can talk to your relatives or acquaintance living in the place you are deciding to move to. This will help you understand whether that place is for you or not.

Staff Writer; Peter Brown