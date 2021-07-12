You are here: Home News / Black America is a Fatherless Child.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Ghostface Killah of the WuTang Klan made a song on his first solo album called ‘Motherless Child.’ Although not the original, it used a sample from a version recorded by O.V. Wright’s “?Motherless Child” which was taken from an old Negro spiritual from the times of slavery. The way I see it, a new stanza should be made to state ‘I feel like a fatherless child.’ Nothing against the song but rather a new accoutrement to express the emotions of the time. As such, this new verse or what ever one would like to call it is a more accurate reflection of the occurrences in the black American community over the past 50 years, for there are mothers, but fathers are as rare as the evasive sasquatch. And regrettably, it is all by plan to no benefit to the black community and a frequent intentional re-occurrence since slavery in the United States.

If I were on my INGSOC/Oceania sh#t, as proffered by the cultural status quo thought gods, I’d probably say that these white supremacists are out of control. But I won’t and will let the facts speak for themselves. If there are folk out their who believe that white supremacy is the greatest threat to this nation, then they must attribute it to an outcome of numerical fact. If such is the case, clearly, they were running wild in Chicago Independence Day weekend, where 108 were shot, of which 19 of were fatal and 13 kids among the wounded. Or the 40 shot this past weekend (including 11 fatalities). Surly must be white supremacist behind the 71 homicides so far in 2021 in Oakland. I could go on, but I reckon intelligent cats get the picture – white supremacy is not our nations biggest threat or problem and when you specifically carve out the black community, it is not even present. See, what we call domestic terrorism are gangs shooting up our streets, looters robbing our stores and rampant drug use, car jackings and homicides occurring in our community. The problem is not the weapon, rather the behavior of the individual. Guns do not have legs and are not walking down the street or driving cars shooting folk by themselves.

Politicians in these cities where crime is spiraling out of control talk the game but never put any action behind their words. If it requires actions, they are invisible for their only solution to all aliments is to claim racism, systemic racism or white supremacy. None of which make sense, for as I mentioned earlier, the crimes that we see on the rise and the inordinate deaths being tallied in the black community are not happening at the hands of white folk. In addition, I can say for certain they are not a consequence of 300 plus years of oppression or slavery.

To be historically accurate, what is happening is by design and any student of history should be able to observe such. The same folk that claim to be here to assist the helpless are the same folk who subjugate minorities of this nation. It is merely high-brow oratory that isn’t put into practice and it has been this way since the war between the states.

They have never given up the premise of skin color as political policy – they have just transformed or mutated it to something that can be palatable to their slaves in the house and field. They have pounded in our heads untruthfully that we who are generations from and never experienced slavery still suffer from it. Their beliefs about blacks from the formation of the KKK to reconstruction and Jim Crow to segregation has never altered, only the language has changed. The new thing is to teach ideology to maintain their true intentions as it pertains to blacks in this great nation. Specifically addressing everything other than the real issue that could facilitate change and this ideology being taught and shoved down our throats is inversely proportional what is needed for individual improvement which is having fathers in the home.

It is no secret that not having fathers raising their sons leads to the troubles that we see and experience in the black community. Always have and always will be. The kicker is that all of this always has come from the liberal left.

The left has made no secret of how they see and value black people. They always see us as helpless savages whom without their assistance cannot accomplish anything. This is the slave master mentality many speak off. In fact, when one hears someone saying that a person skin color makes them helpless, you should punch that trick in the mouth. These folks do not care about us and they are openly not shy about showing it. In DC, laws have been advanced that allows for the state to give children vaccines without their parents’ consent and equally as disturbing, medical journals are asserting that parents should not have a say in whether a child can decide if they want to have y osexual reassignment surgerr not. They are teaching our kids things, we as parents do not want them to know and giving them things, we do not want them to have. In Chicago, the democrat dominated teacher’s union and school board have decided to provide fifth graders and older condoms.

None of the aforementioned do anything to make America a better nation or black folk more self-empowered. They can only see what we experience in terms of crime and violence in our communities as esoteric: guns only. Never do they speak of or direct policy targeting the behaviors or the criminals carrying out these crimes for fear they might be called out for what they are – racist. This has been the penumbra of left since they decided to separate from the union. They speak of accuracy in history but will never mention that some of the largest slave owners in the United States were Black (See Joseph Pendarvis and Family, Antoine Dubuclet Jr., and William Ellison as examples). They assert that America was founded on slavery yet ignore that slavery was brought to America by the British crown. Additionally, there were at least five times from 1767 to 1774 the colonies attempted to abolish slavery, but the British Crown struck them all down.

Contrary to popular opinion, slavery was not singularly unique to the United States and North America. Over the centuries it has been carried out on six of the seven continents. During the 13th century, the Mongols enslaved millions and frequently sold them in markets across Eurasia. Mansa Musa, King of the Mali Empire in the 14th century and considered to be the richest man to have ever existed, owned slaves and took more than 12,000 with him on his pilgrimage to Mecca and became extremely wealth selling African as slaves. Slavery was also widespread in many West and Central African societies before and during the trans-Atlantic slave trade also. A true understanding of history in terms of U.S. slavery must acknowledge the fact many Blacks owned slaves from the time of the revolutionary war until the ratification of the 13th and 14th amendments.

They force our kids in schools that are broken. While at the same time reduce educational standards that will put us at a disadvantage with students around the world. They foolishly push that objectivity and coming to a correct math answer are oppressive yet they have the choice to send their kids to schools that avoid such lunacy.

I write this simply to say that what the left desires is right in front of our face. It has been continuous since the establishment of the welfare state. What we see is that each generation of blacks in America have fewer fathers in the home, more unwed mothers, higher rates of criminal behavior, teen pregnancy and less pride in ourselves. This is what liberal elites desire, and this is how they destroy communities and it is the same protocol that was used during slavery and the black codes in this nation. They see us as the proletariat, as a peasant uneducated underclass of serfs that do not deserve safe communities. Why do you think that it is mainly white liberals who live in safe communities that advance doing away with police? They are not that dumb not to know that those who bear the brunt of crime day and night don’t want that at all and don’t live where they live. They use the term gun violence as doublespeak for murder. Their goal is anarchism for the lower classes while in their gated communities, they maintain private police forces for themselves. They may not say it openly, but I could surmise that their mantra is “black people, let us tell you what you need.”

As it was during the democrat dominated south, the same beliefs hold true still: they want to pound into our heads that black children are born looser because of skin color because race is synonymous with stupidity and inferiority. They want us to hate people if they are white because it occupies us from focusing on ourselves. It’s only practical, if one attacks white people for being white, that it is no different from attacking black folk for being black? Or saying that all blind people are oppressed by everyone who is not blind? White supremacy and racism are all things now from math and standardized testing to effective policing, fireworks and evolution. It is nothing serious. Tearing down statutes doesn’t reduce poverty or improve the academic performance of black students – it just serves to divide and detract from addressing real problems.

Truth remains that policy based on race never works, just ask the Nazi’s. Without logic, reason or explanation, the liberal class that fought to keep slavery still maintain that we must discriminate based on race today. Maybe it is just me, but anytime you judge folk by the color of their skin, that is racism. Regardless of color, we are Americans. By the time I was 12 I had attended two family members funerals who were serviced by military color guards. Both had been veterans of World War II. To sit there and see those men in crisp pleated uniforms, fold that flag so gracefully and give it my grandma and my aunt was pure beauty. That flag and those stars and bars mean something to most in this nation. Maybe that is why people in Hong Kong, Cuba and even Iran during the Green revolution flew it. They understand better than this new breed of American haters who have never lived outside of this country.

But there remains hope. There is a saying, ‘out of the mouths of babes.’ I say this because a young fella reminded me of something I read when I was 16 some 43 years ago. His name was Coleman Hughes. He cited the writings of Zora Neale Hurston. I have only read three of her books as I can recall. The first was Their Eyes Were Watching God when I was a teen, followed by her memoir Dust Tracks on a Road and a collection of short stories called Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick. She wrote eloquently about race and achievement in Dust Tracks on a Road. It could also apply to fathers. She wrote:

“There could be something wrong with me because I see Negroes neither better nor worse than any other race. Race pride is a luxury I cannot afford. There are too many implications bend the term. Now, suppose a Negro does something really magnificent, and I glory, not in the benefit to mankind, but the fact that the doer was a Negro. Must I not also go hang my head in shame when a member of my race does something execrable? If I glory, then the obligation is laid upon me to blush also. I do glory when a Negro does something fine, I gloat because he or she has done a fine thing, but not because he was a Negro. That is incidental and accidental. It is the human achievement which I honor. I execrate a foul act of a Negro but again not on the grounds that the doer was a Negro, but because it was foul. A member of my race just happened to be the fouler of humanity. In other words, I know that I cannot accept responsibility for thirteen million people. Every tub must sit on its own bottom regardless.

So ‘Race Pride’ in me had to go. And anyway, why should I be proud to be Negro? Why should anyone be proud to be white? Or yellow? Or red? After all, the word ‘race’ is a loose classification of physical characteristics. I tells nothing about the insides of people. Pointing a achievements tells nothing either. Races have never done anything. What seems race achievement is the work of individuals. The white race did not go into a laboratory and invent incandescent light. That was Edison. The Jews did not work out Relativity. That was Einstein. The Negros did not find out the inner secrets of peanuts and sweet potatoes, nor the secret of the development of the egg. That wad Carver and Just. If you are under the impression that every white man is Edison, just look around a bit. If you have the idea that every Negro is a Carver, you had better take off plenty of time to do your searching.”

The men are gone from our community and no longer raise boys to grow into men. As a whole we are a fatherless child. Until we black men take charge of our lives and take on the gangs, the crime, kids having and making babies and all other self-inflicted evil in our community nothing will change. What we have to do and shoulder won’t come from the action (or lack thereof) of vote pandering politicians that do more to keep us mired in misery than support our own self-determination. We have work to do and it will not come from any law. No law can make a man raise his kid or prevent them from watching TV if their homework is not done or make parents sit down and help their kids with their homework. We as fathers must have passion and resolve collectively for this journey. There is no time to waste, not to mention it is a falsehood for us to accept any notion that blames white people for the problems we mostly create ourselves. There is an intentional effort by liberals to destroy our family units and community and we cannot fall pray to this snake oil and let it happen.

